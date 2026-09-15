The richest female athlete of all time is Serena Jameka Williams, with a net worth of approximately $400 million — a figure that dwarfs every other woman in sports history. She hasn't played a full competitive season in years, and the gap between her and the field keeps growing. Coco Gauff, currently the highest-paid active female athlete in the world, earns an estimated $33 million per year and still has a long way to go to catch her.

The richest female athlete of all time is Serena Jameka Williams, with a net worth of approximately $400 million. Photo: Aurora Rose/WWD (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Serena Williams is the richest female athlete in history, with Forbes estimating her net worth at $400 million .

is the richest female athlete in history, with Forbes estimating her net worth at . Danica Patrick ranks among the richest non-tennis female athletes, with an estimated net worth of $80 million .

ranks among the richest non-tennis female athletes, with an estimated net worth of . The list spans a net worth range of $400 million (#1) to $25 million (#10) , almost entirely built on endorsements rather than prize money or playing salary.

, almost entirely built on endorsements rather than prize money or playing salary. Only five women in sports history have ever earned more than $30 million in a single year: Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Maria Sharapova and Aryna Sabalenka .

have ever earned more than $30 million in a single year: . For the top-earning women, endorsements represent 70% of total income — versus just 35% for the top-earning men.

The richest female athletes of all time

Net worth figures are sourced from Forbes, and corroborating reporting from Sportico and Bloomberg. Rankings reflect estimated total net worth — accumulated wealth from prize money, endorsements, business ventures, and investments — not single-year earnings. Figures are the most current available as of the time of publishing.

Athlete Sport Est. Net Worth Serena Williams Tennis $400M Maria Sharapova Tennis $175M Venus Williams Tennis $95M Danica Patrick Motor Racing $80M Naomi Osaka Tennis $45M Annika Sörenstam Golf $40M Simone Biles Gymnastics $30M Coco Gauff Tennis $28M Lindsey Vonn Alpine Skiing $28M Ronda Rousey MMA $25M

10. Ronda Rousey ($25 million)

Ronda Rousey reacts following her victory against Gina Carano in their featherweight bout at Intuit Dome on May 16, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Melina Pizano

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Full name: Ronda Jean Rousey

Ronda Jean Rousey Date of birth: February 1, 1987

February 1, 1987 Nationality: American

American Sport: Mixed Martial Arts / Wrestling

Mixed Martial Arts / Wrestling Net worth: ~$25 million

Ronda Rousey became the first female fighter to headline a UFC pay-per-view event and the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. Her crossover appeal — from MMA to WWE to Hollywood — drove endorsement deals with brands including Reebok and Monster Energy. In 2024, Rousey released her book, Our Fight: A Memoir. Her peak earning years came between 2014 and 2016, when she was one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet.

9. Lindsey Vonn ($28 million)

Lindsey Vonn poses at the President's Suite for the USTA Foundation Gala on the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30, 2026. Photo: Michael Le Brecht II/USTA

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Full name: Lindsey Caroline Vonn

Lindsey Caroline Vonn Date of birth: October 18, 1984

October 18, 1984 Nationality: American

American Sport: Alpine Skiing

Alpine Skiing Net worth: ~$28 million

Lindsey Vonn is the most decorated American alpine skier in history, with four overall World Cup titles and an Olympic gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Long-running endorsement deals with Red Bull, Under Armour, and Rolex have been central to her wealth. Vonn retired from competition in 2019, but continues to appear in commercial campaigns and media projects.

8. Coco Gauff ($28 million)

Coco Gauff reacts against Elena Rybakina during their Women's Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2026 US Open on September 10, 2026. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cori Gauff

Cori Gauff Date of birth: March 13, 2004

March 13, 2004 Nationality: American

American Sport: Tennis

Tennis Net worth: ~$28 million

Coco Gauff topped Forbes' 2025 list of highest-paid female athletes with $33 million, followed by Aryna Sabalenka ($30 million) and Iga Swiatek ($25.1 million). Gauff earned $8 million on court in 2025, partly due to her French Open victory, while making $25 million off the court through endorsements from New Balance, Bose, and Baker Tilly. Still just 21 years old, her accumulated net worth trails her annual earnings — but she is the fastest-rising figure on this list.

7. Simone Biles ($30 million)

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles attend the 2026 ESPY Awards at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 15, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Simone Arianne Biles

Simone Arianne Biles Date of birth: March 14, 1997

March 14, 1997 Nationality: American

American Sport: Gymnastics

Gymnastics Net worth: ~$30 million

Simone Biles has an estimated net worth of $30 million and is the most decorated gymnast of all time. She endorses Audemars Piguet, Lilly, Nulo Pet Food, K18 haircare, and gymnastics brands GK Elite and Spieth America. The Netflix documentary Simone Biles Rising was nominated for an Emmy award. Her decision to withdraw from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — prioritising mental health — made her one of the most discussed athletes of the decade and only strengthened her commercial appeal.

6. Annika Sörenstam ($40 million)

Annika Sorenstam looks over the 15th green during the final round of the 8th U.S Senior Women's Open at the Barton Hills County Club, August 23, 2026. Photo: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto

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Full name: Annika Sörenstam

Annika Sörenstam Date of birth: October 9, 1970

October 9, 1970 Nationality: Swedish

Swedish Sport: Golf

Golf Net worth: ~$40 million

Annika Sörenstam has an estimated net worth of $40 million. The most dominant female golfer of her era, she won 72 LPGA Tour titles including 10 major championships. Sörenstam retired from full-time competition in 2008 and went on to build a business empire that includes golf course design, her own wine label, and the Annika Foundation. She returned to competitive play at the 2022 US Women's Open. Her Rolex and Callaway endorsements continued long after her retirement.

