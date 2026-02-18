Who was the highest-paid on the Modern Family cast? Their salaries through the seasons
Who was the highest-paid on the Modern Family cast? Sofía Vergara earned around $500,000 per episode in the later seasons, making her the top earner. While her salary eventually matched the other adult leads, her endorsement deals boosted her total income far beyond theirs.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who was the highest-paid Modern Family cast member?
- Who made the most money per episode of Modern Family?
- How much did Sofia Vergara earn on Modern Family?
- How much did Nolan Gould make on Modern Family?
Key takeaways
- Sofía Vergara emerged as the top earner on Modern Family, thanks to her role as Gloria and lucrative endorsement deals.
- The Modern Family cast's salaries grew steadily over the show's 11 seasons, with adult leads reportedly earning around $500,000 per episode in later seasons.
- By the final seasons, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez, the younger cast members, were each earning about $125,000 per episode.
Who was the highest-paid Modern Family cast member?
In compiling and ranking the Modern Family cast salaries, we relied on widely reported estimates while acknowledging that exact figures can vary over time. The statistics are based on publicly available data and trusted entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, IMDb, and Forbes.
Modern Family cast member
Starting salary per episode
Salary per episode (final seasons)
Estimated net worth
Sofía Vergara
$30,000–$65,000
$500,000
$180 million
Ed O’Neill
$95,000–$105,000
$500,000
$65 million
Ty Burrell
$40,000–$65,000
$500,000
$26 million
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
$30,000–$65,000
$500,000
$25 million
Eric Stonestreet
$20,000
$500,000
$22 million–$25 million
Julie Bowen
$40,000–$65,000
$500,000
$18 million
Sarah Hyland
$15,000–$25,000
$125,000
$14 million
Ariel Winter
$15,000–$25,000
$125,000
$12 million
Rico Rodriguez
$15,000–$25,000
$125,000
$12 million
Nolan Gould
$15,000–$25,000
$125,000
$12 million
10. Nolan Gould — $125,000
- Full name: Nolan Gould
- Date of birth: 28 October 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
- Profession: Actor
The American actor Nolan Gould is widely recognised for his role as Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, the youngest child of Claire and Phil Dunphy. Luke is carefree, goofy, and endearingly naive. He often engages in playful antics with his father or teasing exchanges with his sisters, especially Alex.
Nolan started the show earning around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode. His salary increased to $70,000 by season four, rose to $100,000 in seasons nine and ten, and ultimately reached $125,000 per episode in the final season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at $12 million.
9. Rico Rodriguez — $125,000
- Full name: Rico Rodriguez
- Date of birth: 31 July 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Bryan, Texas, United States
- Profession: Actor
Rico Rodriguez rose to fame playing Manny Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. As Gloria's son (Sofía Vergara) and Jay Pritchett's stepson, Manny's mature personality, love of art and poetry, and growing bond with Jay made him a fan favourite.
Rodriguez began the show as a child actor, earning between $15,000 and $25,000 per episode in the first season. By season four, his pay rose to $70,000, eventually reaching $125,000 per episode in the final season. Across eleven seasons, his on-screen success translated into substantial earnings, helping build his estimated net worth of $12 million.
8. Ariel Winter — $125,000
- Full name: Ariel Winter Workman
- Date of birth: 28 January 1998
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Fairfax, Virginia, United States
- Profession: Actress
Ariel Winter is best known for her breakout role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family. Alex is the bright, perfection‑driven middle child, whose academic skills and awkward charm make her stand out from her siblings.
The actress started the show, earning around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in the early seasons. By season four, her pay rose to about $70,000 per episode and eventually reached $125,000 in the final season, helping boost her career.
Winter also appeared in films like Smurfs: The Lost Village and voiced characters in animated series. These projects contributed to her estimated net worth of around $12 million.
7. Sarah Hyland — $125,000
- Full name: Sarah Jane Hyland
- Date of birth: 24 November 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: East Village, New York, United States
- Profession: Actress, singer
The American singer Sarah Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family. Haley is the confident, independent, and stylish eldest Dunphy child. Over 11 seasons, her character grew from a carefree teenager into a driven young woman.
Sarah Hyland’s earnings on Modern Family grew steadily over the show’s run. She reportedly started with a salary of around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in the earliest seasons.
As the show gained popularity, her pay increased to about $70,000 per episode. Between 2013 and 2018, she earned $90,000 per episode, and in the final seasons, her salary reached approximately $130,000 per episode. Her long-term role on the hit sitcom, along with these salary increases, helped her build an estimated net worth of $14 million.
6. Julie Bowen — $500,000
- Full name: Julie Bowen
- Date of birth: 3 March 1970
- Age: 55 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
- Profession: Actress, film producer, director
Julie Bowen became widely recognised for her role as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. Claire is a high-strung but loving mother whose sarcasm, competitive nature, and devotion to her family added both humour and heart to the show.
Actress Julie Bowen began the series, earning around $40,000 to $65,000 per episode, similar to the other adult cast members. She later successfully renegotiated her salary to $500,000 per episode by the final season as her character became central to the show's success.
Julie's long-running work on Modern Family, along with experience as a director and producer, has helped her amass a reported net worth of $18 million.
5. Eric Stonestreet — $500,000
- Full name: Eric Allen Stonestreet
- Date of birth: 9 September 1971
- Age: 54 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Kansas City, Kansas, United States
- Profession: Actor
Eric Stonestreet became widely known for his role as Cameron Tucker on Modern Family. As Mitchell Pritchett’s husband, his humour, emotional depth, and devotion to family made him a standout character on the show.
Stonestreet began the series, earning around $20,000 per episode. His salary gradually increased as the show grew in popularity, eventually reaching approximately $500,000 per episode in the final seasons.
Eric’s success on Modern Family, along with other film and TV roles, has helped him build an estimated net worth of $22 million to $25 million.
4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson — $500,000
- Full name: Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Date of birth: 22 October 1975
- Age: 50 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Missoula, Montana, United States
- Profession: Actor
Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family. Mitchell, a neurotic lawyer, stood out in the ensemble cast for his awkward yet heartfelt moments. Fans especially enjoyed his attempts to connect with his daughter and his humorous interactions with his husband, Cam.
The actor joined the show earning about $30,000 to $65,000 per episode. His salary later rose to $150,000 to $175,000 and eventually reached $500,000 per episode in the final seasons after pay-equity negotiations with the other adult leads.
Ferguson's role on the hit sitcom, along with appearances in other films and TV shows, helped him build an estimated net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.
3. Ty Burrell — $500,000
- Full name: Tyler Gerald Burrell
- Date of birth: 22 August 1967
- Age: 58 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Grants Pass, Oregon, United States
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
Ty Burrell portrayed Phil Dunphy on Modern Family. Phil is the lovable, goofy, and eternally optimistic dad whose humour, childlike energy, and devotion to his family won over viewers.
Burrell started the show earning around $40,000 to $65,000 per episode. By the middle seasons, his pay increased to around $190,000 per episode, and eventually reached $500,000 in the final season following pay-parity negotiations with the other adult leads.
With over 40 acting credits, Burrell’s comedic timing and consistent performance over eleven seasons helped him build an estimated net worth of $26 million.
2. Ed O’Neill — $500,000
- Full name: Edward Leonard O'Neill
- Date of birth: 12 April 1946
- Age: 79 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Youngstown, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Actor, comedian
Actor Ed O'Neill became well known for playing Jay Pritchett on Modern Family. Jay is the gruff yet lovable patriarch of the blended Pritchett-Dunphy family, balancing his old-school stubbornness with moments of warmth and affection.
O'Neill started the show earning about $95,000 to $105,000 per episode, reflecting his experience and fame from Married… With Children. Over time, his salary rose to $500,000 per episode after negotiating alongside the other adult leads.
O'Neill has been acting since the 1980s. His comedic talent and long-running work on the series have helped him amass a reported net worth of $65 million.
1. Sofía Vergara — $500,000
- Full name: Sofía Margarita Vergara
- Date of birth: 10 July 1972
- Age: 53 years old (as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Barranquilla, Colombia
- Profession: Actress, television personality
Sofía Vergara became a household name for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. Gloria is the glamorous, fiery, and devoted wife of Jay Pritchett. Her humour and on-screen chemistry quickly became a highlight of the show.
Vergara’s salary increased steadily throughout her eleven-season run. In the early seasons (2009–2011), she earned about $30,000–$65,000 per episode. By seasons 4 and 5, her pay rose to around $90,000 per episode. Between 2014 and 2018, she earned approximately $190,000 per episode.
In the final stretch of the series, Vergara negotiated a record-breaking $500,000 per episode. During the show’s run, Forbes ranked her among television’s highest-paid actresses. She also generated substantial income from endorsements, licensing deals, and business ventures.
Her net worth is now estimated to be around $180 million, making her one of television’s most successful stars.
Who made the most money per episode of Modern Family?
Sofía Vergara was the highest-paid cast member on Modern Family, securing one of the top salaries in the ensemble during the show’s final seasons.
How much did Sofia Vergara earn on Modern Family?
During the later seasons of Modern Family, Vergara earned approximately $500,000 per episode. Her pay increased significantly over the years, rising from about $30,000 per episode in the early seasons to record-breaking levels by the show’s conclusion.
How much did Nolan Gould make on Modern Family?
Nolan Gould began Modern Family, earning roughly $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in season one. By the show’s final season, his salary had increased to around $125,000 per episode.
Sofía Vergara emerged as the top earner on Modern Family thanks to her standout portrayal of Gloria and a portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals. While the other adult leads eventually earned around $500,000 per episode, Vergara’s combined television salary and off-screen ventures placed her ahead overall.
Legit.ng recently published an article about the Jersey Shore cast's net worth. DJ Pauly D is regarded as the richest Jersey Shore cast member, with an estimated net worth of around $20 million.
Jersey Shore cast salaries varied by season and stars' popularity. In the early seasons, cast members reportedly earned only a few thousand dollars per episode. By the later seasons, top stars like Snooki, Pauly D, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were making between $80,000 and $150,000 per episode.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com