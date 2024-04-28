Tragedy has hit the Nigerian gospel industry as singer Morenikejji Adleke 'Egbin Orun has been declared dead

Egbin Orun's death was made public by popular gospel singer Esther Igbekele on Sunday, April 28

The gospel singer's demise has stirred emotions as fans and non-fans penned tributes to her

Popular gospel singer Esther Igbekele has confirmed the death of her colleague Morenikeji Adeleke also known as Egbin Orun.

Igbekele, who expressed shock and sadness, stated that Egbin Orun passed on suddenly without bidding farewell.

Esther Igbekele reacts to Morenikeji ‘Egbin Orun’s death. Credit: @egbinorun

In a lengthy post via her Instagram page, the gospel singer shared how she and her late colleague recently spoke, not knowing of the impending tragedy.

Igbekele also praised Egbin Orun’s beauty, kindness, and strong support for her ministry.

“I got home from my program to hear about this great loss. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun you left without saying goodbye. We spoke together last week not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond. You are such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman and a very good supporter of my ministry," she wrote in part.

See Esther Igbekele's post below:

Netizens mourn Egbe Orin

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

okikifilms:

"Omg! What happened? Accident?"

hannahayeni001:

"Haa eleyi lagbara ooo why now?"

loww______keyy:

"Omo this one really shock me oooo."

big_moh_7:

"What a vanity world we live in… Haa GOD have mercy."

adeprince204:

"What is d cause of her death ?"

adeprince204:

"Dis beautiful woman is gone humm life of vanity may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace it pains me, live of vanity."

ladun2007:

"Haaaa what happened to her? She's one of the people that brought baba MOHBAD out of ikorodu now haaaa kilo sè obinrin yii nitori olorun!!?!!?? What a sinful world, we all do as if we owns everything may the Lord be with your family and love ones give them the strength to take this."

