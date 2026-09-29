Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha publicly called out TAMPAN president Mr Latin at an event in Ogun state

Baba Ijesha revealed he called his senior colleague over 25 times after his prison release but never got a response

The actor described Mr Latin as someone who gets scared of public opinion, labelling him an opportunist

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha has taken aim at TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, accusing him of cutting off contact following his release from prison.

Speaking at an event in Ogun state, the actor, whose real name is Olanrewaju Omiyinka, went public with his frustration over what he described as deliberate avoidance by a man he considered a close friend and senior colleague.

Baba Ijesha recounts his experience with Mr Latin after his release from prison. Credit: babaijeshalegit/mrlatin

Source: Instagram

According to Baba Ijesha, he reached out to Mr Latin more than 25 times after leaving prison, but each time he called, Latin claimed to be in a meeting. He said their relationship warranted more than unanswered calls.

Baba Ijesha addresses Mr Latin directly

The actor did not hold back in his assessment, branding Latin an opportunist while also acknowledging his qualities as a person. He suggested that the TAMPAN president's reluctance to associate with him publicly stemmed from fear of negative perception rather than any genuine change of heart.

"Mr Latin, you need to calm down. You are an opportunist. When I came back from prison, I called him over 25 times but he was always telling me he was at a meeting. But I will not blame him because even though he is a good man, he is someone that gets scared easily. He is scared of what people will say, but I need to tell him that he needs to calm down," Baba Ijesha said in the viral video that surfaced on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Baba Ijesha said Mr Latin kept giving the same reason for missing his calls. Credit: babaijeshalegit

Source: Instagram

The viral video of Baba Ijesha calling out Mr Latin is below:

Reactions to Baba Ijesha's outburst

The remarks quickly drew reactions from netizens on Instagram. Read them below:

@dotfamousnaija commented:

"He is a leader, his steps must be calculative always. Imagine, him coming to pick u up, then the masses misunderstood him to be an ally for negativity. Baba Ijesha abeg allow how people of their choices."

@ipheeseemeee reacted:

"Pick you to his house as Oba wey you be"

@official_horlarmiidey wrote:

"Na ceo lumber cause all this talk …na why you get mouth to dey call someone out"

@dotfamousnaija added:

"Naso he come out talk say Ooni gave him chieftaincy title, people have already started dragging the empire before the throne have to debunked the news. People love you, but for now don't expect them to loud hail you."

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng