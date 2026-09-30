Jennifer Lopez tops the list of the richest Hispanic actors in 2025, with a net worth of $400 million built from four decades of acting, music, fashion, and business. She sits well ahead of Salma Hayek at $200 million and Sofía Vergara at $180 million — the Colombian star whose Modern Family syndication deal turned a TV salary into a generational fortune. The gap between #1 and #15 spans nearly $390 million.

Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba, and Penélope Cruz are among the richest Hispanic actors. Photo: James, Samir Hussein, Stefanie, Amy Sussman, Robin (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Jennifer Lopez is the world's richest Hispanic actor, with a verified net worth of $400 million .

is the world's richest Hispanic actor, with a verified net worth of . Salma Hayek Pinault ranks second at $200 million , driven by acting, her production company Ventanarosa, and beauty ventures.

ranks second at , driven by acting, her production company Ventanarosa, and beauty ventures. Sofía Vergara ($180 million) held the title of highest-paid TV actress in the world for seven consecutive years , according to Forbes.

($180 million) held the title of , according to Forbes. The richest man on this list is Antonio Banderas ($55 million), who also earned a Cannes Best Actor prize in 2019.

($55 million), who also earned a Cannes Best Actor prize in 2019. The list spans from $400 million (Jennifer Lopez) down to roughly $12 million (Gael García Bernal and Michael Peña).

How we built this ranking

Our rankings are based on net worth estimates from Celebrity Net Worth, cross-referenced with reporting from Forbes, Parade, and Yahoo Finance. We have used the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (2025–2026). We include only actors of Hispanic or Latino heritage — including Spanish, Mexican, Colombian, Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican. Figures are estimates and should be treated as approximations.

Summary table

Here is a snapshot of all 15 actors, ranked from lowest to highest net worth.

Rank Actor Nationality Net Worth (est.) Known for 1 Jennifer Lopez Puerto Rican-American $400M Selena, Hustlers 2 Salma Hayek Mexican $200M Frida, Ventanarosa 3 Sofía Vergara Colombian $180M Modern Family, Griselda 4 Jessica Alba Mexican-American $100M Dark Angel, The Honest Company 5 Penélope Cruz Spanish $85M Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Zoe Saldana Dominican-Puerto Rican American $80M Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy 7 Eva Mendes Cuban-American $70M Hitch, Training Day 8 Antonio Banderas Spanish $60M The Mask of Zorro, Puss in Boots 9 Benicio del Toro Puerto Rican $45M Traffic, Sicario, The Usual Suspects 10 Javier Bardem Spanish $30M No Country for Old Men, Dune 11 John Leguizamo Colombian-American $25M Ice Age, Encanto 12 Michael Peña Mexican-American $12M Ant-Man, Narcos: Mexico 13 Gael García Bernal Mexican $12M Y Tu Mamá También, Coco 14 Demián Bichir Mexican $10M A Better Life, The Nun 15 Diego Luna Mexican $8M Andor, Rogue One

15. Diego Luna ($8 million)

Diego Luna speaks onstage during The Creative Coalition's 2026 Spotlight Initiative Awards. Photo: Dominik Magdziak

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Diego Luna Alexander

Diego Luna Alexander Date of birth: 29 December 1979

29 December 1979 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Profession: Actor, director, producer

Actor, director, producer Net worth: $8 million

$8 million Instagram: @ diegoluna_

Diego Luna first gained international recognition in Alfonso Cuarón's Y Tu Mamá También (2001) alongside Gael García Bernal. He has since become a major franchise presence, starring as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and reprising the role in Disney+'s acclaimed series Andor.

14. Demián Bichir ($10 million)

Demian Bichir attends the 2026 Los Angeles Italia Festival. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Demián Bichir Nájera

Demián Bichir Nájera Date of birth: 1 August 1963

1 August 1963 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Net worth: $10 million

Demián Bichir is one of the most critically respected actors on this list. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 84th Academy Awards in 2012 for his lead role as Carlos Galindo in the 2011 film A Better Life. He became only the second Mexican-born actor in Oscar history to receive a Best Actor nomination, following Anthony Quinn.

Demián later appeared in the horror franchise The Conjuring Universe in The Nun (2018), bringing his profile to mainstream global audiences.

13. Gael García Bernal ($12 million)

Gael García Bernal attends the premiere of "Hombre Al Agua" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gael García Bernal

Gael García Bernal Date of birth: 30 November 1978

30 November 1978 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Profession: Actor, filmmaker, producer

Actor, filmmaker, producer Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @gaelgarciab

Mexican actor and filmmaker Gael García Bernal became a household name in films like Letters to Juliet, Babel, and Y Tu Mamá También. He built his net worth not just as an actor but also as a producer and director, and he founded the production company Canana Films.

His more recent work includes a starring role on the television series Mozart in the Jungle and a voice role in the 2017 Pixar film Coco.

12. Michael Peña ($12 million)

Mexican actor Michael Peña attends a press conference for the film 'Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die. Photo: John MACDOUGALL

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Peña

Michael Peña Date of birth: 13 January 1976

13 January 1976 Nationality: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @michaelpena

A Mexican-American actor with nearly 100 film and television credits, Michael Peña has appeared in a long list of critically acclaimed films, including The Martian, American Hustle, and Million Dollar Baby.

His more recent projects include a starring role in Narcos: Mexico, alongside appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp and A Wrinkle in Time.

11. John Leguizamo ($25 million)

John Leguizamo attends the world premiere of "The Odyssey". Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo Date of birth: 22 July 1964

22 July 1964 Nationality: Colombian-American

Colombian-American Profession: Actor, playwright, producer

Actor, playwright, producer Net worth: $25 million

$25 million Instagram: @johnleguizamo

Actor John Leguizamo immigrated to New York from Colombia at age 4. During his nearly 35 years in show business, he built up a seriously impressive resume, including voicing Sid in the Ice Age franchise and starring roles in Ride Along and Moulin Rouge!

Beyond film, Leguizamo is a celebrated stage performer whose one-man Broadway shows — including Latin History for Morons — have won him critical acclaim and an enduring theatrical legacy.

10. Javier Bardem ($30 million)

Javier Bardem attends the premiere of "Bunker" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Olivia Wong

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem

Javier Ángel Encinas Bardem Date of birth: 1 March 1969

1 March 1969 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Instagram: @bardemantarctic

Javier Bardem made history as the first Spanish actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for Before Night Falls (2000), and later became the first Spanish actor to win an Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his role as Anton Chigurh in No Country for Old Men (2007).

Javier's acclaimed work spans major blockbusters like Skyfall (2012) and the Dune franchise, alongside award-winning roles in Biutiful and Being the Ricardos.

9. Benicio del Toro ($45 million)

Benicio del Toro attends the 2026 Time100 Gala at Jazz. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez

Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez Date of birth: 19 February 1967

19 February 1967 Nationality: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Profession: Actor, producer

Actor, producer Net worth: $45 million

Acclaimed Puerto Rican actor and producer Benicio del Toro is one of Hollywood's most celebrated performers. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Javier Rodríguez in Traffic (2000), becoming one of only a handful of Latino actors to win an Oscar.

His extensive career includes iconic performances in The Usual Suspects, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Sicario, and major franchise appearances as the Collector in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DJ in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

8. Antonio Banderas ($60 million)

Antonio Banderas attends the premiere of 'Up Against It' during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Mert Alper Dervis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: José Antonio Domínguez Bandera

José Antonio Domínguez Bandera Date of birth: 10 August 1960

10 August 1960 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Profession: Actor, director, singer

Actor, director, singer Net worth: $ 60 million

60 million Instagram: @ antoniobanderas

Banderas's fortune spans Hollywood blockbusters from Desperado to The Mask of Zorro, voice work as Puss in Boots, and fragrance lines bearing his name. After a 2017 heart attack, he returned to Málaga to open Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and his collaboration with Pedro Almodóvar has continued to produce acclaimed work.

Actor Antonio Banderas has also appeared in adventure films including The Expendables 3 (2014), Uncharted (2022), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023), and Paddington in Peru (2024).

7. Eva Mendes ($70 million)

Actress Eva Mendes attends the premiere of "Little White Lies". Photo: Ernesto Ruscio

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes Date of birth: 5 March 1974

5 March 1974 Nationality: Cuban-American

Cuban-American Profession: Actress, model, designer

Actress, model, designer Net worth: $70 million

$70 million Instagram: @ evamendes

Best known for films like Hitch, The Other Guys, and The Place Beyond the Pines, Eva Mendes is a major Hollywood star with Cuban roots. Also a talented fashion designer, she shifted her focus from acting to fashion over recent years.

Her long-term partnership with Ryan Gosling, and her measured approach to a public career, have kept her profile high while her income streams diversified into design and brand work.

6. Zoë Saldana ($80 million)

Zoe Saldana attends the 2026 TIME 100 Gala. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego

Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego Date of birth: 19 June 1978

19 June 1978 Nationality: Dominican-Puerto Rican American

Dominican-Puerto Rican American Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Instagram: @zoesaldana

Zoë Saldana's films have grossed more than $15.5 billion worldwide, making her the highest-grossing actor of all time. When Avatar: The Way of Water crossed $2 billion in January 2023, she officially became the first actor in history to appear in four films that each earned more than $2 billion at the global box office.

In 2024, she starred in the audacious musical Emilia Pérez, and her performance as lawyer Rita earned her a Golden Globe and a historic Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress on March 2, 2025 — making her the first American of Dominican origin to win an Oscar.

5. Penélope Cruz ($85 million)

Penelope Cruz attends the "The Invite" screening during the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Penélope Cruz Sánchez

Penélope Cruz Sánchez Date of birth: 28 April 1974

28 April 1974 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Net worth: $85 million

$85 million Instagram: @penelopecruzoficial

Penélope Cruz's $85 million fortune represents the triumph of discipline over circumstance — nine years of classical ballet at Spain's National Conservatory taught her that talent without work produces nothing.

Actress Penélope Cruz is the first Spanish actress to win an Academy Award, taking the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). She has since starred in major franchises including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and continued her acclaimed collaboration with director Pedro Almodóvar.

4. Jessica Alba ($100 million)

Jessica Alba at Chanel & Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jessica Marie Alba

Jessica Marie Alba Date of birth: 28 April 1981

28 April 1981 Nationality: Mexican-American

Mexican-American Profession: Actress, businesswoman

Actress, businesswoman Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Instagram: @jessicaalba

Jessica Alba's net worth is estimated at $100 million as of January 2025, with a significant portion coming from her stake in The Honest Company. She rose to prominence at age 19 portraying Max Guevara, the lead character in the television series Dark Angel (2000–2002), for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.

In April 2024, Jessica Alba stepped back from her leadership role at The Honest Company, the eco-friendly household brand she co-founded in 2011 and built from a startup into a publicly traded company.

3. Sofía Vergara ($180 million)

Sofía Vergara attends Dr Nigma Talib's celebration of the opening of Naturopathic Longevity. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara

Sofía Margarita Vergara Date of birth: 10 July 1972

10 July 1972 Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Profession: Actress, producer, model, entrepreneur

Actress, producer, model, entrepreneur Net worth: $180 million

$180 million Instagram: @sofiavergara

Forbes named Vergara the highest-paid actress in the world for seven years in a row, a record driven by her dual income streams of acting and endorsements. By the time Modern Family entered its final stretch in 2018, she had negotiated a record-breaking salary of $500,000 per episode, equal to roughly $10 million per season.

In 2024, Vergara starred in Netflix's Griselda, playing the head of an infamous cartel, and received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. She also founded her own entertainment company, Latin World Entertainment, a talent management and marketing firm, along with clothing, skincare, and fragrance collections.

2. Salma Hayek Pinault ($200 million)

Salma Hayek attends the Kering Foundation's 5th annual Caring for Women Dinner. Photo: Leonardo MUNOZ

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez Date of birth: 2 September 1966

2 September 1966 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Profession: Actress, film producer, entrepreneur

Actress, film producer, entrepreneur Net worth: $200 million

$200 million Instagram: @salmahayek

Hayek became the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress, earning the nomination for Frida (2002), which she also produced. Through her production company Ventanarosa, Hayek has remained a driving force behind Latin-focused storytelling, serving as executive producer on Like Water for Chocolate, a television adaptation of the iconic Mexican novel.

She starred in Angelina Jolie's 2025 film Without Blood and appeared in the action-drama Sacrifice alongside Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy, marking one of her most high-profile ensemble roles to date.

1. Jennifer Lopez ($400 million)

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Office Romance" UK premiere. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez Date of birth: 24 July 1969

24 July 1969 Nationality: Puerto Rican-American

Puerto Rican-American Profession: Actress, singer, dancer, producer, businesswoman

Actress, singer, dancer, producer, businesswoman Net worth: $400 million

$400 million Instagram: @jlo

Jennifer Lopez is an American actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, television producer, and businesswoman with a net worth of $400 million. She has starred in over forty feature films over a four-decade career as an actor and producer.

Since the early 2020s, Jennifer Lopez has established herself as one of the most prominent leading actresses of the streaming era, starring in a string of successful projects including Marry Me (2022), Shotgun Wedding (2022), The Mother (2023), and Atlas (2024).

FAQs

Who is the highest-paid Hispanic actor?

Jennifer Lopez is the highest-paid Hispanic actor, with an estimated net worth of $400 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is the highest-paid Latina actress in Hollywood and was one of the highest-paid actresses during the 2000s, commanding around $20 million per film role. Her wealth comes from acting, music, fragrances, fashion, and business ventures.

Is Sofía Vergara the richest Hispanic actress?

No — Sofía Vergara ranks third behind Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek. However, Forbes named Vergara the highest-paid actress in the world for seven consecutive years, making her arguably the most dominant earner of her era. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vergara is worth $180 million — a significant increase from her net worth of $43 million in 2020.

How did Sofía Vergara make her money from Modern Family?

By the final seasons of Modern Family, Vergara earned $500,000 per episode. Combined with syndication bonuses, endorsement deals, and other ventures, her earnings during the Modern Family era made her one of the most financially successful television stars of all time.

What is Salma Hayek's net worth?

Salma Hayek's net worth is $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She earned this fortune through her work as an actress, singer, TV and film producer, film director, model, spokesperson, entrepreneur, and voice actor.

What is Michael Peña's net worth?

Michael Peña's net worth is estimated at approximately $12 million. He is a Mexican-American actor with nearly 100 film and television credits. His most recognised roles include Luis in the Ant-Man films and Leyva in Narcos: Mexico, the Netflix drama that brought him a new generation of fans.

The richest Hispanic actors showcase how stars have built lasting fortunes through film, television and business ventures. From major acting roles to syndication deals, streaming residuals and brand partnerships, their careers demonstrate the many ways entertainment success can grow beyond the screen.

We also highlighted facts about the world’s richest boxers, from Jake Paul and Manny Pacquiao to Floyd Mayweather Jr., whose estimated fortune tops the list.

Mayweather says $340 million in fight earnings vanished through alleged financial fraud, and he has sued Showtime and a former executive to recover the money. Paramount has rejected the claims, which will now be tested in court.

Source: Legit.ng