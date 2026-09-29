Billionaire Femi Otedola confirmed he attended a private dinner with President Bola Tinubu in Paris on Tuesday , September 29

Otedola used the occasion to publicly praise Tinubu's economic reforms, citing foreign reserves and NGX performance as evidence

The post sparked attention as questions had been circulating about Tinubu's whereabouts during his announced vacation

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has confirmed he dined privately with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France, sharing details of the encounter on his verified Instagram account on Tuesday, September 29.

Otedola described the gathering as a private dinner held the previous evening, revealing that the Nigerian president was present at the event. The post came at a moment when former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, questioned the whereabouts of the president.

Femi Otedola shares photo of himself with President Tinubu on his page. Credit: femiote/abat

Source: Instagram

Otedola praises Tinubu's economic direction

Rather than dwelling on the setting, the billionaire took the opportunity to publicly commend Tinubu's economic policies. Otedola pointed to several indicators he believes signal positive momentum for Nigeria, including the inclusion of top Nigerian companies on the FTSE Russell Frontier 50 Index, record highs on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), growth in foreign direct investment, and what he described as a more unified and stable foreign exchange market.

He also highlighted the country's foreign reserves, which he put at approximately $55 billion, as further evidence of progress under the current administration.

"At a private dinner in Paris yesterday evening with His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose bold and forward-thinking reforms have put our economy firmly on a path of sustainable growth," Otedola wrote in his caption.

He concluded his post on a personal note, writing: "I remain proud of you, Mr. President!"

The timing of Otedola's post drew significant interest beyond the usual business commentary. Tinubu had been on a scheduled vacation, and his exact whereabouts had become a subject of public curiosity and debate online. Otedola's post effectively confirmed the president was in France, attending engagements that included at least one private dinner with prominent Nigerian businesspeople.

Femi Otedola is one of Nigeria's most recognisable billionaires, with business interests spanning energy, finance, and other sectors. He has previously made headlines for his philanthropic gestures, family moments shared publicly, and occasional commentary on national affairs.

Otedola praisies President Tinubu's economic reform as they meet in France. Credit: femiotedola

Source: Instagram

See the post Femi Otedola shared about his private dinner with Tinubu in France below:

Tinubu hails Black Market's filmmakers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu congratulated two Nigerian filmmakers who made global history with their film Black Market, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a film screening.

The president described the feat as a reflection of the remarkable talent powering Nigeria's creative sector, celebrating the filmmakers' creativity, ambition, and entrepreneurial drive. The comment from the presidency captured attention online.

Source: Legit.ng