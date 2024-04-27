Nigerian preacher, Prophet Metuh said the world did not come to an end on Thursday, April 25 because he and his members held a 21-day fasting and prayer

Metuh said, God heard their prayers, had mercy on the world and gave the people more time to live

Nigerians have taken to his social media page to express their thought at the failed rapture prophecy

A self-proclaimed Nigerian preacher, Prophet Metuh has explained why God did not end the world on Thursday, April, 25.

Legit.ng recalls that Prophet Metuh had released a prophetic revelation that God showed him twice that He was going to end the world on April 25.

Explaining why his prophecy did not come to pass, Metuh said he and his members held a 21-day fasting and prayer to avert the rapture.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @prophetmetu, on Saturday, April 27.

The man of God said that God gave the world more time to live out of mercy after their prayer and fasting

“The Lord Showed Us Mercy. After our 21 days of fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture”

Nigerians react to failed rapture prophecy

@chukwu_io

You get luck say we no dey Old Testament again.

In the meantime, enjoy your Elon’s money.

@OfficialBigkay

Who granted you the pastoral certification to serve as a pastor? Your true calling was in acting, my dear friend.

@AdventurousAlec

This Senior man did something that even John couldn't do in the Bible.

Eh God, what kind of yahoo is this ?

@AbiodunOmonijo

So you were already on the 21-day fasting and prayer when you made the announcement, why were you so emphatic there would be rapture then? Does that make sense to you?

@___McNairMill

Stop using Christianity for clout

