Best Diplomats named Gloria Onahi Uko as its Nigeria Country Representative in a merit-based appointment with a six-month probationary period

Uko will represent the global diplomacy organisation during a 16-month tenure, linking Nigerian youths and institutions to international conferences

The appointment comes ahead of Best Diplomats conferences scheduled across Istanbul, London, Kuala Lumpur, New Jersey, Dubai, and Geneva

Gloria Onahi Uko, a Benue-born Nigerian, has been appointed Country Representative for Best Diplomats in Nigeria, a global organisation that runs diplomatic simulations and youth leadership programmes modelled on institutions such as the United Nations, the European Union and the African Union.

The appointment was formalised through a letter issued by Best Diplomats to Uko. It is merit-based and carries a six-month probationary period, during which her performance, professionalism and commitment to the organisation's mission will be evaluated. Her full tenure on Nigeria's desk runs for 16 months.

Gloria Onahi Uko has been appointed Nigeria Country Representative for Best Diplomats. Photo: Gloria Onahi Uko

Source: UGC

Uko's Role and Responsibilities

In her new position, Uko is authorised to represent, promote and support Best Diplomats' conferences and initiatives across Nigeria. Her work will involve engaging universities, youth organisations and diplomatic networks, promoting participation in the organisation's international conferences, and supporting outreach and public relations efforts.

Uko previously benefited from foreign scholarships awarded by Best Diplomats to attend conferences in Dubai, UAE and Geneva, Switzerland, before being elevated to a representative role.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Benue State University, Makurdi, and earned a Master's degree in International Business and Management from the University of Plymouth, England, in 2025, graduating with a Distinction in her dissertation. She also served as Course and Students Representative during her time at Plymouth.

Popularly known as Queen Glorious, she was crowned Queen of Northern Nigeria in 2020, a platform she used to champion the welfare of the girl child and youth empowerment across northern Nigeria. She founded the Glorious Outreach Foundation, through which she has conducted community outreaches and training programmes for young people. She is also a member of the Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development and a volunteer with the Committee for Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation Nigeria.

Upcoming Best Diplomats Conferences

Uko's appointment comes as Best Diplomats prepares for a series of international programmes across multiple continents. Scheduled conferences include Istanbul, Türkiye, from October 16 to 19, 2026; London, UK, from November 13 to 16, 2026; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 28 to 30, 2027; New Jersey, USA, from March 29 to April 1, 2027; Dubai, UAE, from May 28 to 31, 2027; and Geneva, Switzerland, from July 19 to 22, 2027.

Additionally, the organisation will hold a United Nations Immersion Programme in Geneva from November 2 to 6, 2026, in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). The programme is designed to give participants practical exposure to international diplomacy, negotiation, leadership and multilateralism.

Topics on the agenda across these events include global food security, energy policy, the economics of war, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, humanitarian diplomacy and international cooperation.

Governor Soludo's Aide Chinwe Okoli Gets Global Appointment

In another report, Chinwe Okoli, special adviser to Anambra state governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation, was recently appointed to the Global Steering Committee of the 43rd International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference, making her the only African on the committee.

Legit.ng gathers that the announcement was made by the Solution Innovation District (SID), where Okoli also serves as Chief Executive Officer. The conference is scheduled to be held in France from October 27 to 30, 2026, and is expected to bring together some of the world's most influential innovation ecosystem builders.

Source: Legit.ng