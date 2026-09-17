Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. is the richest boxer in the world, with an estimated net worth of $400–$500 million — more than double that of the runner-up, Canelo Álvarez. His career earnings of over $1.1 billion make him one of the highest-paid athletes in history. Now, in a jaw-dropping 2026 lawsuit, Mayweather claims that $340 million of those earnings vanished through alleged financial fraud.

Who is the richest boxer in the world? He's suing to recover $340 million he says vanished. Photo: Melina Pizano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Floyd Mayweather Jr. ranks #1 with an estimated net worth of $400–$500 million and career earnings exceeding $1.1 billion , per Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated.

ranks #1 with an estimated net worth of and career earnings exceeding , per Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated. Canelo Álvarez is the runner-up at approximately $300 million — the richest active boxer in the world.

is the runner-up at approximately — the richest active boxer in the world. The list spans from ~$100 million (Jake Paul, #10) to ~$500 million (Mayweather, #1).

(Jake Paul, #10) to (Mayweather, #1). Manny Pacquiao ($220 million) is the richest Asian-born athlete on the list.

($220 million) is the richest Asian-born athlete on the list. In February 2026, Mayweather filed a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime Networks, alleging years of financial fraud by his former manager.

Top 10 richest boxers in the world

Rank Boxer Nationality Est. Net Worth Status 1 Floyd Mayweather Jr. American $400–$500m Retired (50-0) 2 Canelo Álvarez Mexican ~$300m Active 3 Anthony Joshua British ~$250m Active 4 Manny Pacquiao Filipino ~$220m Active/Semi-retired 5 Tyson Fury British-Irish ~$200m Retired 6 Oscar De La Hoya American ~$200m Retired 7 Oleksandr Usyk Ukrainian ~$165m Active 8 Sugar Ray Leonard American ~$120m Retired 9 Lennox Lewis British-Canadian ~$120m Retired 10 Jake Paul American ~$100m Active

10. Jake Paul (~$100 million)

Full name: Jake Joseph Paul

Jake Joseph Paul Date of birth: January 17, 1997

January 17, 1997 Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional boxer, content creator, entrepreneur

Professional boxer, content creator, entrepreneur Net worth: ~$100 million (per GiveMeSport / Sports Illustrated)

Jake Paul reportedly has a net worth of $100 million, encompassing earnings in the ring as well as his various business ventures, including co-founding Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and launching venture capital firm Anti Fund.

By 2025, Paul's professional record stands at 11–1, and his fights continue to be massive spectacles. Beyond the ring, his wealth comes from endorsements, sponsorships, and MVP, which manages fighters and boxing events.

9. Lennox Lewis (~$120 million)

Full name: Lennox Claudius Lewis

Lennox Claudius Lewis Date of birth: September 2, 1965

September 2, 1965 Nationality: British-Canadian

British-Canadian Profession: Former professional boxer

Former professional boxer Net worth: ~$120 million (per GiveMeSport)

British-Canadian former professional boxer and two-time world champion Lennox Lewis competed between 1989 and 2003 and has a reported net worth of $120 million.

The last undisputed heavyweight champion, Lewis had an illustrious career that earned him millions from PPV fights and endorsements. Post-retirement, he invested in media, real estate, and business ventures, allowing his wealth to grow steadily.

8. Sugar Ray Leonard (~$120 million)

Full name: Ray Charles Leonard

Ray Charles Leonard Date of birth: May 17, 1956

May 17, 1956 Nationality: American

American Profession: Former professional boxer

Former professional boxer Net worth: ~$120 million (per GiveMeSport)

Former six-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Sugar Ray Leonard, one of the greatest fighters of the modern era, ranks among the richest boxers ever with an estimated net worth of $120 million. His wealth extends well beyond the ring through decades of endorsements, broadcasting work, and business ventures.

