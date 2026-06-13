Dina Manzo is the richest member of the RHONJ housewives, with an estimated net worth of $25 million. While she leads the pack despite leaving the main cast after just two seasons, other Garden State stars like Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania have built massive fortunes over the years, ranging from $400,000 to $11 million.

Dina Manzo, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga. Photo: Dave Kotinsky, Manny Carabel, Bruce Glikas, Charles Sykes, Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jennifer Aydin ranks second with an estimated net worth of $11 million from business ventures, reality TV, and her husband's thriving plastic surgery practice.

ranks second with an estimated net worth of from business ventures, reality TV, and her husband's thriving plastic surgery practice. Margaret Josephs boasts a reported net worth of $5 million , thanks to the success of the Macbeth Collection and her ventures as an author, podcaster, and mocktail founder.

boasts a reported net worth of , thanks to the success of the Macbeth Collection and her ventures as an author, podcaster, and mocktail founder. Dolores Catania has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million, earned through various business ventures, real estate investments, and over a decade on Bravo.

The RHONJ housewives ranked by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Cast member Net worth Dina Manzo $25 million Jennifer Aydin $11 million Margaret Josephs $5 million Dolores Catania $4.5 million Melissa Gorga $3 million Teresa Giudice $500,000 Danielle Cabral $500,000 Rachel Fuda $400,000

8. Rachel Fuda — $400,000

Rachel Fuda attend the New York premiere of "Good Burger 2". Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rachel Fuda

Rachel Fuda Date of birth: 1 May 1991

1 May 1991 Age: 35 years old (as of 2026)

35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, United States

Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, United States Profession: Television personality, businesswoman

Rachel Fuda has an estimated net worth of $400,000. Introduced as a newcomer in Season 13, she quickly became an active and vocal presence in the Garden State lineup.

Much of her income comes from business ventures she shares with her husband, John Fuda. She oversees logistics and operations across their family-run enterprises, including Vale King LLC, Fuda Tile, and the mob-themed restaurant Burger Boss. In addition, Rachel Fuda earns a steady salary from her role on Bravo.

7. Danielle Cabral — $500,000

Danielle Cabral attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Danielle Cabral

Danielle Cabral Date of birth: 21 August 1985

21 August 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of June 2026)

40 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, United States

Staten Island, New York, United States Profession: Television personality, entrepreneur, clothing designer

Danielle Cabral has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Before joining The Real Housewives of New Jersey as a full-time cast member in Season 13, she had already appeared on MTV's True Life: I'm a Staten Island Girl in 2006. Cabral later starred alongside her husband, Nathan, in the DIY Network series Family Under Construction in 2012.

With four businesses between them, Danielle and her husband have pursued a range of entrepreneurial ventures to build their wealth. Central to this is Danielle's role as the founder of Boujie Kidz, an online children's clothing boutique launched in 2018. She also earns income through brand partnerships and her reality TV career.

6. Teresa Giudice — $500,000

Teresa Giudice attends BravoCon. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Teresa Gorga

Teresa Gorga Date of birth: 18 May 1972

18 May 1972 Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)

54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States

Paterson, New Jersey, United States Profession: Television personality, author, entrepreneur

Teresa Giudice's net worth is estimated at $500,000. Her financial standing was once significantly higher, but it was affected by a widely publicised 2014 legal case involving financial fraud, which resulted in a 15-month federal prison sentence and substantial restitution payments.

Despite these setbacks, the American author remains a strong earner. She commands one of the highest per-season salaries on Bravo and has authored multiple New York Times bestselling cookbooks. She also co-hosts the Namaste B$tches podcast and has launched several wellness and fashion-related ventures.

5. Melissa Gorga — $3 million

Melissa Gorga attends Apple's "Outcome" world premiere. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Melissa Marco

Melissa Marco Date of birth: 21 March 1979

21 March 1979 Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)

47 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Toms River, New Jersey, United States

Toms River, New Jersey, United States Profession: Television personality, author, retail entrepreneur

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Melissa Gorga's net worth is reportedly $3 million. Since joining the franchise in Season 3, she has used her reality TV platform to build a lasting lifestyle and business brand.

