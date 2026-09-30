The UK government announced it will raise the English language requirement for settlement from B1 to B2 under the CEFR framework

The new B2 requirement will affect applicants on several immigration routes, including Skilled Worker, Global Talent, and Long Residence

The changes are set to take effect on 26 March 2027, giving those already on a settlement pathway time to prepare

The United Kingdom announced a tightening of its permanent residency rules, raising the English language standard that settlement applicants must meet across a wide range of immigration routes.

According to the UK government's updated immigration rules, the English language requirement for settlement will increase from B1 to B2 level under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

UK set to raise threshold applicants must meet for permanent residency. Photo credit: CNN, Matt Cardy, Karl Hendon/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

B2 is considered an upper-intermediate level of proficiency, a step above the B1 standard previously required.

Which Immigration Routes Are Affected

The change covers a broad range of settlement pathways. Those affected include applicants on the Skilled Worker, Global Talent, Scale Up, Innovator Founder, International Sportsperson, UK Ancestry, and Representative of an Overseas Business routes, among others.

The rules also apply to those on the Long Residence, Bereaved Partner, Private Life, Settlement Family Life, and Child Relative pathways.

For routes such as Skilled Worker and Scale Up, the B2 requirement will apply specifically at the settlement stage, in addition to any language requirement already in place for limited permission to remain.

Why the UK Is Making This Change

The government stated that the update forms part of commitments outlined in its White Paper titled "Restoring Control over the Immigration System".

The document set out plans to strengthen English language requirements across immigration routes, with the stated aim of ensuring that migrants settling in the country are better equipped to integrate into British life.

The new rules will come into force on 26 March 2027. The government said the delayed implementation date was chosen deliberately to give applicants already on a settlement pathway sufficient time to take steps to meet the higher standard before it becomes a requirement.

The announcement is particularly relevant to Nigerians in the UK on Japa-related migration routes, many of whom are working towards permanent residency through skilled worker and other professional visas.

Those still years away from their settlement date may have enough time to meet the new threshold, while those closer to their application could face added pressure to demonstrate a higher level of English than originally required when they arrived.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng