Pastor Paul Enenche’s strong defence of Apostle Arome has drawn a response from former Actors Guild of Nigeria president Emeka Rollas

Enenche criticised younger critics of Arome, questioning their respect for ministers and people who embraced Christianity before they were born

Rollas responded by pointing to Apostle Paul’s transformation, saying spiritual history does not determine how greatly God can use a person

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria president Emeka Rollas has reacted after Pastor Paul Enenche came to the defence of Apostle Arome amid the backlash surrounding the preacher’s recent sermon.

Arome has faced criticism over a late-September sermon in which he discussed Nigeria’s purpose and compared the country’s development with nations such as China.

Pastor Enenche criticises the lack of respect for mentors and elders among some young Christians. Photos: @pastorenenche/@aromeosayi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Enenche comes to Arome’s defence

As the criticism continued online, Enenche joined other ministers in defending Arome.

In a viral video, the Dunamis International Gospel Centre founder took aim at some of Arome’s younger critics.

“See small boy born yesterday attacking somebody who gave his life to Christ before he was born because he has internet,” Enenche said.

He also criticised what he described as a lack of respect for mentors and elders among some young Christians.

Pastor Michael Orokpo also defended Arome amid the controversy.

Rollas makes his point

Reacting to the pastor’s defence, Rollas offered a reminder about the unpredictable nature of spiritual journeys.

He cited Apostle Paul, noting that the biblical figure was once a persecutor of Christians before becoming a major figure in the early church.

Rollas wrote that Paul eventually became “more an instrument than Peter”, despite Peter having spent years with Jesus during His earthly ministry.

“The kingdom of God is not about when you started or when you were saved,” he wrote.

Rollas concluded by urging caution, stressing that “His grace knows no bounds” and referencing the biblical words: “The first shall be the last and the last shall be the first.”

Watch the Instagram video of Pastor Enenche speaking here:

Reactions trail Pastor Enenche's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@jovert.taku stated:

"It's really sad.I have a lots to say,but choose to stay quiet. May God have mercy on this generation"

@thandy_charcoal shared:

"This not time to fight it...long time ago this should have been handled when he was taken sachet water....now that he share wine cups with the eminent...nothing can be done cause they sent him"

Rollas says spiritual history does not determine how greatly God can use a person. Photos: @emekarollas/IG.

Source: Instagram

Apostle Arome Osayi's church member apologises for cheating

Legit.ng reported that a church member identified as Zamo Abraham mounted the pulpit to publicly confess to being unfaithful to his wife, Mbameng Christiana, in front of the congregation.

During his testimony, Zamo explained that his wife had discovered his affairs on multiple occasions, including once finding a woman identified as Gladys Pintus in his hotel room.

Source: Legit.ng