5. Naomi Osaka ($45 million)

Naomi Osaka returns a shot against Elena Rybakina during their Women's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Nine of the 2026 US Open. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka Date of birth: October 16, 1997

October 16, 1997 Nationality: Japanese

Japanese Sport: Tennis

Tennis Net worth: ~$45 million

Naomi Osaka's estimated net worth clocks in at approximately $45 million, firmly placing her among the wealthiest female athletes on the planet. Between 2019 and 2025, Osaka earned an estimated $230 million, of which roughly $25 million came from on-court winnings.

Osaka is the co-founder of the sports agency Evolve, the founder of KINLÒ skincare, and the founder of production company Hana Kuma. She held the top slot on Forbes' highest-paid female athletes list for three consecutive years, peaking with $51.1 million in 2022. Her personal record came in 2021 at $57.3 million in a single year.

4. Danica Patrick ($80 million)

Former US race car driver and sports broadcaster, Danica Patrick, reports during the first practice session for the Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix on November 21, 2024. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Danica Sue Patrick

Danica Sue Patrick Date of birth: March 25, 1982

March 25, 1982 Nationality: American

American Sport: Motor Racing (NASCAR / IndyCar)

Motor Racing (NASCAR / IndyCar) Net worth: ~$80 million

Danica Patrick has an estimated net worth of $80 million, and at her peak made north of $10 million per year. The only woman to win an IndyCar race — the 2008 Indy Japan 300 — Patrick built one of the most recognisable personal brands in American motorsport. Her commercial partnerships with GoDaddy, Coca-Cola, and Peak antifreeze ran across multiple seasons and generated income that far exceeded her prize money. She retired from racing in 2018. In early 2025, it was announced that she invested in Unrivaled, the women's basketball league, adding to a diverse post-racing portfolio.

3. Venus Williams ($95 million)

Venus Williams looks on against Sofia Kenin during her Women's Singles First Round match of the 2026 US Open. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Venus Ebony Star Williams

Venus Ebony Star Williams Date of birth: June 17, 1980

June 17, 1980 Nationality: American

American Sport: Tennis

Tennis Net worth: ~$95 million

Venus Williams has a net worth of $95 million. She has won prize money totalling $42.8 million — fourth all-time in WTA earnings. A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and five-time Wimbledon winner, Venus also played a pivotal role in fighting for equal prize money at Grand Slam tournaments. Her fashion label EleVen and interior design firm VStarr Interiors have added business revenue to supplement her tennis income. She and sister Serena launched a joint podcast, Stockton Street*, in 2025.

2. Maria Sharapova ($175 million)

Maria Sharapova attends the trophy ceremony after the women's singles final on Day 14 of the US Open on September 12, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maria Yuryevna Sharapova

Maria Yuryevna Sharapova Date of birth: April 19, 1987

April 19, 1987 Nationality: Russian

Russian Sport: Tennis

Tennis Net worth: ~$175 million

For more than a decade, Sharapova was the highest-paid female athlete in the world, and she earned approximately $300 million in prize money and endorsements combined over her career. A five-time Grand Slam champion who completed a career Grand Slam, she was the face of Nike, Porsche, Head, TAG Heuer, and Evian simultaneously at her peak. In 2012, she launched her own candy brand, Sugarpova. After her 2020 retirement, her net worth reflected the consolidation of those decades of earnings — making her a clear No. 2 behind only Serena Williams.

1. Serena Williams ($400 million)

Serena Williams warms up before playing with Venus Williams at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Robert Prange

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Serena Jameka Williams

Serena Jameka Williams Date of birth: September 26, 1981

September 26, 1981 Nationality: American

American Sport: Tennis (retired 2022)

Tennis (retired 2022) Net worth: ~$400 million

As of June 2026, Forbes estimates Serena's net worth at $400 million, making her the richest woman who built her fortune primarily as an athlete.

Serena earned $94.8 million in career prize money — first all-time in WTA earnings — across 858 career singles wins and 73 titles. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, including seven Australian Opens, three French Opens, seven Wimbledon titles, and six US Opens.

Over the last 12 months alone, she earned an estimated $50 million before taxes and fees, holding 10 long-term sponsorships including Audemars Piguet, Lincoln, Nike, and Wilson. As CEO of Serena Ventures, she raised $111 million for her first fund, backed 16 companies, and holds minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC, and the WNBA's Toronto Tempo.

FAQ

Who is the richest female athlete in the world right now?

Serena Williams is officially the richest female athlete of all time, having built a $400 million empire. Among currently active athletes, Coco Gauff leads annual earnings at $33 million per year, but her accumulated net worth is still well below Serena's all-time figure.

What is Naomi Osaka's net worth?

Naomi Osaka's estimated net worth in 2025 is approximately $45 million, calculated from her prize money, wins, endorsements, and non-sporting business ventures. She has raked in an estimated $21.1 million in career prize money as of July 2025, per official WTA data.

Who is the highest-paid female athlete per year?

For the second consecutive year, tennis star Coco Gauff is the world's highest-paid female athlete according to Forbes. A record 15 female pros earned more than $10 million in 2025 via salaries, prize money, and endorsements — up from only six in 2023.

How did Serena Williams make most of her money?

Her fortune spans $94.8 million million in career prize money, a venture capital empire backing 14 companies, minority stakes in NFL and soccer franchises, and a real estate portfolio stretching from Florida to Paris. Endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, and Wilson continue to generate income years after her final match.

Is Maria Sharapova richer than Naomi Osaka?

Yes, by a significant margin. Sharapova's estimated net worth of ~$175 million reflects over two decades of peak endorsement income — including a long-running Nike deal and her Sugarpova business. Osaka, while consistently among the most marketable athletes of her generation, has an estimated net worth of $45 million — a figure considered "very conservative" by some analysts.

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Source: Legit.ng