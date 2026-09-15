Who is the richest female athlete of all time? Serena Williams — and it's not close
The richest female athlete of all time is Serena Jameka Williams, with a net worth of approximately $400 million — a figure that dwarfs every other woman in sports history. She hasn't played a full competitive season in years, and the gap between her and the field keeps growing. Coco Gauff, currently the highest-paid active female athlete in the world, earns an estimated $33 million per year and still has a long way to go to catch her.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The richest female athletes of all time
- 10. Ronda Rousey ($25 million)
- 9. Lindsey Vonn ($28 million)
- 8. Coco Gauff ($28 million)
- 7. Simone Biles ($30 million)
- 6. Annika Sörenstam ($40 million)
- 5. Naomi Osaka ($45 million)
- 4. Danica Patrick ($80 million)
- 3. Venus Williams ($95 million)
- 2. Maria Sharapova ($175 million)
- 1. Serena Williams ($400 million)
- FAQ
Key takeaways
- Serena Williams is the richest female athlete in history, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $400 million.
- Danica Patrick ranks among the richest non-tennis female athletes, with an estimated net worth of $80 million.
- The list spans a net worth range of $400 million (#1) to $25 million (#10), almost entirely built on endorsements rather than prize money or playing salary.
- Only five women in sports history have ever earned more than $30 million in a single year: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Maria Sharapova and Aryna Sabalenka.
- For the top-earning women, endorsements represent 70% of total income — versus just 35% for the top-earning men.
The richest female athletes of all time
Net worth figures are sourced from Forbes, and corroborating reporting from Sportico and Bloomberg. Rankings reflect estimated total net worth — accumulated wealth from prize money, endorsements, business ventures, and investments — not single-year earnings. Figures are the most current available as of the time of publishing.
Athlete
Sport
Est. Net Worth
Serena Williams
Tennis
$400M
Maria Sharapova
Tennis
$175M
Venus Williams
Tennis
$95M
Danica Patrick
Motor Racing
$80M
Naomi Osaka
Tennis
$45M
Annika Sörenstam
Golf
$40M
Simone Biles
Gymnastics
$30M
Coco Gauff
Tennis
$28M
Lindsey Vonn
Alpine Skiing
$28M
Ronda Rousey
MMA
$25M
10. Ronda Rousey ($25 million)
- Full name: Ronda Jean Rousey
- Date of birth: February 1, 1987
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Mixed Martial Arts / Wrestling
- Net worth: ~$25 million
Ronda Rousey became the first female fighter to headline a UFC pay-per-view event and the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. Her crossover appeal — from MMA to WWE to Hollywood — drove endorsement deals with brands including Reebok and Monster Energy. In 2024, Rousey released her book, Our Fight: A Memoir. Her peak earning years came between 2014 and 2016, when she was one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet.
9. Lindsey Vonn ($28 million)
- Full name: Lindsey Caroline Vonn
- Date of birth: October 18, 1984
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Alpine Skiing
- Net worth: ~$28 million
Lindsey Vonn is the most decorated American alpine skier in history, with four overall World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Long-running endorsement deals with Red Bull, Under Armour, and Rolex have been central to her wealth. Vonn retired from competition in 2019, but continues to appear in commercial campaigns and media projects.
8. Coco Gauff ($28 million)
- Full name: Cori Gauff
- Date of birth: March 13, 2004
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Tennis
- Net worth: ~$28 million
Coco Gauff topped Forbes' 2025 list of highest-paid female athletes with $33 million, followed by Aryna Sabalenka ($30 million) and Iga Swiatek ($25.1 million). Gauff earned $8 million on court in 2025, partly due to her French Open victory, while making $25 million off the court through endorsements from New Balance, Bose, and Baker Tilly. Still just 21 years old, her accumulated net worth trails her annual earnings — but she is the fastest-rising figure on this list.
7. Simone Biles ($30 million)
- Full name: Simone Arianne Biles
- Date of birth: March 14, 1997
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Gymnastics
- Net worth: ~$30 million
Simone Biles has an estimated net worth of $30 million and is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She endorses Audemars Piguet, Lilly, Nulo Pet Food, K18 haircare, and gymnastics brands GK Elite and Spieth America. The Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising was nominated for an Emmy award. Her decision to withdraw from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — prioritising mental health — made her one of the most discussed athletes of the decade and only strengthened her commercial appeal.
6. Annika Sörenstam ($40 million)
- Full name: Annika Sörenstam
- Date of birth: October 9, 1970
- Nationality: Swedish
- Sport: Golf
- Net worth: ~$40 million
Annika Sörenstam has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The most dominant female golfer of her era, she won 72 LPGA Tour titles including 10 major championships. Sörenstam retired from full-time competition in 2008 and went on to build a business empire that includes golf course design, her own wine label, and the Annika Foundation. She returned to competitive play at the 2022 US Women's Open. Her Rolex and Callaway endorsements continued long after her retirement.
5. Naomi Osaka ($45 million)
- Full name: Naomi Osaka
- Date of birth: October 16, 1997
- Nationality: Japanese
- Sport: Tennis
- Net worth: ~$45 million
Naomi Osaka's estimated net worth clocks in at approximately $45 million, firmly placing her among the wealthiest female athletes on the planet. Between 2019 and 2025, Osaka earned an estimated $230 million, of which roughly $25 million came from on-court winnings.
Osaka is the co-founder of the sports agency Evolve, the founder of KINLÒ skincare, and the founder of production company Hana Kuma. She held the top slot on Forbes' highest-paid female athletes list for three consecutive years, peaking with $51.1 million in 2022. Her personal record came in 2021 at $57.3 million in a single year.
4. Danica Patrick ($80 million)
- Full name: Danica Sue Patrick
- Date of birth: March 25, 1982
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Motor Racing (NASCAR / IndyCar)
- Net worth: ~$80 million
Danica Patrick has an estimated net worth of $80 million, and at her peak made north of $10 million per year. The only woman to win an IndyCar race — the 2008 Indy Japan 300 — Patrick built one of the most recognisable personal brands in American motorsport. Her commercial partnerships with GoDaddy, Coca-Cola, and Peak antifreeze ran across multiple seasons and generated income that far exceeded her prize money. She retired from racing in 2018. In early 2025, it was announced that she invested in Unrivaled, the women's basketball league, adding to a diverse post-racing portfolio.
3. Venus Williams ($95 million)
- Full name: Venus Ebony Star Williams
- Date of birth: June 17, 1980
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Tennis
- Net worth: ~$95 million
Venus Williams has a net worth of $95 million. She has won prize money totalling $42.8 million — fourth all-time in WTA earnings. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and five-time Wimbledon winner, Venus also played a pivotal role in fighting for equal prize money at Grand Slam tournaments. Her fashion label EleVen and interior design firm VStarr Interiors have added business revenue to supplement her tennis income. She and sister Serena launched a joint podcast, Stockton Street*, in 2025.
2. Maria Sharapova ($175 million)
- Full name: Maria Yuryevna Sharapova
- Date of birth: April 19, 1987
- Nationality: Russian
- Sport: Tennis
- Net worth: ~$175 million
For more than a decade, Sharapova was the highest-paid female athlete in the world, and she earned approximately $300 million in prize money and endorsements combined over her career. A five-time Grand Slam champion who completed a career Grand Slam, she was the face of Nike, Porsche, Head, TAG Heuer, and Evian simultaneously at her peak. In 2012, she launched her own candy brand, Sugarpova. After her 2020 retirement, her net worth reflected the consolidation of those decades of earnings — making her a clear No. 2 behind only Serena Williams.
1. Serena Williams ($400 million)
- Full name: Serena Jameka Williams
- Date of birth: September 26, 1981
- Nationality: American
- Sport: Tennis (retired 2022)
- Net worth: ~$400 million
As of June 2026, Forbes estimates Serena's net worth at $400 million, making her the richest woman who built her fortune primarily as an athlete.
Serena earned $94.8 million in career prize money — first all-time in WTA earnings — across 858 career singles wins and 73 titles. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, including seven Australian Opens, three French Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, and six US Opens.
Over the last 12 months alone, she earned an estimated $50 million before taxes and fees, holding 10 long-term sponsorships including Audemars Piguet, Lincoln, Nike, and Wilson. As CEO of Serena Ventures, she raised $111 million for her first fund, backed 16 companies, and holds minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC, and the WNBA's Toronto Tempo.
FAQ
Who is the richest female athlete in the world right now?
Serena Williams is officially the richest female athlete of all time, having built a $400 million empire. Among currently active athletes, Coco Gauff leads annual earnings at $33 million per year, but her accumulated net worth is still well below Serena's all-time figure.
What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?
Naomi Osaka's estimated net worth in 2025 is approximately $45 million, calculated from her prize money, wins, endorsements, and non-sporting business ventures. She has raked in an estimated $21.1 million in career prize money as of July 2025, per official WTA data.
Who is the highest-paid female athlete per year?
For the second consecutive year, tennis star Coco Gauff is the world's highest-paid female athlete according to Forbes. A record 15 female pros earned more than $10 million in 2025 via salaries, prize money, and endorsements — up from only six in 2023.
How did Serena Williams make most of her money?
Her fortune spans $94.8 million million in career prize money, a venture capital empire backing 14 companies, minority stakes in NFL and soccer franchises, and a real estate portfolio stretching from Florida to Paris. Endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Wilson continue to generate income years after her final match.
Is Maria Sharapova richer than Naomi Osaka?
Yes, by a significant margin. Sharapova's estimated net worth of ~$175 million reflects over two decades of peak endorsement income — including a long-running Nike deal and her Sugarpova business. Osaka, while consistently among the most marketable athletes of her generation, has an estimated net worth of $45 million — a figure considered "very conservative" by some analysts.
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Source: Legit.ng