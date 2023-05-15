Master P’s children: how many kids does the rapper have?

Master P is an American hip-hop icon, dancer, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur. He rose to stardom as a member of the hip-hop group TRU. His single Make' Em Say Uhh! Went Platinum popularity in 1997. His popularity has raised questions about his personal life. Who are Master P's children?

Master P is one of the wealthiest and best rappers in the US. He is the founder of No Limit Records and P. Miller Enterprises. Fans have been curious about his family. Many people want to know how many kids Master P has.

Master P's children

How many children does Master P have? The American rapper is believed to have nine children and is close to all of them. Below is a list of children and what they do.

Romeo Miller

Romeo Miller, popularly known as Lil Romeo, is a rapper, actor, reality TV star and record producer. Master P and Sonya C's firstborn son was born on 19 August 1989 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

He rose to stardom when he got signed by his father's No Limit Records company. Romeo had a hit song named My Baby in 2001 from the album Lil' Romeo. Miller is also the founder of four record labels, namely Guitar Music, Take a Stand, The Next Generation and No Limit Forever Records.

As an actor, Miller had his show, Romeo! on Nickelodeon, which aired between 2003 to 2006. He was also a co-host of The Mix on Fox Soul, and MTV's dating reality show Ex On The Beach. The actor was also part of the reality TV show on WE Tv, Growing Up Hip Hop. Romeo announced he and his girlfriend, Drew Sangster, had welcomed their first daughter.

Vercy Miller

Vercy Miller, popularly known as Young V, is the second-born son of Master P and Sonya C. He was born on 26 July 1991. He is an actor, singer, producer and DJ. Vercy has appeared in films such as I Got The Hook Up 2, The Team, and Decisions. He likes to keep a low profile but is on social media. He went to Calabasas High School and later studied business at UCLA, according to his Facebook account.

Like his father, he is an actor and has appeared in various films, including The Team, Decisions, and I Got The Hook Up 2. He has released singles like No More, Elevador, N4L and New Love. Vercy is dating a lady known as Brittney and is not shy to showcase their love on Instagram.

Veno Miller

Veno Miller is one of Master P's adopted children. He is the biological son of his late brother Kevin Miller. According to Distactify, Kevin was killed in a robbery in 1990. Veno was born on 16 July 1991.

Miller is an actor, singer and model. He became famous when he appeared in the reality TV show Master P's Family Empire. Veno has appeared on other TV shows and films, including Victorious, LaLa Land, Malibu Horror Story, and How to Rock. He works with the Ford Models.

Tytyana Miller

Tytyana Miller is Master P's and Sonya's third biological child. The first daughter was born on 15 June 1992. She passed on on 27 May 2022. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, she died of accidental fentanyl intoxication. Master P, in an emotional Instagram post, announced his daughters passing on 29 May 2022.

Our family is dealing with overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support.

Tytyana was an actress and a model. She was thrust into the spotlight when she was young. She is well known for her roles as Carnetta Jones in the 2010 film A Mother's Choice. As a model, she used to pose for fashion designers such as LaQuan Smith.

Intylyana Miller

Intylyana, well known as Princess Inty, is the fourth child of Master P and Sonya. She was born on 25 June 1993 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. She is an upcoming singer, rapper, actress and producer well known for her songs That Real Love and You Know I See You. Inty also starred in A Mother's Choice, just like her other family members. She featured in I Got The Hook Up 2 (2019) as Makala.

Cymphonique Miller

Cymphonique, is one of Master P’s kids–she is the youngest daughter. She was born on 1 August 1996 in San Francisco, California, USA. The 26-year-old is an actress and singer. In 2012, she featured in the Nickelodeon hit show How To Rock.

Other shows she has featured include Big Time Rush, Phineas And Ferb, Never And Again and Winx Club. Some of her songs, including Butterflies, Lil Miss Swagger and Daddy I'm A Rockstar, were played on Radio Disney. The child celebrity has two albums, Passion (2013) and No Days Off (2018).

Itali Miller

Itali is Sonya C and Master P's youngest daughter, born on 6 May 1999. She is an actress known for I Got the Hook Up 2, A Mother's Choice and Master P Reviews. The actress was also featured in the Flip The Script Kids Reality Special 2020.

Hercy Miller

Hercy was born on 28 March 28 2002 to Master P and Sonya C in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is an upcoming basketball. He is currently playing for Louisville Cardinals. In 2022 he transferred from Tennessee State after reportedly landing a $2 million Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal. Other teams he has played for include Xavier University's Men's basketball team, Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors.

Mercy Miller

Mercy is Master P's youngest child, born on 4 June 2003. He is another upcoming basketball payer and was once a player at Minnehaha Academy. He transferred to Oak Hill Academy in January 2022. He is also an entrepreneur and co-creator of Master Clean Life, a household cleaning supplies.

Master P's baby mamas

How many baby mamas does Master P have? Master P has two baby mamas. However, only his ex-wife Sonya C is well-known. Sonya C is an American rapper, actress, movie producer, director, model, and author. She came into the limelight as a rapper in the 1990s but is well known as Master P's ex-wife.

Sonya C was born Sonya Cassandra Miller in 1970 in Richmond, California. She attended Pepperdine University, California, where she studied theatre arts, journalism, and photojournalism.

Sonya C and Master P got married in 1989. The couple shares seven children: Seven Percy "Romeo" Miller, Vercy Miller, Tytyana Miller, Inty Miller, Hercy Miller, and Mercy Miller. They separated in 2010 after 24 years of marriage but filed for divorce in 2013.

Sonya released her first album, Married To Mo, in 1993. She later released True to the Game (1997), Da Crime Family (1999), and The Best of TRU (2005). As a producer and director, Sonya has worked on projects like Material Girls (2005), Kitchen Accomplished (2004), and Catalog This! (2004).

FAQs

Who is Master P? He is an American rapper, actor, and business mogul. How many kids does Master P have? Master P has nine kids. They are Romeo Miller, (1989), Vercy Miller (1991), Tytyana Miller (1992), Cymphonique Miller (1996), and Inty Miller (1993).Other are Itali Miller (1999), Hercy Miller (2002) and Mercy Miller (2005). How many baby mamas does Master P have? Master P has two baby mothers. However, only his ex-wife Sonya C is known. How many daughters does Master P have? Master P has four daughters. They are Cymphonique Miller, Tytyana Miller, Itali Miller and Intylyana Miller. How many biological kids does Master P have? Master P has eight biological children, and one adopted son from his late brother, Kevin Miller. What is master P's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he worth is $200 million.

Master P is an American hip-hop icon, dancer and entrepreneur. He was a member of the TRU hip-hop group and the founder of No Limit Records. His fame over the years has created an interest in his personal life. Many people want to know who Mater P's children are. The rapper has nine children from two baby mammas.

