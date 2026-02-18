Who was the highest-paid on the Modern Family cast? Sofía Vergara earned around $500,000 per episode in the later seasons, making her the top earner. While her salary eventually matched the other adult leads, her endorsement deals boosted her total income far beyond theirs.

Cast and crew of Modern Family pose in the press room at the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sofía Vergara emerged as the top earner on Modern Family , thanks to her role as Gloria and lucrative endorsement deals.

, thanks to her role as Gloria and lucrative endorsement deals. The Modern Family cast's salaries grew steadily over the show's 11 seasons, with adult leads reportedly earning around $500,000 per episode in later seasons.

cast's salaries grew steadily over the show's 11 seasons, with adult leads reportedly earning around in later seasons. By the final seasons, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez, the younger cast members, were each earning about $125,000 per episode.

Who was the highest-paid Modern Family cast member?

In compiling and ranking the Modern Family cast salaries, we relied on widely reported estimates while acknowledging that exact figures can vary over time. The statistics are based on publicly available data and trusted entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, IMDb, and Forbes.

Modern Family cast member Starting salary per episode Salary per episode (final seasons) Estimated net worth Sofía Vergara $30,000–$65,000 $500,000 $180 million Ed O’Neill $95,000–$105,000 $500,000 $65 million Ty Burrell $40,000–$65,000 $500,000 $26 million Jesse Tyler Ferguson $30,000–$65,000 $500,000 $25 million Eric Stonestreet $20,000 $500,000 $22 million–$25 million Julie Bowen $40,000–$65,000 $500,000 $18 million Sarah Hyland $15,000–$25,000 $125,000 $14 million Ariel Winter $15,000–$25,000 $125,000 $12 million Rico Rodriguez $15,000–$25,000 $125,000 $12 million Nolan Gould $15,000–$25,000 $125,000 $12 million

10. Nolan Gould — $125,000

Nolan Gould at the 4th Annual Legacy Ball. Photo: Christine Bartolucci

Full name : Nolan Gould

: Nolan Gould Date of birth : 28 October 1998

: 28 October 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of February 2026)

27 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor

The American actor Nolan Gould is widely recognised for his role as Luke Dunphy on Modern Family, the youngest child of Claire and Phil Dunphy. Luke is carefree, goofy, and endearingly naive. He often engages in playful antics with his father or teasing exchanges with his sisters, especially Alex.

Nolan started the show earning around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode. His salary increased to $70,000 by season four, rose to $100,000 in seasons nine and ten, and ultimately reached $125,000 per episode in the final season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated at $12 million.

9. Rico Rodriguez — $125,000

Actor Rico Rodriguez attends Extra's "Weekend of | Lounge". Photo: Maury Phillips (modified by author)

Full name : Rico Rodriguez

: Rico Rodriguez Date of birth : 31 July 1998

: 31 July 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of February 2026)

27 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Bryan, Texas, United States

: Bryan, Texas, United States Profession: Actor

Rico Rodriguez rose to fame playing Manny Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. As Gloria's son (Sofía Vergara) and Jay Pritchett's stepson, Manny's mature personality, love of art and poetry, and growing bond with Jay made him a fan favourite.

Rodriguez began the show as a child actor, earning between $15,000 and $25,000 per episode in the first season. By season four, his pay rose to $70,000, eventually reaching $125,000 per episode in the final season. Across eleven seasons, his on-screen success translated into substantial earnings, helping build his estimated net worth of $12 million.

8. Ariel Winter — $125,000

Ariel Winter attends the 4th Annual Legacy Ball Honoring Ariel Winter. Photo: Lila Seeley (modified by author)

Full name : Ariel Winter Workman

: Ariel Winter Workman Date of birth : 28 January 1998

: 28 January 1998 Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)

28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Fairfax, Virginia, United States

: Fairfax, Virginia, United States Profession: Actress

Ariel Winter is best known for her breakout role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family. Alex is the bright, perfection‑driven middle child, whose academic skills and awkward charm make her stand out from her siblings.

The actress started the show, earning around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in the early seasons. By season four, her pay rose to about $70,000 per episode and eventually reached $125,000 in the final season, helping boost her career.

Winter also appeared in films like Smurfs: The Lost Village and voiced characters in animated series. These projects contributed to her estimated net worth of around $12 million.

7. Sarah Hyland — $125,000

Sarah Hyland attend the 2024 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future. Photo: River Callaway (modified by author)

Full name : Sarah Jane Hyland

: Sarah Jane Hyland Date of birth : 24 November 1990

: 24 November 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of February 2026)

35 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : East Village, New York, United States

: East Village, New York, United States Profession: Actress, singer

The American singer Sarah Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family. Haley is the confident, independent, and stylish eldest Dunphy child. Over 11 seasons, her character grew from a carefree teenager into a driven young woman.

Sarah Hyland’s earnings on Modern Family grew steadily over the show’s run. She reportedly started with a salary of around $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in the earliest seasons.

As the show gained popularity, her pay increased to about $70,000 per episode. Between 2013 and 2018, she earned $90,000 per episode, and in the final seasons, her salary reached approximately $130,000 per episode. Her long-term role on the hit sitcom, along with these salary increases, helped her build an estimated net worth of $14 million.

6. Julie Bowen — $500,000

Julie Bowen attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Full name : Julie Bowen

: Julie Bowen Date of birth : 3 March 1970

: 3 March 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of February 2026)

55 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, United States

: Baltimore, Maryland, United States Profession: Actress, film producer, director

Julie Bowen became widely recognised for her role as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. Claire is a high-strung but loving mother whose sarcasm, competitive nature, and devotion to her family added both humour and heart to the show.

Actress Julie Bowen began the series, earning around $40,000 to $65,000 per episode, similar to the other adult cast members. She later successfully renegotiated her salary to $500,000 per episode by the final season as her character became central to the show's success.

Julie's long-running work on Modern Family, along with experience as a director and producer, has helped her amass a reported net worth of $18 million.

5. Eric Stonestreet — $500,000

Eric Stonestreet attend the "Dexter: Resurrection" World Premiere. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name : Eric Allen Stonestreet

: Eric Allen Stonestreet Date of birth : 9 September 1971

: 9 September 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of February 2026)

54 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Kansas City, Kansas, United States

: Kansas City, Kansas, United States Profession: Actor

Eric Stonestreet became widely known for his role as Cameron Tucker on Modern Family. As Mitchell Pritchett’s husband, his humour, emotional depth, and devotion to family made him a standout character on the show.

Stonestreet began the series, earning around $20,000 per episode. His salary gradually increased as the show grew in popularity, eventually reaching approximately $500,000 per episode in the final seasons.

Eric’s success on Modern Family, along with other film and TV roles, has helped him build an estimated net worth of $22 million to $25 million.

4. Jesse Tyler Ferguson — $500,000

Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends Shakespeare in the Park's opening night celebration of "Twelfth Night". Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Full name : Jesse Tyler Ferguson

: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Date of birth : 22 October 1975

: 22 October 1975 Age: 50 years old (as of February 2026)

50 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Missoula, Montana, United States

: Missoula, Montana, United States Profession: Actor

Jesse Tyler Ferguson plays Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family. Mitchell, a neurotic lawyer, stood out in the ensemble cast for his awkward yet heartfelt moments. Fans especially enjoyed his attempts to connect with his daughter and his humorous interactions with his husband, Cam.

The actor joined the show earning about $30,000 to $65,000 per episode. His salary later rose to $150,000 to $175,000 and eventually reached $500,000 per episode in the final seasons after pay-equity negotiations with the other adult leads.

Ferguson's role on the hit sitcom, along with appearances in other films and TV shows, helped him build an estimated net worth of $25 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Ty Burrell — $500,000

Actor Ty Burrell attends iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name : Tyler Gerald Burrell

: Tyler Gerald Burrell Date of birth : 22 August 1967

: 22 August 1967 Age: 58 years old (as of February 2026)

58 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Grants Pass, Oregon, United States

: Grants Pass, Oregon, United States Profession: Actor, voice actor

Ty Burrell portrayed Phil Dunphy on Modern Family. Phil is the lovable, goofy, and eternally optimistic dad whose humour, childlike energy, and devotion to his family won over viewers.

Burrell started the show earning around $40,000 to $65,000 per episode. By the middle seasons, his pay increased to around $190,000 per episode, and eventually reached $500,000 in the final season following pay-parity negotiations with the other adult leads.

With over 40 acting credits, Burrell’s comedic timing and consistent performance over eleven seasons helped him build an estimated net worth of $26 million.

2. Ed O’Neill — $500,000

Ed O'Neill attends the premiere of FX's "Clipped". Photo: Robyn Beck

Full name : Edward Leonard O'Neill

: Edward Leonard O'Neill Date of birth : 12 April 1946

: 12 April 1946 Age: 79 years old (as of February 2026)

79 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Youngstown, Ohio, United States

: Youngstown, Ohio, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

Actor Ed O'Neill became well known for playing Jay Pritchett on Modern Family. Jay is the gruff yet lovable patriarch of the blended Pritchett-Dunphy family, balancing his old-school stubbornness with moments of warmth and affection.

O'Neill started the show earning about $95,000 to $105,000 per episode, reflecting his experience and fame from Married… With Children. Over time, his salary rose to $500,000 per episode after negotiating alongside the other adult leads.

O'Neill has been acting since the 1980s. His comedic talent and long-running work on the series have helped him amass a reported net worth of $65 million.

1. Sofía Vergara — $500,000

Sofia Vergara presents TOTY at the Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa (modified by author)

Full name : Sofía Margarita Vergara

: Sofía Margarita Vergara Date of birth : 10 July 1972

: 10 July 1972 Age: 53 years old (as of February 2026)

53 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : Barranquilla, Colombia

: Barranquilla, Colombia Profession: Actress, television personality

Sofía Vergara became a household name for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. Gloria is the glamorous, fiery, and devoted wife of Jay Pritchett. Her humour and on-screen chemistry quickly became a highlight of the show.

Vergara’s salary increased steadily throughout her eleven-season run. In the early seasons (2009–2011), she earned about $30,000–$65,000 per episode. By seasons 4 and 5, her pay rose to around $90,000 per episode. Between 2014 and 2018, she earned approximately $190,000 per episode.

In the final stretch of the series, Vergara negotiated a record-breaking $500,000 per episode. During the show’s run, Forbes ranked her among television’s highest-paid actresses. She also generated substantial income from endorsements, licensing deals, and business ventures.

Her net worth is now estimated to be around $180 million, making her one of television’s most successful stars.

Who made the most money per episode of Modern Family?

Sofía Vergara was the highest-paid cast member on Modern Family, securing one of the top salaries in the ensemble during the show’s final seasons.

How much did Sofia Vergara earn on Modern Family?

During the later seasons of Modern Family, Vergara earned approximately $500,000 per episode. Her pay increased significantly over the years, rising from about $30,000 per episode in the early seasons to record-breaking levels by the show’s conclusion.

How much did Nolan Gould make on Modern Family?

Nolan Gould began Modern Family, earning roughly $15,000 to $25,000 per episode in season one. By the show’s final season, his salary had increased to around $125,000 per episode.

Sofía Vergara emerged as the top earner on Modern Family thanks to her standout portrayal of Gloria and a portfolio of lucrative endorsement deals. While the other adult leads eventually earned around $500,000 per episode, Vergara’s combined television salary and off-screen ventures placed her ahead overall.

