Top 15 Richest Fashion Designers in the World (2026 Ranking)
The richest fashion designer in the world is Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, with a net worth of approximately $165 billion, more than ten times greater than Ralph Lauren's $14.1 billion. Arnault built his fortune not by designing clothes himself, but by acquiring and commanding the world's most powerful luxury empire, spanning Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Tiffany & Co., and over 70 other brands.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Richest Fashion Designers in the World
- 15. Donatella Versace ($400 million)
- 14. Vera Wang ($650 million)
- 13. Calvin Klein ($700 million)
- 12. Tory Burch ($1 billion)
- 11. Valentino Garavani ($1.5 billion)
- 10. Diane von Fürstenberg ($1.2 billion)
- 9. Tom Ford ($2 billion)
- 8. Stefano Gabbana ($2.5 billion)
- 7. Domenico Dolce ($3 billion)
- 6. Renzo Rosso ($3.5 billion)
- 5. Miuccia Prada ($6.5 billion)
- 4. Giorgio Armani ($12.1 billion)
- 3. Ralph Lauren ($14.1 billion)
- 2. Amancio Ortega ($147 billion)
- 1. Bernard Arnault ($165 billion)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Bernard Arnault leads with $165 billion, making him the wealthiest person in fashion history and the richest non-American billionaire on Forbes' list.
- Amancio Ortega, founder of Zara parent Inditex, is the runner-up at $142–147 billion, the only other fashion figure in the $100 billion club.
- Miuccia Prada is the wealthiest woman on the list, with an estimated net worth of $6.5–7 billion.
- The late Giorgio Armani, who passed away on September 4, 2025, at age 91, held a Forbes-verified fortune of $12.1 billion at the time of his death
Richest Fashion Designers in the World
Our rankings are based on data from Forbes Billionaires, Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and Celebrity Net Worth, cross-referenced with the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing. Where sources differ, we use the most widely cited estimate and note the discrepancy. Net worth figures reflect personal wealth, including equity stakes, real estate, and investments, not brand valuations alone.
Rank
Name
Nationality
Net Worth
Source of Wealth
15
Donatella Versace
Italian
$400M
Versace
14
Vera Wang
American
$650M
Vera Wang bridal/fashion
13
Calvin Klein
American
$700M
Calvin Klein brand sale
12
Tory Burch
American
$1B
Tory Burch LLC
11
Valentino Garavani
Italian
$1.5B
Valentino fashion house
10
Diane von Fürstenberg
Belgian-American
$1.2B
DVF wrap dress/brand
9
Tom Ford
American
$2B
Tom Ford brand / Gucci
8
Stefano Gabbana
Italian
$2.5B
Dolce & Gabbana
7
Domenico Dolce
Italian
$3B
Dolce & Gabbana
6
Renzo Rosso
Italian
$3.5B
Diesel / OTB Group
5
Miuccia Prada
Italian
$6.5–7B
Prada S.p.A.
4
Giorgio Armani†
Italian
$12.1B
Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
3
Ralph Lauren
American
$14.1B
Polo Ralph Lauren
2
Amancio Ortega
Spanish
$147B
Inditex / Zara
1
Bernard Arnault
French
$165B
LVMH empire
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Giorgio Armani passed away on September 4, 2025. Net worth reflects figures at the time of death.
15. Donatella Versace ($400 million)
- Full name: Donatella Francesca Versace
- Date of birth: May 2, 1955
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Fashion designer, Chief Brand Ambassador, Versace
- Net worth: $400 million
Born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, Donatella is the sister of the late Gianni Versace. After his tragic passing in 1997, she assumed creative control of the brand as its vice president and chief designer.
She was instrumental in selling Versace to Michael Kors Holdings for $2.12 billion in 2018. In March 2025, Donatella announced she would step down as chief creative officer after nearly three decades, transitioning to the role of chief brand ambassador.
14. Vera Wang ($650 million)
- Full name: Vera Ellen Wang
- Date of birth: June 27, 1949
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion designer, founder of Vera Wang
- Net worth: $650 million
Born on June 27, 1949, in New York City, she initially gained prominence as a figure skater and later transitioned into fashion.
Wang revolutionised bridal fashion with her luxurious wedding gowns. Her brand remains a symbol of sophistication and elegance, from celebrity weddings to ready-to-wear lines.
13. Calvin Klein ($700 million)
- Full name: Calvin Richard Klein
- Date of birth: November 19, 1942
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion designer (retired)
- Net worth: $700 million
Klein founded his eponymous fashion house in 1968 and built one of American fashion's most iconic brands. Calvin Klein achieved major milestones, including revolutionising men's underwear and expanding his brand into various lifestyle products, solidifying his status as a leading fashion designer.
Klein sold his brand to PVH Corp in 2003, retaining significant proceeds that form the core of his personal fortune.
12. Tory Burch ($1 billion)
- Full name: Tory Burch
- Date of birth: June 17, 1966
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion designer, CEO of Tory Burch LLC
- Net worth: $1 billion
- Instagram: @toryburch
Her fashion label, initially called "TRB by Tory Burch", started operations in 2004. By 2013, the company had expanded to 83 stores worldwide.
Renowned for her distinct preppy-bohemian tunic style, Tory Burch has transformed her brand into an internationally recognised name, embraced by celebrities and achieving billionaire status.
11. Valentino Garavani ($1.5 billion)
- Full name: Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani
- Date of birth: May 11, 1932
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Fashion designer (retired)
- Net worth: $1.5 billion
The founder of one of the most renowned fashion brands in the world, Italian designer Valentino Garavani, has created everything from clothing and bags to shoes, perfumes, and accessories.
These days, Valentino and his former business associate Giancarlo Giammetti own an expansive property portfolio of homes and flats around the globe, including in London's Holland Park and Château de Wideville outside Paris.
10. Diane von Fürstenberg ($1.2 billion)
- Full name: Diane Simone Michelle von Fürstenberg
- Date of birth: December 31, 1946
- Nationality: Belgian-American
- Profession: Fashion designer, founder of DVF
- Net worth: $1.2 billion
- Instagram: @dvf
Diane von Fürstenberg is best known for inventing the iconic wrap dress, revolutionising women's fashion.
Her brand remains influential, and she has expanded her influence beyond fashion into philanthropy and business leadership.
9. Tom Ford ($2 billion)
- Full name: Thomas Carlyle Ford
- Date of birth: August 27, 1961
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion designer, film director
- Net worth: $2 billion
- Instagram: @tomford
Fashion designer and film director Tom Ford first made a name for himself as the creative director of Gucci between 1994 and 2005, where he famously helped grow the struggling house's revenue twelvefold to $3 billion.
He capitalised on this massive success by launching his eponymous brand, Tom Ford International, in 2005. The eventual sale and licensing of his brand cemented his billionaire status, bringing his current net worth to an estimated $2 billion.
8. Stefano Gabbana ($2.5 billion)
- Full name: Stefano Gabbana
- Date of birth: November 14, 1962
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Co-founder and co-creative director, Dolce & Gabbana
- Net worth: $2.5 billion
Born on November 14, 1962, in Milan, Gabbana partnered with Domenico Dolce in the 1980s to establish a brand that has left an indelible mark on the fashion world. His designs reflect a harmonious blend of traditional Italian elegance and modern aesthetics.
Gabbana stepped down as chair in December 2025, a decision announced in April 2026, while remaining co-creative director alongside Domenico Dolce.
7. Domenico Dolce ($3 billion)
- Full name: Domenico Dolce
- Date of birth: August 13, 1958
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Co-founder and co-creative director, Dolce & Gabbana
- Net worth: $3 billion
Born in Polizzi Generosa, Sicily, Dolce partnered with Stefano Gabbana in the 1980s to create a brand synonymous with opulent Italian glamour. His designs draw inspiration from his Sicilian heritage, showcasing intricate detailing, rich fabrics, and a blend of traditional and modern elements.
The Dolce & Gabbana fashion house was founded in 1985 in Legnano, Italy, and has grown into a multi-billion-dollar global brand.
6. Renzo Rosso ($3.5 billion)
- Full name: Renzo Rosso
- Date of birth: September 15, 1955
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Founder and president, OTB Group (Diesel, Marni)
- Net worth: $3.5 billion
Renzo Rosso founded Diesel in 1978 in the Veneto region of Italy, turning a denim label into a global lifestyle brand. Today, Rosso's brands are much more than jeans; he owns high-end labels including Only the Brave and Marni.
His OTB Group (Only the Brave) is one of Italy's most important fashion conglomerates, with brands spanning streetwear, luxury, and contemporary fashion.
5. Miuccia Prada ($6.5 billion)
- Full name: Miuccia Prada
- Date of birth: May 10, 1949
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Co-CEO and creative director, Prada Group
- Net worth: $6.5–7 billion
- Instagram: @prada
The youngest granddaughter of Mario Prada, Miuccia Prada took over the family-owned luxury goods manufacturer in 1978. She transformed a small Milanese leather goods shop into a global powerhouse.
Prada's designs challenge conventions with their blending of classic elegance and avant-garde elements. Her visionary leadership has propelled the brand to prominence, pioneering the use of unconventional materials and creating iconic pieces.
4. Giorgio Armani ($12.1 billion)
- Full name: Giorgio Armani
- Date of birth: July 11, 1934
- Date of death: September 4, 2025 (age 91)
- Nationality: Italian
- Profession: Founder, sole shareholder, and CEO of Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
- Net worth at death: $12.1 billion (Forbes)
The Italian designer, who passed away at age 91 on September 4, 2025, transformed the fashion industry with his unstructured tailoring and minimalist designs that redefined modern luxury.
He was one of the first designers who viewed dressing Hollywood celebrities as part of the job, costuming more than 200 films over five decades, including American Gigolo (1980), Goodfellas (1990), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). The Armani Group reported revenue of $2.3 billion in 2024.
3. Ralph Lauren ($14.1 billion)
- Full name: Ralph Lauren (born Ralph Lifshitz)
- Date of birth: October 14, 1939
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Executive chairman and chief creative officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Net worth: $14.1 billion
- Instagram: @ralphlauren
Born on October 14, 1939, in New York City, he founded Polo Ralph Lauren in 1967. Starting with men's neckties, he expanded into one of the most comprehensive lifestyle brands in American history.
Ralph Lauren, the mastermind behind the Polo Ralph Lauren brand, has become an icon in American fashion. His empire spans clothing, home furnishings, restaurants, and fragrance, with a presence in over 100 countries.
2. Amancio Ortega ($147 billion)
- Full name: Amancio Ortega Gaona
- Date of birth: March 28, 1936
- Nationality: Spanish
- Profession: Founder and former chairman, Inditex (Zara)
- Net worth: $147 billion
Ortega is the founder and former chairman of the Inditex fashion group, best known for its chains of Zara and Bershka stores. He is considered a pioneer in fast fashion.
His wealth is primarily driven by his ~59% stake in Inditex, the world's largest fashion retailer. Over the past two decades, Ortega has also quietly assembled a global portfolio of prime real estate assets estimated to be worth roughly $25 billion, making him the largest real estate owner among the world's billionaires.
1. Bernard Arnault ($165 billion)
- Full name: Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault
- Date of birth: March 5, 1949
- Nationality: French
- Profession: Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Net worth: $165 billion
Bernard Arnault oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, including Louis Vuitton and Sephora. In 1984, he put his acquisition strategy into practice by purchasing Boussac Saint-Frères, a bankrupt textile conglomerate that owned Christian Dior.
Arnault's main fortune comes from his 48% ownership in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. LVMH acquired American jeweller Tiffany & Co. in 2021 for $15.8 billion, believed to be the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever. At its 2024 peak, his net worth topped $230 billion — more than the combined fortunes of every other designer on this list.
FAQs
Who is the richest fashion designer in the world?
Bernard Arnault is the world's richest fashion figure, with a net worth of approximately $165 billion. He earned his fortune as the chairman and CEO of the world's largest luxury goods company, LVMH. No other fashion designer comes close to his scale of wealth.
Who are the "Big 5" fashion designers?
The term "Big 5" is informal, but the five most powerful fashion conglomerates are typically LVMH (Arnault), Inditex/Zara (Ortega), Kering (Gucci, Saint Laurent), Hermès, and Richemont. In terms of individual designers by net worth, the top five are Arnault, Ortega, Ralph Lauren, the late Giorgio Armani, and Miuccia Prada.
Who is richer: Gucci or Louis Vuitton?
Louis Vuitton is richer. While Louis Vuitton is the crown jewel of the LVMH empire and the world's most valuable luxury brand, Gucci is owned by the rival luxury conglomerate Kering. Following LVMH's 2025 stock surge, its market cap reached €304.89 billion, making it Europe's second most valuable company and keeping Louis Vuitton far ahead of Gucci, which has significantly lagged in recent revenues.
Was Giorgio Armani the richest independent fashion designer?
Yes. At the cornerstone of Armani's wealth was the Giorgio Armani fashion empire, founded in 1975. Prior to his death, he was both the CEO and sole shareholder of the company — unlike peers who sold stakes to conglomerates. At the time of his death in September 2025, his net worth stood at $12 billion, making him the wealthiest fully independent designer in history.
Who is the richest female fashion designer in the world?
Miuccia Prada is an Italian fashion designer and entrepreneur with a net worth of $7 billion. She earned her fortune by taking over the family-owned luxury goods manufacturer in 1978. Her leadership turned Prada into one of the world's most influential luxury brands, with sub-labels including Miu Miu.
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Source: Legit.ng