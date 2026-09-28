Steve Aoki — born Steven Hiroyuki Aoki, son of Benihana founder Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki — is the richest Asian DJ in the world, with an estimated net worth of $120 million. The Japanese-American producer built his fortune entirely on his own terms, from a $300 investment in his first record label to a global EDM empire spanning music, fashion, and tech.

Steve Aoki, Peggy Gou, TOKiMONSTA, ZHU, and Henry Fong are among the top richest Asian DJs. Photo: Jean Catuffe, Lexie Moreland, Kristina Bumphrey, FilmMagic, Gabe Ginsberg (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Steve Aoki tops the list with a net worth of $120 million — the largest fortune among any DJ of Asian heritage.

tops the list with a net worth of — the largest fortune among any DJ of Asian heritage. Peggy Gou (born Kim Min-ji) is the richest female Asian DJ on the list, with an estimated net worth of $3–5 million .

(born Kim Min-ji) is the on the list, with an estimated net worth of . Net worths across this list range from roughly $1 million to $120 million .

. TOKiMONSTA (Jennifer Lee) is a Grammy-nominated Korean-American producer and the first Asian-American to earn that nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category.

(Jennifer Lee) is a Korean-American producer and the first Asian-American to earn that nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category. ZHU and Henry Fong round out the list as two of the most internationally visible Asian DJs of the streaming era.

How we ranked these DJs

Our rankings are based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth, Forbes, and WealthyGorilla, cross-referenced with reported earnings from touring, record label ownership, and business ventures. We include DJs who publicly identify as — or are widely recognised as — of Asian heritage, and use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing.

Summary table

Rank Name Real Name Nationality Est. Net Worth Notable Label / Project 5 Henry Fong Henry Fong American (Chinese heritage) ~$1M+ Independent / Multi-label releases 4 ZHU Steven Zhu American (Chinese heritage) ~$2–3M Interscope / Mind of a Genius 3 TOKiMONSTA Jennifer Lee Korean-American ~$3M Young Art Records 2 Peggy Gou Kim Min-ji South Korean ~$3–5M Gudu Records / XL Recordings 1 Steve Aoki Steven Hiroyuki Aoki Japanese-American $120M Dim Mak Records

5. Henry Fong (~$1 million+)

DJ Henry Fong attends Miami Music Week. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Henry Fong

Henry Fong Nationality: American (Chinese heritage)

American (Chinese heritage) Profession: DJ, record producer

DJ, record producer Affiliation: Independent (Releases via Dim Mak Records, Spinnin' Records, Mad Decent)

Independent (Releases via Dim Mak Records, Spinnin' Records, Mad Decent) Instagram: @henryfong

Henry Fong has released music through Dim Mak Records—the label founded by Steve Aoki—as well as several other prominent dance imprints. Fong is one of the most prolific festival and club DJs of Chinese-American heritage working today, known for his high-energy electro house sets. Aoki is widely credited as one of the first AAPI DJ/producers to achieve major success in the global dance scene, and artists like Fong are part of the next generation he helped inspire.

4. ZHU (~$2–3 million)

Zhu performs during day 3 of the 2017 Life Is Beautiful Festival. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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Full name: Steven Zhu

Steven Zhu Nationality: American (Chinese heritage)

American (Chinese heritage) Profession: DJ, singer, record producer

DJ, singer, record producer Instagram: @zhu

ZHU first emerged as an enigmatic figure in electronic music; "Faded," the lead single from his debut EP The Nightday (2014), raced up the charts after being named a Pete Tong "Essential New Tune" on BBC Radio 1. His manager attributed his early decision to maintain anonymity partly to race, noting that some listeners carry unconscious prejudice. The American DJ later earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording and built a significant global touring career.

3. TOKiMONSTA (~$3 million)

TOKiMONSTA attends Netflix's "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver" album release party. Photo: John Nacion

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Full name: Jennifer Lee

Jennifer Lee Date of birth: 26 January 1987

26 January 1987 Nationality: Korean-American

Korean-American Profession: DJ, record producer

DJ, record producer Label: Young Art Records

Young Art Records Instagram: @tokimonsta

In 2019, Korean-American artist TOKiMONSTA became the first female Asian-American producer to be nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category at the Grammy Awards for Lune Rouge. The California native, whose stage name borrows from the Korean word for rabbit (tokki), was also the first woman to sign to Flying Lotus's Brainfeeder label.

TOKiMONSTA has faced not only ethnic and gender-related adversity, but also life-changing medical challenges—shortly after being diagnosed with Moyamoya disease in 2015, she underwent two brain surgeries that left her temporarily unable to talk, write, or understand music. Her album Eternal Reverie arrived via her Young Art Records imprint—which turned 10 in 2024—through which she continues to champion the next wave of genre-benders in the Asian community.

2. Peggy Gou (~$3–5 million)

Peggy Gou attends "The Devil Wears Prada 2" European Premiere. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Min-ji

Kim Min-ji Date of birth: 3 July 1991

3 July 1991 Nationality: South Korean

South Korean Profession: DJ, singer, songwriter, fashion designer, record producer

DJ, singer, songwriter, fashion designer, record producer Label: Gudu Records / XL Recordings

Gudu Records / XL Recordings Net worth: ~$3–5 million (est.)

~$3–5 million (est.) Instagram: @peggygou_

Peggy Gou was born Kim Min-ji in Incheon, South Korea, on 3 July 1991. She moved to London as a teenager, studied fashion, then settled in Berlin — where she became one of the first Korean women to make a real mark on the city's club circuit. She became the first Korean DJ to play in Berlin's nightclub Berghain.

The fashion designer launched the independent label Gudu Records in 2019 and released her debut album I Hear You on XL Recordings in 2024. Her sound leans on classic house and disco with a pop instinct, which is how a record like "(It Goes Like) Nanana" crossed far beyond the underground. As the most prominent female Asian DJ working today, Gou has also built a significant revenue stream through fashion design and brand campaigns.

1. Steve Aoki ($120 million)

Steve Aoki attends ONE PIECE Fest 2026 by Toei Animation. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

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Full name: Steven Hiroyuki Aoki

Steven Hiroyuki Aoki Date of birth: 30 November 1977

30 November 1977 Age: 47 (as of September 2026)

47 (as of September 2026) Nationality: Japanese-American

Japanese-American Profession: DJ, record producer, entrepreneur

DJ, record producer, entrepreneur Label: Dim Mak Records

Dim Mak Records Net worth: $120 million

$120 million Instagram: @steveaoki

Steven Hiroyuki Aoki was born on 30 November 1977, in Miami, Florida, to Rocky Aoki and Chizuru Kobayashi. His father is a former Japanese wrestler who founded the restaurant chain Benihana. Despite that privileged surname, Aoki's parents split the cost of his college tuition, but that was the extent of his father's generosity; Aoki and two friends each chipped in $300 to start Dim Mak.

The record producer founded the indie record label Dim Mak in 1996 while still a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara—and through it gained early attention for releasing records by up-and-coming acts like Bloc Party, The Kills, and eventually The Chainsmokers. His debut album Wonderland (2012) earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronica Album, followed by his futuristic Neon Future series spanning 2014 to 2020.

Steve Aoki's estimated net worth is $120 million, sourced from his Web3/NFT projects, record label, investments, and concerts. Along with his music, Aoki is also an avid investor, holding stock in companies including SpaceX and Uber. His 2016 Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead offered a personal look at his relentless work ethic and family background.

FAQs

Who is the richest Asian DJ in the world?

Steve Aoki is the richest Asian DJ in the world, with an estimated net worth of $120 million, built from his record label, NFTs, investments, and concerts. He is widely credited as one of the first AAPI DJ/producers to achieve major success in the global dance scene.

Who is Steve Aoki's father?

Benihana's founder is Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki, a Japanese-born wrestler turned restaurateur. His main claim to fame was founding Benihana, the restaurant chain that began with one location in midtown Manhattan in 1964. Rocky passed away in 2008, and Steve has consistently said he built his career independently of his father's wealth.

Who is the most famous female Asian DJ?

Peggy Gou (Kim Min-ji) is widely regarded as the most prominent female Asian DJ in the world today. She became the first Korean DJ to play at Berlin's Berghain, launched her own label, Gudu Records, in 2019, and released her debut album I Hear You on XL Recordings in 2024.

What is Dim Mak Records?

Dim Mak Records, founded by Steve Aoki in 1996, has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous artists in EDM and beyond. Early signings included Bloc Party, The Kills, and The Chainsmokers — helping shape the indie and electronic scenes of the 2000s.

Is TOKiMONSTA the first Asian DJ to get a Grammy nomination?

No—Steve Aoki earned a Grammy nomination in 2013 for Best Dance/Electronica Album (Wonderland). However, in 2019, TOKiMONSTA made history as the first female Asian-American producer to earn a nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for Lune Rouge. She has since continued releasing music through her own Young Art Records label, cementing her place as one of the most influential Asian voices in electronic music.

The top richest Asian DJs showcase how talent, ambition and entrepreneurship can turn a passion for electronic music into a global empire. From Steve Aoki's family legacy to the boundary-pushing careers of Peggy Gou, TOKiMONSTA, ZHU, and Henry Fong, these artists are helping shape the genre's future.

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