Man upgraded Benz S-Class to 2022 model
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as @juniorifeanyi857 shared a video of a Mercedes Benz S-Class 2008 he upgraded to a 2022 model.
In one of the videos he had on his page, he showed people how the car looked before it was remodelled. He changed the lights and bumper of the vehicle. Many people who saw the transformed look were amazed.
Source: Legit.ng
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.