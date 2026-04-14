JLo and Diddy were the It couple of '99 — until it all fell apart

JLo and Diddy were the defining "It" couple of 1999, captivating the spotlight with their style, influence, and headline-making romance. From iconic red-carpet appearances to nonstop media attention, they shaped pop culture at the time until their split in 2001. Their breakup remains one of the most memorable in celebrity history.

Sean "Puffy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: SGranitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

JLo and Diddy met in 1998 while working on her debut album, On the 6 (1999 ), which Diddy helped produce.

), which Diddy helped produce. They officially went public with their relationship in 1999 , a year that marked the peak of their cultural influence.

, a year that marked the peak of their cultural influence. JLo and Diddy officially announced their split on Valentine's Day in 2001.

JLo and Diddy's relationship timeline

Sean Combs and Jennifer Lopez, widely known as JLo, were in a high-profile relationship from 1999 to 2001, beginning shortly after Lopez's 1998 divorce from Ojani Noa. Here's a breakdown of their relationship timeline and the key moments that defined their time together.

1998: Jennifer Lopez and Diddy meet for the first time

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs first crossed paths in 1998 while working on her debut album, On the 6. With Diddy serving as a producer on the 1999 music video for If You Had My Love, their collaboration soon turned into a headline-making romance that defined the era.

December 1999: JLo and Diddy get caught up in the Club New York shooting incident

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs, celebrating The Exhibition "Rock Style". Photo: Evan Agostini (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple's relationship was rocked on 27 December 1999 after a shooting at Club New York in Manhattan. Following a dispute inside the venue, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Combs fled the scene in a Lincoln Navigator, but were later arrested after a firearm was found in their vehicle.

While Lopez was detained for 14 hours before her charges were dropped, Combs faced a lengthy legal battle. Years later, Lopez described the experience in a 2000 British ELLE interview, as reported by Forbes, saying:

It was a complete nightmare... I was scared to death in the car. I had absolutely no idea what was going on. No one did.

February 2000: Jennifer Lopez and Diddy attend the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards

Despite the legal scrutiny following the events of late 1999, Lopez and record producer Diddy appeared at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in February 2000. Lopez turned the red carpet into a global news event in her jungle-print Versace dress.

Speaking to ET Online in 2017 about the look, Diddy remarked:

Just wow. We were just stepping up our game as far as what we were wearing and how we were gonna use fashion.

He added:

I thought it was gonna really change the game as far as for her and fashion. I didn't know how big it was gonna be, but it was a great moment for her.

February 2001: Diddy's publicist confirms Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's split

Jennifer Lopez attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs officially announced their breakup on Valentine's Day in 2001, after nearly two years together.

Diddy's publicist, Nathalie Moar, confirmed the split in a brief statement, saying:

Mr. Combs confirmed that he and his love Jennifer Lopez have in fact broken up.

Moar added:

Mr. Combs is confirming this today as he wanted to put all the rumors surrounding their relationship to rest. At this difficult time we ask that you respect his privacy.

2003: JLo opens up about her split from Diddy

Two years after the split, Lopez spoke more openly about the relationship in a 2003 Vibe magazine interview. She reflected on trust issues, saying:

We started a very tumultuous affair, because it was the first time I was with somebody who wasn’t faithful… He’d say he was going to a club for a couple of hours and then never come back that night.

2018: Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunite at Las Vegas residency

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On 30 September 2018, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunited at the after-party for the finale of Lopez's successful All I Have Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. The celebration continued at Mr Chow in Caesars Palace, where the former couple shared a warm, friendly hug.

Diddy also spoke with Lopez's then-partner, the former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, in a relaxed atmosphere. Earlier that evening, Lopez gave Diddy a special shout-out from the stage while he was in the audience.

2021: Diddy shares a throwback photo of Jennifer Lopez

The pair returned to headlines on 27 May 2021, after Diddy posted a throwback photo of them holding hands from around 2000. He simply captioned it "#tbt." The post came shortly after Lopez was spotted with her then-fiancé, Ben Affleck, in Montana and Miami, prompting fans and media to interpret it as trolling or attention-seeking.

The post was later deleted, further fueling speculation. In his August 2021 Vanity Fair cover story, Diddy addressed the reaction, saying:

It wasn't no trolling involved, that's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life.

Jennifer Lopez accepts the Equity in Entertainment award onstage. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Were JLo and Diddy in a relationship? The two were in a romantic relationship. How long were JLo and Diddy together? They were together for two years, dating from 1999 to 2001. How did Diddy meet JLo? The American actor first met JLo when he was recruited to produce and direct the music video for her debut single, If You Had My Love. Did Diddy date Kim and JLo at the same time? There is no confirmed or reliable evidence that Diddy was dating both Kim Porter and Lopez simultaneously. What happened between JLo and Diddy? The pair broke up in 2001 after a high-profile relationship that was strained by legal troubles, including a nightclub shooting case, and ongoing trust issues. What does Jennifer Lopez say about her relationship with P Diddy? The singer has described her two-year relationship with Diddy as "tempestuous" and emotionally exhausting, citing his infidelity as a key factor in their breakup. Were JLo and Diddy engaged? The singers were never engaged.

JLo and Diddy remained one of the defining celebrity couples of the late 1990s, drawing constant public attention during their time together. Their relationship ended after two years amid intense media scrutiny. They eventually went their separate ways and continued building successful careers.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's love story. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, and the following month Bloom introduced Perry to his son, Flynn.

The couple first broke up in February 2017 after more than a year together, but reconciled in 2018. After nine years of an on-and-off relationship, representatives for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their split in July 2025 through a joint statement.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng