Antonio Banderas' net worth (2024): the actor's background and career

Antonio Banderas is a Spanish actor, entrepreneur, director, and film producer. He is famous for his roles in the movies Philadelphia and Desperado. He has also been featured in other films and TV series, including Official Competition, Ruby Sparks, and Cuentos de Borges. But what is Antonio Banderas' net worth in 2024?

Antonio Banderas attends the "El Fantasma de La Opera" Madrid premiere (L) and during the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez, Aldara Zarraoa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Antonio initially dreamed of becoming a professional football player. He played soccer during his school days until he was 14 when his leg was severely injured. The actor has been in the entertainment industry for over four decades and boasts over 100 acting credits. Antonio Banderas' net worth continues to grow, which has interested many.

Profile summary

Full name Jose Antonio Dominguez Banderas Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1960 Age 63 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Malaga, Andalusia, Spain Current residence Malaga, Andalusia, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father José Domínguez Prieto Mother Dona Ana Banderas Gallego Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Nicole Kimpel Children 1 College Dickinson College, School of Dramatic Arts in Malaga, Central St. Martin Profession Actor, entrepreneur, film director, producer Net worth $50 million Instagram @antoniobanderas TikTok @antoniobanderas X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Antonio Banderas' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Market Realist, the Spanish actor has an alleged net worth of $50 million. He has amassed this wealth from his career in entertainment as an actor, film director, and producer. He is also a businessperson, investing in the theatre and film industry.

The actor had two residences in Los Angeles, California, USA, and his hometown in Marbella, Spain. However, he sold the Los Angeles home, which he shared with his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith, for $15.947 million.

The former couple had bought the 15,110-square-foot mansion in 1999. Antonio also owns a Malanga sixth-floor penthouse on Alcazabilla Street. In 2016, Antonio and his girlfriend Nicole bought a $3.3 million five-bedroom Surrey mansion in Cobham.

Antonio Banderas' age and background

The film producer was born on 10 August 1960 in Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. He is 63 years old as of May 2024, and his zodiac sign is Leo. The actor's parents are Ana Banderas Gallego and José Domínguez Prieto.

His mother was a teacher, and his father was a policeman in the Spanish Civil Guard. He grew up alongside his two siblings, Francisco Javier and Chloe Banderas.

Top-5 facts about Antonio Banderas. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Antonio studied at Dickinson College. He acquired acting skills from the School of Dramatic Arts in Malaga, Spain. In August 2015, the actor joined Central St. Martin in London to study fashion design.

Career

Banderas is a well-known actor and film producer. After his dream of becoming a professional faded, Antonio found a passion for acting. He relocated to Madrid in 1979 to pursue his acting career.

He began acting at the Spanish National Theatre of Spain, where director Pedro Almodovar discovered him. His debut film under Pedro was Labyrinth of Passion in 1982. He also starred in other films still under Pedro, such as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down.

Antonio gained international popularity, which led him to join Hollywood in 1989. He made his acting debut in Hollywood in 1992, playing Nestor Castillo in The Mambo Kings. His breakthrough came in 1993 when he appeared in the touted drama Philadelphia. Here is a list of some of Antonio Banderas' movies and TV shows he has been featured in.

Year Movies/TV show Role 2024 Cutt Killer Mikeal Tallini 2023 Journey to Bethlehem Herod 2022 The Enforcer Cuda 2021 Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aristotles Papadopolous 2020 Dolittle King Rassouli 2019 Pain and Glory Salvador Mallo 2018 Genius Pablo Picasso 2017 Black Butterfly Paul 2006 Take the Lead Pierre Dulaine 2003 Imagining Argentina Carlos Rueda 1996 Evita Che 1993 Outrage Marcos 1982 False Eyelash Juan

Antonio is also a voice-over artist. He has voiced various characters in films such as Shrek Forever After, Scared Shrekless, and Puss in Boots.

He is also an entrepreneur. In 2019, the actor founded the musical theatre company Teatro del Soho. Additionally, he has a theatre in his hometown, Malaga, called Teatro del Soho CaixaBank.

Who is Antonio Banderas' wife?

The Spanish actor is unmarried. He was, however, married twice and is now in a romantic relationship with Nicole Kimpel, a model, businesswoman, and social media personality. The two first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014 when Antonio was still married to his former wife.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas during the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The actor clarified that Nicole was not the reason for the divorce from his ex-wife. Here is what he stated as per The Arizona Republic.

Nicole was not the motive of my divorce. I met her at the Cannes Festival last year but we both knew where we were. I was still a married man, although things were already heading the way they have now ended up.

He added:

Once I had the divorce documents signed we [me and Nicole] started to get to know each other, and then the relationship started.

He was previously married to actress Melanie Griffith. The two met in 1995 while co-starring in the comedy Two Much. They tied the knot in May 1996 in London. Their marriage lasted for almost two decades as the actress filed for divorce in June 2014, citing irreconcilable differences.

They remain best friends even after the divorce. Antonio revealed it in an interview with Vulture. He stated:

I am not married with Melanie anymore but she is my family. She is probably one of my best friends, if not the best friend that I have. My family is there, Dakota [Johnson], Little Estella and Alexander.

The two share a daughter called Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. Melanie was Antonio's second wife. His first wife was actress Ana Leza. Ana and Antonio were married from 1987 to 1996.

Antonio Banderas' heart attack incident

In January 2017, the Spanish actor suffered a heart attack. He experienced chest pains while exercising in his Surrey home. He was taken to St. Peter's Hospital in Chertsey. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he said that the heart attack could have been more severe.

It was a knock at the door for me. It could have been very bad. I mean, if people ask me, 'so how is it to have a heart attack?' I don't know. I can tell you about my own.

FAQs

How rich is Antonio Banderas? He has an alleged net worth of $50 million. What is Antonio Banderas most famous for? He is best known for his roles in Philadelphia and Desperado. How old is Antonio Banderas? He is 63 years old as of May 2024. Where does Antonio Banderas live currently? After having a heart attack, he decided to move back to his hometown, Malaga, Spain. Who is Antonio Banderas living with now? He lives with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel. Who are Antonio Banderas' parents? They are Ana Banderas Gallego and José Domínguez Prieto. Who are Antonio Banderas' children? He has one daughter called Stella Banderas.

Antonio Banderas' net worth is a testament to his immense success in the entertainment industry. He is currently dating Nicole Kimpel. The entertainer's notable acting credits include Desperado, Frida, and Ruby Sparks.

Legit.ng recently published Dolph Lundgren's biography. Dolph is an actor, martial artist, and director who has appeared in films and TV shows such as Universal Soldier and Masters of the Universe.

Dolph Lundgren was born in Spånga, Stockholm, Sweden. He won the European Karate Championships twice, in 1980 and 1981. Read his bio to know all about him.

Source: Legit.ng