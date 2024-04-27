Rapture: Why World Didn’t End on April 25, Nigerian Prophet Explains
- Nigerian preacher, Prophet Metuh said the world did not come to an end on Thursday, April 25 because he and his members held a 21-day fasting and prayer
- Metuh said, God heard their prayers, had mercy on the world and gave the people more time to live
- Nigerians have taken to his social media page to express their thought at the failed rapture prophecy
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
A self-proclaimed Nigerian preacher, Prophet Metuh has explained why God did not end the world on Thursday, April, 25.
Legit.ng recalls that Prophet Metuh had released a prophetic revelation that God showed him twice that He was going to end the world on April 25.
Explaining why his prophecy did not come to pass, Metuh said he and his members held a 21-day fasting and prayer to avert the rapture.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @prophetmetu, on Saturday, April 27.
The man of God said that God gave the world more time to live out of mercy after their prayer and fasting
“The Lord Showed Us Mercy. After our 21 days of fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture”
Nigerians react to failed rapture prophecy
@chukwu_io
You get luck say we no dey Old Testament again.
In the meantime, enjoy your Elon’s money.
@OfficialBigkay
Who granted you the pastoral certification to serve as a pastor? Your true calling was in acting, my dear friend.
@AdventurousAlec
This Senior man did something that even John couldn't do in the Bible.
Eh God, what kind of yahoo is this ?
@AbiodunOmonijo
So you were already on the 21-day fasting and prayer when you made the announcement, why were you so emphatic there would be rapture then? Does that make sense to you?
@___McNairMill
Stop using Christianity for clout
Nigerians link national blackout experienced to rapture
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents in some states in Nigeria reported cases of blackout in their areas in September, 2017.
It was reported that power supply suddenly went dim and went out totally. Some Nigerians who experienced the blackout associated the power outage to the end of time.
The residents made the news of the blackout known on X (formerly known as Twitter).
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng