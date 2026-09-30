Kano cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil filed a Federal High Court suit to have his name substituted for that of Ibrahim Ali Little as ADC's governorship candidate

ADC initially declared Khalil the winner of its Kano State primary under party chairman Musa Ungogo before later changing course

Ibrahim Ali Little, a close political associate of Atiku Abubakar, is the second defendant in the case and confirmed he was served court processes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Kano Islamic cleric and chairman of the Kano State Council of Ulama, Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, has dragged the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before a Federal High Court.

Khalil is seeking an order to replace the party's submitted governorship candidate for Kano State in the 2027 general elections with his own name.

Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil asks the court to replace ADC's Kano pick. Photo credit: @abbkar_ai

Source: Twitter

The Islamic cleric had contested the ADC governorship primary in Kano State under the leadership of former party chairman Musa Ungogo and was declared the winner of that primary.

However, after the dissolution of the state executive of the party, the ADC submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the name of Ibrahim Ali Amin, widely known as Little, as its Kano State governorship flag bearer instead.

Little is described as a close political associate of Atiku Abubakar, who is the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Court proceedings begin

When the matter came up in court, Khalil's counsel, AA Abubakar, told the judge that all defendants in the suit had been properly served with the relevant court processes.

Counsel representing Ibrahim Ali Little, who is listed as the second defendant, confirmed to the court that his client had equally been served as claimed.

Khalil is asking the court to compel the ADC to withdraw Little's name from the INEC records and substitute it with his own, on the basis that he was the rightful winner of the party's primary election in Kano State.

Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil sues the ADC, asking to be named its 2027 Kano governorship candidate.

Source: Original

Former minister sues ADC after losing gubernatorial primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja scheduled a hearing for September 29 in a suit challenging the ADC governorship primary result in Nasarawa State

Former Minister Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi's campaign organisation rejected Major General Nuhu Angbazo's declaration as winner of the primary.

The campaign DG alleged that a local government result where Abdullahi led by over 10,000 votes was cancelled despite an INEC report confirming peaceful elections.

Source: Legit.ng