A major source of her independent income is Envy by Melissa Gorga, a clothing boutique launched in 2015 that operates both online and in physical locations in New Jersey and New York. She also earns from her podcast On Display, book deals, and joint house-flipping projects with her husband, real estate developer Joe Gorga.

4. Dolores Catania — $4.5 million

Dolores Catania at "The Wrecking Crew" New York Special Screening. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dolores Catania

Dolores Catania Date of birth: 28 December 1970

28 December 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2026)

55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, United States

Paterson, New Jersey, United States Profession: Television personality, philanthropist, entrepreneur

Dolores Catania's net worth is around $4.5 million. Before rising to fame on reality television, she worked in several fields, including corrections officer and medical facility management.

A significant portion of her wealth comes from her long-standing role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She has also earned from real estate flipping projects with her ex-husband, Frank Catania, and from her involvement in fitness-related ventures. Her continued presence on the franchise also supports her lifestyle and charitable work.

3. Margaret Josephs — $5 million

Margaret Josephs at "The Housemaid" New York Special Screening. Photo: Steve Eichner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs Date of birth: 9 April 1967

9 April 1967 Age: 59 years old (as of 2026)

59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States

Elizabeth, New Jersey, United States Profession: Fashion designer, businesswoman, author, lifestyle expert

Margaret Josephs' net worth is approximately $5 million, built over decades in the lifestyle and design industry. She gained international recognition after launching the Macbeth Collection, a global lifestyle brand offering home goods, tech accessories, and apparel.

The fashion designer joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 8, further expanding her public profile. Since then, she has increased her wealth through brand extensions, her book Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget, a non-alcoholic mocktail line, and a steady salary from a reality television show.

2. Jennifer Aydin — $11 million

Jennifer Aydin attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon'. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer Aydin Date of birth: 16 April 1977

16 April 1977 Age: 49 years old (as of 2026)

49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Long Island, New York, United States

Long Island, New York, United States Profession: Television personality, entrepreneur

Jennifer Aydin entered the world of reality television with an estimated net worth of $11 million. She joined the franchise full-time in Season 9, showcasing a life of luxury and a massive Paramus mansion. Much of her wealth is tied to shared assets with her husband, plastic surgeon Dr Bill Aydin.

In addition to her income from reality TV, Jennifer has developed independent revenue streams. She launched the Ultimate Beauty Pillow, a cosmetic recovery product, and also earns from lifestyle endorsements and brand partnerships through her strong social media presence.

1. Dina Manzo — $25 million

Dina Manzo attends ReVive Skincare Charity Soiree for Project Ladybug. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Claudine J. Manzo

Claudine J. Manzo Date of birth: 7 March 1972

7 March 1972 Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)

54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Television personality, interior designer, entrepreneur

Dina Manzo ranks at the top of the franchise’s financial ladder with an estimated net worth of $25 million. She first gained widespread recognition as an original cast member when the show debuted in 2009. Although she left after two seasons and briefly returned for Season 6, she remains the wealthiest figure associated with the Garden State franchise.

Dina's wealth is largely driven by her career in high-end interior design and event planning. The TV personality has also expanded her portfolio through the HGTV series Dina’s Party, skincare ventures, and valuable real estate investments in California alongside her husband, entrepreneur Dave Cantin.

Which New Jersey housewife is the richest?

Dina Manzo is widely considered the richest cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, with an estimated net worth of about $25 million.

The RHONJ cast is made up of a mix of entrepreneurs, design professionals, and wealthy families. Their fortunes come from years of success in fashion, business ventures, reality TV, and real estate. As the franchise evolves, the cast members’ financial standing continues to draw strong interest from viewers.

Legit.ng also published an article on the net worth of the RHOBH cast. The cast has built their wealth through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and work in Hollywood. Their estimated fortunes range from $5 million to $350 million.

Kathy Hilton is the wealthiest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Southern socialite Sutton Stracke has a reported net worth of $50 million, built from her fashion boutique and a substantial divorce settlement.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng