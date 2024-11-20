Amy Sherrill's biography: The truth about Tim Duncan's ex-wife

Tim Duncan, also known as the Big Fundamental, is a former award-winning NBA superstar who spent 19 years with the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association. In addition to his career, netizens have been interested in his personal life, especially his relationship with Amy Sherrill.

Amy Sherill married Tim Duncan in 2001 after years of dating. The ex-couple had two children, Sydney and Draven, before calling off their marriage in 2009. Amy and Tim's marriage lasted for 12 years.

Amy Sherrill's profile summary

Full name Amy Sherrill Duncan Gender Female Date of birth 30 April 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth North Carolina, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Fred Sherill Mother Judy Sherill Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tim Duncan Education Wake Forest University Famous as Tim Duncan's ex-wife

Amy Sherrill's biography

Amy Sherill was born to Fred Sherill and Judy on 30 April 1977 in North Carolina, USA. She is 47 years old, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Amy is an American national of a white ethnic background.

Educational background

Amy enrolled at Wake Forest University. She pursued a bachelor's degree in psychology and was a high school and university cheerleader.

Career

During her marriage to the former NBA star, Amy was the vice chairperson of the Tim Duncan Foundation. The foundation typically supports other organisations with the same values and goals of increasing awareness of health, education/research, and youth programs. Amy also hosted an annual celebrity bowling tournament to raise money for cancer research.

Amy Sherrill and Tim Duncan's relationship

Amy Sherrill was previously married to Tim Duncan, a retired American professional basketball player widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards in the NBA's history. He played high school basketball for St. Dunstan's Episcopal before joining the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during college.

Amy and Tim first met in 1992 while attending Wake Forest University. They began dating in 1993 but briefly broke up in 1997 when Duncan was drafted into the NBA, as Sherill was unsure of dating a professional athlete.

The former couple later reconciled and married in July 2001. During their marriage, they welcomed two children, Sydney, born on 27 June 2005, and Draven, born on 3 August 2007.

Sherrill and Tim Duncan's divorce

After 12 years of marriage, Amy filed for divorce from Tim Duncan in March 2013. In her divorce filings, she accused the former basketball player of infidelity with multiple people. According to an anonymous source who spoke to The Hollywood Street King, she also questioned his sexuality, accusing him of having a male lover, saying,

Amy treated Tim like a b—- throughout their marriage because she knew he was f—ing his BFF. Tim knows Amy was cheating on him, but he's willing to give her whatever she wants because he doesn't want Amy to tell the world that he's bisexual.

Duncan also accused Amy of having an affair with her personal trainer, Gilbert Urbano, and he even hired a private investigator to investigate the alleged relationship. Since the divorce was filed when the Spurs were gearing up for the NBA Playoffs, Duncan petitioned to have the proceedings right after the end of the NBA season in July.

What was Tim Duncan's wife's settlement?

After private divorce proceedings, Tim Duncan and Amy's divorce was finalised in August 2009. Despite their publicised divorce, the divorce documents were sealed off. However, there was speculation that Amy had gotten a $100 million settlement.

Where is Amy Sherrill now?

Following her divorce from the former elite athlete, the former celebrity wife maintained a low profile, focusing on raising her two kids. On the other hand, Tim has moved on with his life; he is currently engaged to Vanessa Macias. Together, they have a daughter, Quill Duncan. Quill was born in 2017.

What is Amy Sherrill's net worth?

Details about Amy Sherill's net worth are currently unknown. However, she is alleged to be worth $1 million, partly due to the money she received from her divorce settlement and professional work.

FAQs

Who is Amy Sherill? She is a former foundation vice president best known as the ex-wife to retired NBA player Tim Duncan. How old is Amy Sherill? The former celebrity wife is 47 years old as of 2024. She was born on 30 April 1977. How old is Tim Duncan? The former athlete player is 48 years old as of 2024. Tim was born on 25 April 1976. How many children does Tim Duncan have? He has three children: two daughters, Sydney and Quill, and a son, Draven. What is Amy Sherill's Instagram? The former celebrity wife has no Instagram account. How much is Tim Duncan worth? Tim's net worth is estimated to be $130 million. What is Amy Sherrill's height? The former celebrity wife is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Amy Sherill gained prominence after she married Tim Duncan, a former American basketball player, in 2001 before splitting in 2012. During their 12-year marriage, they had two children, a son and a daughter. Amy preferred to pursue a less public life away from public scrutiny.

