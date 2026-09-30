Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye forgot to mute his microphone before picking up Judy Austin's call during a Facebook Live session after her court appearance

Judy Austin called the lawyer immediately after leaving Abuja's FCT High Court on September 29, 2026, reportedly seeking feedback and further instructions

The accidental leak came hours after Judy was filmed leaving court where two defamation suits totalling over N2 billion in damages are ongoing

A Facebook Live session by May Edochie’s former lawyer Barrister Emeka Ugwuonye took an unexpected turn on 29 September 2026, when he apparently forgot to mute his microphone before taking a phone call, and that call turned out to be from Nollywood actress Judy Austin.

According to reports, Judy rang Ugwuonye shortly after returning home from the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, where she had appeared in connection with two separate high-profile defamation cases.

May Edochie’s ex-lawyer sparks reactions after accidentally playing Judy Austin’s phone call live on Facebook. Credit: @judyaustin1, @mayedochie

Source: Instagram

Viewers who were watching the lawyer's live stream found themselves eavesdropping on what was meant to be a private conversation, as Judy reportedly sought feedback on how proceedings went and awaited further instructions from him.

In the video, Ugwuonye can be heard briefly stepping away from the live stream, telling his audience he needed to take a call and putting them on mute, though it appears the mute function did not work as intended.

The caption overlaid on the video read: "Emeka Ugwuonye is the Mastermind of Judy's court case."

Judy Austin's Abuja court battles

The accidental leak came on the same day Judy Austin turned heads outside the FCT High Court in Abuja.

The actress is currently pursuing legal action against veteran actress Rita Edochie and her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, in two separate suits that together seek more than N2 billion in damages.

In the case against Obasi, which was adjourned to 24 November following the 29 September hearing, Judy is demanding N1 billion in general damages for alleged defamation, a suit she filed in July.

Court documents also show she is seeking N500 million in aggravated damages, N500 million in exemplary damages, and N100 million each as the cost of the action and for prosecuting the case.

May Edochie’s ex-lawyer’s Facebook live takes unexpected turn as Judy Austin’s phone call is heard. Credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Beyond the financial claims, Judy is asking the court to order Obasi to publish a full and unreserved retraction and apology in at least two widely circulated national newspapers as well as on his social media platforms. She is also seeking a restraining order against him and his agents, alongside an order compelling the removal of all allegedly defamatory content.

On his part, Obasi raised a preliminary objection at the September hearing, challenging the court's jurisdiction to try him in Abuja on the grounds that the alleged publication occurred outside the capital.

Watch the Facebook Live video where the phone call was accidentally broadcast:

Netizens react to Judy Austin's leaked phone call

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

how24give said:

"I think he purposely left it on to create attention. This man is causing more trouble for juju, and she can’t seem to get it🤦‍♀️."

nnediorazu_ said:

"Emeka knew his mic was on. He's very intentional with his nonsense."

favour_1_ said:

"He knows what he is doing 😂😂😂😂. He intentionally wants to trend😂."

vivasturkeycollections said:

"Content creator, discussing your client case with her in public perpygyl At the end, Judy will sue emeka for bringing this trouble upon her 😂😂😂😂."

hes_toh said:

"God abeg 😂😂 he doesn’t know his phone is on high volume or what 😂😂😂 Judy na olodo."

onyiibliz said:

"Koromoto man,u re speaking to ur lawyer & ur lawyer doesn't know what is jurisdiction? Your lawyer mentioned my lawyer towards d end?"

i_am_vissly said:

"I can bet €1k that he purposely didn’t mute it."

mcdobisinitials said:

"Judy heard him threatening Queen May and ran to him, thinking the Pa Emysco have something against May. Judy became trapped and must follow the Disbarred EPA to logical conclusion because she has no choice. On the other hand, Yul is furious about ‘we talked and talked and we made luv’ so this led to her trying to prove to Yul otherwise."

maggie_bermar said:

"This kind okotorigba lawyer I never see😂😂😂😂."

mimi.totheworld said:

"Ahhh 😂😂 @ritaedochie Mummy come and watch ooo😂😂😂."

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng