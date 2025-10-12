This is Eva Mendes' net worth since quitting Hollywood
Actress and entrepreneur Eva Mendes' net worth is estimated at $20 million as of 2025. She has created a diverse financial portfolio despite stepping back from her acting career. Mendes' wealth comes from royalties on hit films, lucrative brand endorsements, real estate, and business ventures.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Eva Mendes' net worth is estimated at $20 million.
- The actress makes millions yearly from royalties on her previous film roles, such as Training Day and Hitch.
- The actress runs a clothing line, Eva by Eva Mendes, a perfume line, and was as creative director for CIRCA Beauty.
- Mendes bought a stake in Skura Style, which saw revenue skyrocket from approximately $7 million in 2023 to $20 million in 2024.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Eva de la Caridad Méndez
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|5 March 1974
|Age
|51 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Miami, Florida, United States
|Current residence
|Santa Barbara, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Cuban
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|115
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Eva Perez Suarez
|Father
|Juan Carlos Méndez
|Siblings
|2
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Ryan Gosling
|School
|Hoover High School in Glendale
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$20 million
|@evamendes
What is Eva Mendes' net worth?
The American actress is estimated to be worth $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, TheThings, and Market Realist. She makes her money from diverse income sources, including earnings from movie royalties, brand endorsements, and multiple business ventures.
The American actress has worked on over 30 films, including 2 Fast 2 Furious, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, and Hitch, earning royalties over the years. Her businesses include a fashion line and perfume line, both under the name Eva by Eva Mendes.
Mendes is also a part-owner of a successful kitchen-centric company, Skura Style. According to Forbes Australia, the business revenue grew from an estimated $7 million in 2023 to $20 million in 2024.
Besides her solo investments, Mendes and her husband, Ryan Gosling, have invested in real estate. They own several high-value properties in major cities like Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, which are significant assets.
Eva Mendes' family background
Eva Mendes was born in Miami, to Cuban parents, Eva Pérez Suárez and Juan Carlos Méndez. After her parents divorced, her mother raised her in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
Eva's mother worked at Mann's Chinese Theatre and later an aerospace company, while her father ran a meat distribution business. Mendes has a younger brother, Carlo, and an older brother, Juan Carlos Jr., who passed away in 2016.
Mendes attended Hoover High School in Glendale. She briefly studied Marketing at California State University, Northridge, before dropping out to focus on acting and training with Ivana Chubbuck.
Eva Mendes' career journey and rise to stardom
Eva Mendes is an actress, entrepreneur, and author. She sold hot dogs at the Glendale Galleria Mall while acting in B movies before having her big break.
Mendes' debut film role was in the 1998 horror film Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror. Her breakthrough came in 2001's critically acclaimed thriller, Training Day, where she starred alongside American actor Denzel Washington.
According to her IMDb profile, the actress has featured in over 30 movies throughout her career, including:
- All About the Benjamins (2002)
- Trust the Man (2006)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- The Women (2008)
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- Last Night (2011)
- Girl in Progress (2012)
- The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
- Lost River (2014)
Besides acting, Mendes is an entrepreneur. She designed an apparel collaboration for the New York & Company fashion brand from 2012 to 2020, making her a significant partner. The American entrepreneur also had a table and bedding line for VIDA.
Mendes has also earned money from modelling and brand endorsements for major companies, including Himalaya Personal Care, Cartier, Pantene, and Calvin Klein. She has also been a creative director for the makeup line CIRCA Beauty.
The actress is active on social media and has amassed a significant following. Eva Mendes' Instagram account has over 6.8 million followers.
Eva is also an author. She has written a children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, which was launched in September 2024.
Who is Eva Mendes's husband?
Ryan Gosling is Eva Mendes' long-term partner. The two first met in 2011 while co-starring in The Place Beyond the Pines. Though they have never confirmed a wedding, Mendes publicly referred to Gosling as her 'husband' in 2022, according to People.
Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband Ryan is here, and we are having the best time.
Meet Eva Mendes' kids with Ryan Gosling
The American entrepreneur has two kids with Ryan Gosling. Esmeralda Amada Gosling is the eldest daughter, born on 12 September 2014, in Santa Monica, California. Her first name comes from the character Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, and her middle name, Amada, honours Mendes' grandmother.
Amada Lee Gosling is the second daughter, born on 29 April 2016. Her first name, Amada, is also a meaningful nod to Mendes' grandmother, establishing a strong family connection between the two sisters' names.
Why does Eva Mendes no longer act?
Eva Mendes stepped away from her acting career primarily because she never developed a true passion for it and felt limited by the industry. According to E! News, she has openly stated:
I was never in love with acting. I don't mean this in a self-deprecating way, but I wasn't a great actress. I had my moments when I worked with really great people.
Mendes also experienced racial stereotyping, often being told she was 'too ethnic' for many roles in Hollywood. Her final on-screen role was in the 2014 film Lost River, which was directed by Ryan Gosling. She has since shifted her focus to her family and business ventures, prioritising her role as a mother and entrepreneur.
FAQs
- Who is Eva Mendes? She is an American actress, entrepreneur, and author from the United States.
- Where is Eva Mendes from? She was born in Miami, Florida, but resides in Santa Barbara, California, United States.
- What is Eva Mendes' age? The American author is 51 years old as of 2025. She was born on 5 March 1974, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.
- How rich is Eva Mendes? The actress is worth approximately $20 million.
- Why did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes split? Ryan and Eva have not split and are still together as of October 2025.
- Does Eva Mendes have children? She has two daughters: Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee Gosling.
- What is Eva Mendes's height? The fashion designer is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms)
Eva Mendes's net worth has continued to grow even after leaving Hollywood. Her financial success is highly attributed to her thriving fashion businesses. Eva Mendes is a mother of two daughters, married to Canadian actor Ryan Gosling.
