Pauline Tantot’s biography: age, height, weight, twin sister

Pauline Tantot is a French model, Instagram star and entrepreneur. She came into the limelight after posting her modelling photos on Instagram and attracting many people’s attention. Additionally, she is Mathilde Tantot’s twin sister.

The French model lean against a kitchen counter. Photo: @popstantot

Source: Instagram

After establishing herself as a social media personality through her modelling photos, it was time to venture into greater things, and she started a business with her sister. Find out more details in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Pauline Tantot

: Pauline Tantot Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 December 1994

: 29 December 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of 2021)

: 27 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : France

: France Current residence: France

France Nationality : French

: French Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’5”

: 5’5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 105

: 105 Weight in kilograms : 49

: 49 Body measurements in inches : 34-24-35

: 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-89

: 86-61-89 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father: Fabien

Fabien Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : David Cheri Zecote

: David Cheri Zecote Profession : Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur

: Model, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth: $800,000

$800,000 Instagram: @popstantot

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Pauline Tantot’s biography

The French model was born on 29 December 1994 in France. Her father’s name is Fabien Tantot, a businessman, while her mother’s name is not known, but she is believed to be a former model.

Does Pauline Tantot have a twin sister? Yes, her twin sister is called Mathilde Tantot. Interestingly, the Tantot twins chose the same career path.

What is Pauline Tantot’s age?

The French model is 27 years old as of 2021. Her birth sign is Capricorn.

The Instagram star strikes a pose for a picture. Photo: @popstantot

Source: Instagram

What is Pauline Tantot’s nationality?

She is a French national of mixed ethnicity. According to her Instagram bio, she has French and Persian roots. The social media star currently resides in France.

What is Pauline Tantot’s profession?

She is a famous model, entrepreneur and Instagram star. She started posting her modelling pictures on Instagram, which caught the attention of many people and gradually, the number of her account’s followers increased.

Due to her popularity on the platform, she has managed to get several brand endorsement deals from reputable companies such as Fashion Nova.

With the help of their father, Mathilde and Pauline Tantot established Khassani Swimwear which retails a wide range of swimsuits and lingerie. Pauline also has her own sportswear line called Popsgym.

Who is Pauline Tantot’s boyfriend?

The model is currently dating David Cheri Zecote. They often share pictures of their romantic moments on their social media accounts.

The model enjoys a nice moment with her boyfriend. Photo: @popstantot

Source: Instagram

What is Pauline Tantot’s height and weight?

Tantot’s height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm), and she weighs 105 pounds (49 kg). Also, her body measures 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 cm). She has a generally slim body type, perfect for her modelling profession.

How much is Pauline Tantot worth?

There is no reliable source indicating the model’s accurate net worth. However, according to Celeb Doko, her net worth is approximately $800 thousand. She makes her money from brand endorsements and promotions on her social media accounts and gets substantial income from her swimwear and sportswear businesses.

Social media presence

Mathilde Tantot’s sister is an Instagram celebrity. Her Instagram account has 6 million followers. She regularly posts her modelling pictures and videos on the platform.

Both Pauline and Mathilde have OnlyFans pages, where their fans can get exclusive content.

Pauline Tantot is enjoying a thriving career in the social media and business world. She is a successful entrepreneur with her own clothing line, as well as a joint business venture with her twin sister.

READ ALSO: Danielle Busby’s biography: age, family, health, OutDaughtered

Legit.ng recently published an article about Danielle Busby’s biography. She is a well-known American reality TV personality and influencer working as a project coordinator. She is known for starring in OutDaughtered, Keke, Sara and Tamron Hall and GMA3: Strahan.

Danielle struggled with infertility, but now she is a proud mother of six daughters, five of which are quintuplets. What else should you know about the reality TV star? Check out her bio.

Source: Legit.ng