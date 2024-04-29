Nigerian music star Wizkid was recently in the news after a post alleged to have been shared by Justin Bieber about Machala went viral

According to the post, Justin Bieber claimed that his career and life had completely derailed since collaborating with Wizkid on his song Essence

Reports have gone viral that the post was doctored and didn't come from Justin Bieber; Wizkid got people talking online as he reacted to the viral post

Internationally famous Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, was recently in the news as a post alleged to have emanated from Justin Bieber about the Nigerian artist went viral.

In the viral post, Justin Bieber allegedly blamed Wizkid for his career falling off. According to the post, Bieber noted that since collaborating with Wizzy on Essence, everything about his career has gone south.

Nigerian singer Wizkid reacts to comments made by American pop star Justin Bieber. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@justinbieber

Source: Instagram

Many Wizkid and Justin Bieber fans have come out to debunk the post, tagging it as fake and doctored.

Wizkid reacts to the alleged post

Nigerian singer Wizkid, in a recent exchange with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), reacted to the viral post.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

During his engagement with his fans, Wizkid revealed why he doesn't say too much online. Big Wiz noted that he knows he has a foul mouth, and when he speaks, it creates chaos.

He further noted that this is why he has decided to show restraint most of the time instead of constantly posting online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Justin Bieber reached out to Wizkid to be on his 2021 hit song, Essence.

See Wizkid's post:

Comments trail Wizkid's tweets

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wizkid's tweets:

@starboylekzy1:

"Thank God say i no go sleep."

@anthonystilldey:

"Omo that Justin Bieber screenshot really pain you."

@_VALKlNG:

"I swear, before I go say something wey dem go use against me for life."

@starboylekzy1:

"Abeg talk , this is what I live for idan."

@wahabdangata:

"Na why davido is better than you."

@ajibawealth_i:

"Now I understand, the calmness no mean say you no dey talk. Na self discipline."

@symply_kim:

"Say it Popsy. Them no born them well to come at you."

@TeemarsBeauty:

"People no dey sleep o 400 comments in 1m."

@No_to_Mediabill:

"You really get bad mouth but why subbing Davido, I thought you have matured? I never knew your still a kid though. Grow Up small boy."

@just_lawson__:

"Nor be only u get bad mouth.. Dey careful, make dem nor tell u wetin go pain u."

Wizkid describes his new kind of music

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Wizkid expressed his anger about being boxed and the kind of music he makes.

During the rant, the Nigerian singer noted that he is no longer an Afrobeats singer, revealing the type of music he now makes.

After revealing that he now makes Bollywood music, he slammed his fans, throwing abusive words at them.

Source: Legit.ng