7. Oleksandr Usyk (~$165 million)

Full name: Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk

Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk Date of birth: January 17, 1987

January 17, 1987 Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Profession: Professional boxer (active)

Professional boxer (active) Net worth: ~$165 million (per GiveMeSport, 2025)

Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukrainian powerhouse, ranks among the richest boxers of 2025 with a net worth of $165 million.

Usyk fought Tyson Fury twice in 2024, winning both and becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. The Ukrainian heavyweight champion earned $122 million across the calendar year — one of only two boxers to earn over $100 million in a single year.

6. Oscar De La Hoya (~$200 million)

Full name: Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya Date of birth: February 4, 1973

February 4, 1973 Nationality: American (Mexican heritage)

American (Mexican heritage) Profession: Former professional boxer, promoter

Former professional boxer, promoter Net worth: ~$200 million (per Sports Illustrated)

Mexican-American boxing promoter and former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya has an estimated fortune of about $200 million. "The Golden Boy's" net worth stems from his boxing career, as well as from real estate and media partnerships.

De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics, earning the nickname "The Golden Boy." He turned professional that same year and quickly became a fan favorite. His promotion company, Golden Boy Promotions, has hosted some of boxing's biggest modern events.

5. Tyson Fury (~$200 million)

Full name: Tyson Luke Fury

Tyson Luke Fury Date of birth: August 12, 1988

August 12, 1988 Nationality: British-Irish

British-Irish Profession: Former professional boxer (retired)

Former professional boxer (retired) Net worth: ~$200 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Tyson Fury is an Irish/British professional boxer who has a net worth of $200 million. During his career to date, Tyson has earned at least $250 million in upfront paydays and pay-per-view bonuses.

Fury's net worth includes the $100 million minimum guarantee he earned to fight Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024, a fight he lost in a split decision. He first became internationally known after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015.

4. Manny Pacquiao (~$220 million)

Full name: Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao

Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao Date of birth: December 17, 1978

December 17, 1978 Nationality: Filipino

Filipino Profession: Professional boxer, former senator

Professional boxer, former senator Net worth: ~$220 million (per Celebrity Net Worth / Sports Illustrated)

Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest fighters ever to lace up a pair of boxing gloves. He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport, boasting a stunning record of 63–8–2, with 39 knockouts.

He also stepped into politics, serving as a senator of the Philippines between 2016 and 2022. Pacquiao stood for the presidential election in 2022, where he finished third. His high-profile fights with Floyd Mayweather brought in massive PPV revenue, and outside boxing he has continued to invest in real estate, business ventures, and endorsements.

3. Anthony Joshua (~$250 million)

Full name: Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua Date of birth: October 15, 1989

October 15, 1989 Nationality: British (Nigerian heritage)

British (Nigerian heritage) Profession: Professional boxer (active)

Professional boxer (active) Net worth: ~$250 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Anthony Joshua is a British professional boxer with a net worth of $250 million.

British boxing star Anthony Joshua made a fortune from his heavyweight title fights and endorsements with major brands like Under Armour and Beats by Dre. Joshua's financial portfolio includes numerous business ventures, and he has been actively investing in real estate and technology startups.

2. Canelo Álvarez (~$300 million)

Full name: Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán Date of birth: July 18, 1990

July 18, 1990 Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Profession: Professional boxer (active)

Professional boxer (active) Net worth: ~$300 million (per Celebrity Net Worth)

Mexico's Canelo Álvarez has a reported net worth of $250–$300 million. The boxer has held multiple world championships in four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

With multiple world titles in different weight classes, Canelo signed a $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018, one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history. His endorsements, tequila brand Canelo Energy, and other business ventures continue to contribute to his wealth.

1. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (~$400–$500 million)

Full name: Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. (born Floyd Joy Sinclair)

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. (born Floyd Joy Sinclair) Date of birth: February 24, 1977

February 24, 1977 Nationality: American

American Height: 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Profession: Retired professional boxer, promoter

Retired professional boxer, promoter Record: 50–0 (27 KOs)

50–0 (27 KOs) Net worth: ~$400–$500 million (per Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Illustrated)

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. — born Floyd Joy Sinclair on February 24, 1977 — is an American professional boxer and boxing promoter, undefeated at 50–0.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s net worth is estimated at around $400 million. He is recognized as the richest boxer of all time, with career earnings surpassing $1.1 billion.

Throughout his illustrious 50–0 career, the boxing icon amassed over $1.1 billion in revenue — including his 2015 mega-fight with Manny Pacquiao, in which he earned $250 million, and his 2017 fight with Conor McGregor, in which he pocketed $300 million.

His greatest monetary breakthrough came in 2006 when he formed Mayweather Promotions, through which he retained up to 80% of all revenues from fights — something that transformed the economics of boxing.

In 2025, he reportedly acquired 62 multifamily properties in Upper Manhattan for $402 million, adding over 1,000 units to his portfolio.

The $340 million lawsuit: Mayweather filed a lawsuit in California against Showtime — the network which aired his biggest pay-per-view events — and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza, alleging aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, and unjust enrichment. He is seeking at least $340 million in misappropriated funds and punitive damages.

The lawsuit seeks to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in misappropriated funds" from a scheme allegedly orchestrated by his former manager Al Haymon, with the knowing participation of Showtime. Mayweather says he is owed "at least" $340 million and cites a "complex web of hidden accounts, unauthorized transactions and deliberate concealment of financial records."

A spokesperson for Paramount responded that "these baseless claims lack legal or factual merit. We strongly reject them and will respond accordingly through the court process."

FAQ

Who is a billionaire in boxing?

No active or retired boxer has been formally confirmed as a billionaire by standard net worth rankings. However, Sportico ranked Mayweather as the sixth highest-paid athlete of all time in 2021, with inflation-adjusted income totaling $1.2 billion — updated to an estimated $1.57 billion by April 2026. His current net worth, after spending, is estimated at $400–$500 million by most credible sources.

Who is the current highest-paid boxer?

In 2024, Tyson Fury led all boxers in single-year earnings at $147 million. "The Gypsy King" fought Oleksandr Usyk twice, losing both bouts on razor-thin decisions, but still pocketed the highest sum of any active boxer. For 2025 and beyond, Canelo Álvarez is widely regarded as the sport's top active earner.

What is Floyd Mayweather's net worth?

According to Sports Illustrated, Floyd Mayweather's net worth is estimated at $500 million in 2025. His career earnings surpass $1.1 billion, making him one of the richest athletes to ever exist. Estimates vary across sources, with Celebrity Net Worth placing the figure at approximately $400 million.

What is Manny Pacquiao's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manny Pacquiao has an estimated net worth of $220 million. During his legendary boxing career, "Pacman" made an estimated $535 million ($775 million inflation-adjusted), including $130 million alone from his 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather.

What happened with Mayweather's $340 million lawsuit against Showtime?

Showtime Networks was sued by Mayweather, who alleges he is owed hundreds of millions in fight earnings fraudulently diverted by the company to his former manager Al Haymon. The complaint accuses Showtime of participating in a yearslong scheme of "financial manipulation and self-dealing." The lawsuit claims that at least $340 million of his career earnings was "missing and unaccounted for," and that if those funds had been invested conservatively, the lost opportunity could be worth several billion dollars today.

We also highlighted facts about Fernanda Gómez, the Mexican social media personality, model, and businesswoman known for her marriage to boxing champion Canelo Álvarez. The article explores her early life, career, family, business ventures, and rise to fame.We also highlighted facts about Fernanda Gómez, the Mexican social media personality, model, and businesswoman known for her marriage to boxing champion Canelo Álvarez. The article explores her early life, career, family, business ventures, and rise to fame.

Gómez and Álvarez’s relationship began in 2016, endured a breakup, and eventually led to their 2021 wedding at Guadalajara Cathedral. Alongside her role as a mother and stepmother, Gómez has built her own profile through fashion, entrepreneurship, and a successful nail salon in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng