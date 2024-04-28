In a show of appreciation and support, record label CEO Moses Bliss presented his artists, Neeja, SON Music, and Godfrey Gad, with new cars

A viral video showed the emerging artists entering a house and praying in tongues as they saw the lined-up decorated cars

The renowned gospel artist narrated the growth each of his signees has experienced over one year, which led him to tears

Nigerian gospel artist Moses Bliss warmed the hearts of many today, April 28, following the unexpected gift of three new cars he presented to his 3 new mentees, Godfrey GAD, Neeja, and Son Music.

On his Instagram feed, he shared a video of himself and his label executives unveiling three new automobiles he had purchased for them.

Gospel artist Moses Bliss blesses mentees with new cars, Credit: @mosesbliss, @spotlitenation

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Moses Bliss conveyed his profound gratitude for their growth since joining music brand Spotlitenation for over a year plus.

In another post, he shared a video that showed how he presented the gifts to the young men and recounted the significant moments he welcomed each of them into his territory.

While narrating the story of Godfrey GAD, the lyrical evangelist couldn’t hold his tears as he recalled his incredible growth and praised God for his talent.

Meanwhile, in April 2023, Moses Bliss gave three other talents brand-new automobiles to recognise their efforts. Klint Kurtz, his barber, and two signed musicians, Ebuka Songs and Doris Joseph.

See the video here:

See the pictures below:

Netizens react to Moses Bliss’ largesse

Godfrey GAD, Neeja, Son Music and fans applauded the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' crooner for his gesture.

See reactions below:

official_neeja:

"I’ll be forever grateful !!! Thank you so much for this love sir. I will never take it for granted. And above all i am most grateful to God for the gift of you in my life sir. I pray God continues to bless you and increase you on every side in Jesus name."

sonmusicofficial:

"I’m overwhelmed by this love. Kai still feels like a dream. Love you so much sir Moses Bliss. Thank you for not just being a mentor but a great destiny helper. I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL."

godfreygad_:

"THANK YOUUUUU SOOOO MUCHHHHH MY MENTOR SIR. Thank you for being such a blessing to my life. God bless and increase you mightily Sir."

orlando_don_porosky:

"Did anyone notice that woman in 2 piece. Her own too much. Na everyone she dey hug intimately."

dw_______7:

"Fine boys Wey love Jesus."

gideon.akhigbe:

"Who go Dey fuel the car?"

nickky_:

"These people keep making Christianity looks like a joke, if u read and understand the bible especially when Paul taught about speaking in tongues you will know this one isnt speaking in real tongues."

Video of Moses Bliss praying triggers massive reactions

The Nigerian gospel star got many taking online over a clip of him fervently praying at a the last Christian concert he hosted.

Legit.ng previously reported that the lyrical evangelist graced his hometown, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for his Homecoming Concert, themed 'The Bliss Experience.'

However, a video from the occasion that is circulating online has stirred both criticism and admiration from netizens.

