Tectone’s biography: age, height, real name, wife, drama, net worth

Who is Tectone? He is a well-known Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer most recognized for streaming popular games like Among us and Genshin Impact.

The Twitch star wearing headphones. Photo: @TectEGG

Source: Twitter

Tectone's name is popular on various gaming platforms. He is arguably one of the best gamers of his time, evident from his Twitch statistics. But that's not all there is about him. His detailed biography has all you need to know about him.

Tectone's profile summary

Birth name: Uknown

Nickname: Tectone

Gender: Male

Date of birth: December 29th, 1993

Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Current residence: Toronto, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Ethnicity: White

Height in feet: 5'2"

Height in centimetres: 152 cm

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Dark brown

Siblings: 1

Relationship status: Married

Spouse: Fream

Education: Fanshawe College, Ontario, Canada.

Profession: Gamer and YouTuber

Net worth: $600k

Twitch: Tectone

Twitter:

YouTube channel: Tectone

Biography

Tectone's real name is unknown. He goes by his stage name on Twitch and YouTube, and Twitter. The YouTuber was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1993.

As per one of his videos shared on YouTube, he has a sixteen-year-old sister, but her name is not known. The streamer attended Fanshawe College in Ontario, Canada.

How old is Tectone?

As of 2021, Tectone's age is 28 years. He marks his birthday on December 29th every year, and his Zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What job does Tectone have?

The Canadian Twitch star is a prominent online gamer, YouTuber, and internet personality. He came into the limelight when he started streaming video games and other hilarious content on his YouTube channel created on December 26th, 2018.

A photo of the gamer touching his chin. Photo: @TectEGG

Source: Twitter

His content ranges from challenges, game tutorials and guides. He also shares videos of himself playing games like Genshin Impact, Apex Legends, and Arknights on the channel, with approximately 773k subscribers at the time of writing.

The video gamer has a second channel titled Tectone Clips, where he posts clips from his streams and has earned over 106k subscribers so far.

The gaming guru has also gained popularity on Twitch, boasting a considerable fanbase. He streams games such as Unknown Battlegrounds, Summoners War, Genshin Impact; I'm Only Sleeping, and Just Chatting. His Twitch account created in January 2012 has over 660 thousand followers now.

Besides YouTube and Twitch, the online star is also famous and active on Twitter, with around 166.1k followers and 289 followings.

In 2014, before he became famous for gaming, he was a thespian and participated in several plays. He played Frank in Infinite Black Suitcase and Summertime by Charles Mee.

Is Tectone joining OTK?

Yes, Tectone is joining OTK. The gaming organization based in Austin, Texas, announced on November 21st, 2021, that the Twitch streamer would join the company as a content creator.

Tectone's drama incident

Tectone's drama with miHoYo, a studio that developed the Genshin Impact game, started when miHoYo announced a promotion called Adventurers' Guild on Twitch. This two-week promotion which launched in November 2021, required streamers on Twitch to get KFC-themed wind glider skin and other rewards for their subscribers.

The Twitch star was not amused with the idea. According to his video shared on YouTube, the content creators were supposed to choose the subscribers to be rewarded and not the studio.

How much does Tectone make?

The streamer's primary source of income comes from YouTube and Twitch. According to WikiOfCelebs, Tectone net's worth is reported to be around $600k. However, this information is not formal.

Who is Tectone's wife?

The YouTuber with his wife, Fream. Photo: @TectEGG

Source: Twitter

Is Tectone married? Yes, the celebrity is married to Fream, a Canadian video streamer. In in September 2021, the YouTuber stated that;

Without my wife, Fream, I would not be able to make content. She gives me so much strength and reason to work harder and get better. I love her more than I ever thought I could love a human ever growing up.

Fream is also an artist, and just like her husband, her second name remains unknown.

Tectone's height

The Canadian gamer is 5 feet 2 inches (152 cm) tall. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Does Tectone have a tattoo?

The Twitch streamer has remained tight-lipped about whether or not he has a tattoo.

Tectone's controversy: what happened

The gamer has been in the middle of several controversial scenarios. One of those was when Dish, a fellow streamer and content creator, shared a tweeted apology with his fans stating she was a bad example to them and needed time off.

Tectone was not pleased, and he responded by posting a video in which he expressed his dissatisfaction with Dish. He claimed that Dish had betrayed the Genshin community and that her apologies had come too late.

Where does Tectone live?

The gaming celebrity lives in Toronto, Canada.

Streaming is, undoubtedly, the most popular way for gamers to make a living. Tectone is now a professional player and a content creator with several gaming organizations as a capable streamer. He is famous on Twitch and YouTube, and his prominence is increasing as new games are being developed.

Source: Legit.ng