Wilmer Valderrama's net worth — From Fez on "That '70s Show" to a Hollywood career
Wilmer Valderrama's net worth is estimated at $20 million as of this writing. From his breakout role as Fez on That '70s Show (1998-2006) to commanding the screen in NCIS and voicing Disney hits like Encanto, the American actor has built an enduring Hollywood legacy.
Key takeaways
- Wilmer Valderrama plays Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS, where he reportedly earns approximately $100,000 per episode.
- Through his company, WV Entertainment, he has produced projects like the critically acclaimed Netflix series Gentefield (2020).
- The American actor bought a $3.52 million home in Tarzana, California, which is now allegedly worth $5million and $6 million.
Profile summary
Full name
Wilmer Eduardo Valderrama
Gender
Male
Date of birth
30 January 1980
Age
46 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Place of birth
Miami, Florida, USA
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Colombian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'8"
Height in centimetres
173
Weight in pounds
154
Weight in kilograms
70
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Sobeida Arias
Father
Balbino Antonio Valderrama
Relationship status
Engaged
Fiancée
Amanda Pacheco
Children
2
Profession
Actor, producer, television personality
Net worth
$20 million
What is Wilmer Valderrama's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and Nick Swift, Wilmer Valderrama's net worth is estimated at $20 million as of 2026. Most of his wealth stems from his long-running television roles, including Fez on That '70s Show and Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS.
The American actor allegedly paid $100,000 per episode on NCIS, where he has been a regular since season 14. Additionally, his income is boosted by voice acting, brand partnerships, real estate investments, and his production company, WV Entertainment.
In 2005, Valderrama bought a $3.52 million home in Tarzana, California, from veteran actor Chuck Norris. He renovated and expanded the property, and it is now allegedly worth between $5 million and $6 million.
Wilmer Valderrama's ethnicity and family background
Wilmer Valderrama's ethnicity is Latino with Colombian and Venezuelan heritage. He was born on 30 January 1980 in Miami, Florida, to Sobeida Arias, a Colombian mother, and Balbino Antonio Valderrama, a Venezuelan father.
Valderrama's family moved back to Venezuela when he was three years old, where he spent much of his childhood until age 13. They also lived in Colombia for a time, immersing him in both cultures. At 14, they returned to the U.S. and settled in Los Angeles.
Why is Wilmer Valderrama famous?
Wilmer Valderrama is a talented actor, film producer, and TV personality whose journey in Hollywood is a masterclass in longevity. Like many actors, he began his career on stage, performing in plays such as A Midsummer Night's Dream and Rumours.
Valderrama later landed a role in the miniseries Four Corners and also hosted a wildlife show on the Disney Channel titled Omba Mokomba.
Wilmer Valderrama's breakout role came in 1998 when he was cast as Fez on That '70s Show. He shot the pilot while still a high school senior. The actor has featured in other shows and movies, including voicing Manny in Handy Manny (2006), Party Monster (2003), Blast Beat (2020), and the Zootopia franchise.
Wilmer Valderrama is also a film producer and owns WV Enterprises. He produced the critically acclaimed Netflix series Gentefied in 2020. Besides acting, Valderrama is the Global Ambassador for the United Service Organisations (USO).
Wilmer also works with Voto Latino, a voting rights organisation. In 2024, he shared his personal immigrant journey in his memoir, An American Story, cementing his legacy as not just an entertainer, but a cultural leader.
Who is Wilmer Valderrama's wife?
Wilmer Valderrama is not currently married. However, he has been engaged to Amanda Pacheco, a model and scuba instructor, since January 2020.
Wilmer and Amanda first hit it off in 2019 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The couple has two children: Nakano Oceana, born in February 2021, and Wolf Monte, born in July 2025.
FAQs
- Who is Wilmer Valderrama? He is an actor, film producer, and TV personality from the United States.
- What is Wilmer Valderrama known for? Wilmer Valderrama is best known for playing Fez on the sitcom That '70s Show and Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS.
- How old is Wilmer Valderrama? He is 46 years old as of January 2026. Wilmer was born on 30 January 1980.
- How much is Wilmer Valderrama's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and Nick Swift, the film producer is alleged to be worth $20 million as of 2026.
- How much does Wilmer Valderrama make per episode of NCIS? According to Parade, he allegedly earns about $100,000 per episode.
- Is Wilmer Valderrama married? The actor is not married, but has been engaged to American model Amanda Pacheco since 2020.
- What is Wilmer Valderrama's height? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms).
Wilmer Valderrama's net worth has grown tremendously over the years from his breakout role of Fez on That '70s Show to commanding roles on NCIS and Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. The actor has managed to steadily stack his earnings, turning TV icon status into Hollywood wealth.
