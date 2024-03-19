20+ iconic characters with purple hair from movies and animation

Purple is a colour associated with royalty, wealth, and power. When you see purple, it evokes the mind to think of superiority, prosperity, and greatness. Other than dressing, the colour can be adorned in hair in its various hues. These are iconic characters with purple hair from movies and animation.

Many characters in the animation and movie world wear purple hair colour. This look makes them stand out by conveying beauty, emotions, and power. Characters with purple hair have a vibrant visual appeal and personality. These purple-haired characters are intriguing and unique, from heroes to villains and sidekicks to protagonists.

Iconic characters with purple hair

Different characters stand out for various reasons. Purple-haired characters are among the most intriguing characters in film and animation. From Disney films to anime characters, these are eye-grabbing characters with purple hair.

Characters Movies/anime/cartoons Morgan le Fay Marvel Comics Ramona Flowers Scott Pilgrim Supernova Rick and Morty Turanga Leela Futurama Kae Serinuma Kiss Him, Not Me Violet Song Jat Shariff Ultraviolet Raven Queen Ever After High Rarity My Little Pony: Pony Life Trunks Dragon Ball Vidia Tinker Bell Pandora DC Comics Roxy Winx Club Lucifer The Devil Is a Part-Timer Shinobu Kocho Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Raven Titans Mal Descendants Barney The Dinosaur Barney & Friends Psylocke X-Men Tinky Winky Teletubbies Randy Cunningham Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland Plum No Game, No Life Gamora Marvel Comics

1. Morgan le Fay

Morgan le Fay is one of the anime characters with purple hair. She is a powerful enchantress from the legend of King Arthur in the Marvel Comics. She is the main villain and half-sister to King Arthur, who is based on the Arthurian legends.

2. Ramona Flowers

Ramona Flowers is a character in the Scott Pilgrim series. She is an American emigrant who works for Amazon in Canada as a "Ninja delivery girl". The character is famous for her purple-pink hair. The colour symbolises her character change and evolution. Her hair serves as a reflection of her state of mind and character evolution.

3. Supernova

Supernova is a cosmic being and a member of The Vindicators' superhero team. The super-heroine is also the series' main antagonist, Rick and Morty. In the eclectic cosmos, Supernova stands out with her luminous purple hair. Her hair represents her home galaxy and her celestial powers.

4. Turanga Leela

Turanga Leela is a fictional character in the animated sci-fi sitcom titled Futurama. Apart from her blazing purple hair, she is known for her no-nonsense personality and extreme sensitivity. She is one-eyed and always dresses in a white tank top and black pants. Captain Turanga Leela is the leader of an interplanetary delivery crew.

5. Kae Serinuma

Kae Serinuma is a character in the Kiss Him, Not Me manga series. He later becomes Kae Mutsumi, the main protagonist. She is the daughter of Hideo and Mitsuko Serinuma and sister to Takurō Serinuma. Later, she becomes Asuma Mutsumi's wife and mom to Shion Mutsumi.

6. Violet Song Jat Shariff

Violet Song Jat Shariff is one of the movie characters with purple hair. She is also one of the most beloved characters with purple hair. She is the main protagonist in the 2006 sci-fi action movie Ultraviolet. Milla Jovovich portrays the character, and the movie is set in a dystopian community.

7. Raven Queen

Raven Queen is a character in the iconic cartoon Ever After High. The franchise is the spin-off of Monster High. In the series, she is a fairy instead of a monster. Instead of monsters, however, the characters in this spin-off are based on classic fairy tales. Raven Quee's mother is the Evil Queen from Snow White.

8. Rarity

Rarity is a female unicorn pony in My Little Pony: Pony Life who represents generosity. She is a fashion designer and a seamstress. Rarity owns a shop in Ponyville named the Carousel Boutique. Her love for beauty is the driving force in life.

9. Trunks

This Earthling-Saiyan purple-haired hero is half-alien. Young Trunks was cocky, stingy, and mischievous. He is heir to Capsule Corporation, and he is a spoilt child. He even disrespects Goku when they first meet. Besides being spoilt, he is one of the best sword fighters ever.

10. Vidia

Vidia is the fast-flying fairy in the Tinker Bell series. She is sharp, and her spiky hairstyle makes her stand out. She is fast and is often misunderstood due to her rebellious nature.

11. Pandora

Pandora is one of the females with purple hair characters. She is a fictional anime character in DC comics. Her character is based on Pandora from Greek mythology, and her story is similar to the known myth. Her story goes that she opened Pandora's box despite being warned not to. His actions caused a curse for all eternity.

12. Roxy

Roxy is the seventh member of the Winx Club. She is the Fairy of Animals with animal powers. These powers enable her to interact with animals telepathically, summoning them, calming them and easing their pain. Roxy has a compassionate and shy personality.

13. Lucifer

Lucifer, also known as Hanzō Urushihara, is one of the male characters with purple hair. He is the main character in the The Devil Is a Part-Timer series. He has purple hair and eyes, which are his signature look.

14. Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho is one of the supporting characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She holds the Insect Hashira position within the Demon Slayer Corps. This petite lady has insect-like eyes and her wavy hair transitions from dark purple to black.

15. Raven

Raven, also known as Rachel Roth, is a superhero and one of the main characters in Titans. Her apocalyptic powers were inherited from her father, Trigon, a demonic creature. Trigon has a plan to return to Earth and destroy it. To do that, he needs Raven's powers and assistance.

16. Mal

Mal is one of the Disney characters with purple hair. The Disney character features in the Descendants franchise. She is the daughter of Maleficent and Hades. The purple-haired girl is intelligent, sneaky, and highly skilled. Initially, she works under her mother's influence to do evil. However, she later changed her ways to do good.

17. Barney The Dinosaur

Barney is a giant stuffed toy in the TV series Barney & Friends. The purple Tyrannosaurus Rex is brought to life through a child's imagination. Unlike the real dinosaurs, Barney is feared but is a loved character.

18. Psylocke

Elizabeth "Betsy" Braddock, popularly known as Psylocke, is a class 4 mutant with telekinetic powers. She can generate, create, manipulate and project constructs of pure energy. She works as an enforcer before joining En Sabah Nur or the Apocalypse. They both work on destroying and remaking the world.

19. Tinky Winky

Tinky Winky is one of the beloved characters in the British children's TV series Teletubbies. She is the largest and oldest of all the Teletubbies, and he is famous for his distinctive appearance and signature dance moves.

20. Randy Cunningham

Randy is a character in the animated show Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja. He is a student and a Ninja at Norrisville High. He tries to fit in with the crowd despite his short attention span. Despite his weird personality, he is strong in ninja actions.

21. Cheshire Cat

Cheshire Cat is one of the characters in the animated film Alice in Wonderland. He is a pink and purple striped cat who wears a mischievous grin on his face. The grin is so famous that it puts a smile on people's faces, and grinning like a Cheshire cat is a popular term.

22. Plum

Plum is one of the female cartoon characters with purple hair. She is an alien teenage girl considered the 5th unofficial member of the Bravest Warriors team. She is depicted as mermaid-like, a shape she got whilst swimming. She is an icon of strength and wisdom, and her striking purple hair makes her stand out.

23. Gamora

Gamora is an alien born in Zen-Whoberi. Her home planet was invaded by Thanos, who eliminated most of her race. The animated character was adopted by Thanos, whom she served before joining the Guardians of the Galaxy. She fought to defeat Thanos and all his evil.

What villain has purple hair?

One of the villains with purple hair is Ursula. She is the villain from The Little Mermaid with long, dark, purple hair.

What female superhero has purple hair?

There are various characters with purple hair. They include Psylocke, Pandora and Morgan le Fay.

What Marvel characters have purple hair?

Marvel has four characters with purple hair. They are Elizabeth Braddock, George Blair, Morgan Le Fay, and Kara Killgrave.

Purple hair is a colour that stands out, as not many characters adorn the look. However, there are a few characters with unique and vibrant purple hair that is both memorable and eye-catching. The above is a list of iconic characters with purple hair from movies and cartoons you might know.

