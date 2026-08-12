Courteney Cox is the richest member of the Scream cast, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. While she leads the pack, Neve Campbell made headlines after walking away from Scream VI over a high-profile pay dispute. Other stars, including Matthew Lillard and Drew Barrymore, have also built impressive fortunes over the years, ranging from about $2 million to $85 million.

Courteney Cox, Drew Barrymore, Liev Schreiber, Henry Winkler, David Arquette. Photo: John Nacion, Alberto Rodriguez, John Lamparski, Michael Tullberg, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Neve Campbell's estimated $10 million net worth places her behind Cox, showing that stepping away over a pay dispute didn't hurt her long-term Hollywood career.

estimated net worth places her behind Cox, showing that stepping away over a pay dispute didn't hurt her long-term Hollywood career. Drew Barrymore has an estimated net worth of $85 million , built through her acting career, production ventures, and successful daytime talk show.

has an estimated net worth of , built through her acting career, production ventures, and successful daytime talk show. Horror veteran David Arquette holds an estimated net worth of $30 million , built across a decades-long career in film, television, and professional wrestling.

holds an estimated net worth of , built across a decades-long career in film, television, and professional wrestling. Jenna Ortega boasts an estimated $5 million net worth, thanks to her starring role in the franchise and her rapid rise to global superstardom.

Inside the fortunes of the cast of Scream, ranked by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the Scream cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and Market Realist.

Cast member Net worth Courteney Cox $150 million Drew Barrymore $85 million Liev Schreiber $40 million Henry Winkler $40 million David Arquette $30 million Emma Roberts $25 million Karl Urban $20 million Neve Campbell $10 million Jamie Kennedy $8 million Jenna Ortega $5 million Rose McGowan $3 million Matthew Lillard $2 million

12. Matthew Lillard — $2 million

Matthew Lillard attend the "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 launch event. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Lyn Lillard

Matthew Lyn Lillard Date of birth: 24 January 1970

24 January 1970 Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)

56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, United States

Lansing, Michigan, United States Profession: Actor, producer, director, voice actor

Matthew Lillard's net worth is around $2 million. He became a horror favourite as the unhinged Stu Macher in Scream (1996). Matthew later gained a new generation of fans as the voice of Shaggy Rogers in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Beyond acting, Lillard co-founded Find Familiar Spirits, a craft beverage company featuring Dungeons & Dragons-inspired drinks. His work across film, voice acting, and business has helped him remain a popular figure in entertainment.

11. Rose McGowan — $3 million

Rose McGowan attends the Global Gift Gala. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rose Arianna McGowan

Rose Arianna McGowan Date of birth: 5 September 1973

5 September 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of July 2026)

52 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Florence, Italy

Florence, Italy Profession: Actress, author, activist

Rose McGowan has an estimated net worth of $3 million. Best known for playing Tatum Riley in Scream, she also starred in cult favourites such as Jawbreaker. Rose later spent several seasons as Paige Matthews on the hit supernatural drama Charmed.

Away from the screen, Rose McGowan has built a career as an author and activist. Her 2018 memoir, Brave, added another chapter to her career, while years of acting, royalties, and independent creative projects have helped shape her overall wealth.

10. Jenna Ortega — $5 million

Jenna Ortega attends Netflix's "Wednesday" Emmys FYSEE event. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jenna Marie Ortega

Jenna Marie Ortega Date of birth: 27 September 2002

27 September 2002 Age: 23 years old (as of July 2026)

23 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Coachella Valley, California, United States

Coachella Valley, California, United States Profession: Actress

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Ortega's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. She introduced a new generation to the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter in Scream (2022) and Scream VI (2023).

Her career grew further with the global success of Netflix's Wednesday, followed by major films such as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In addition to acting, Jenna Ortega earns from executive producer roles and high-profile fashion partnerships, which have contributed to her growing fortune.

9. Jamie Kennedy — $8 million

Jamie Kennedy performs during Laugh Factory's Virtual Comedy Telethon for The Midnight Mission. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Harvey Kennedy

James Harvey Kennedy Date of birth: 25 May 1970

25 May 1970 Age: 56 years old (as of 2026)

56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, United States

Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Comedian, actor, producer

Jamie Kennedy has an estimated net worth of $8 million. He became a fan favourite as movie buff Randy Meeks in the original Scream trilogy, bringing his witty, self-aware style to the beloved character.

Beyond the franchise, the film producer starred in the hit sketch comedy series The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and comedies such as Malibu's Most Wanted and Son of the Mask. He has also maintained a decades-long career as a touring stand-up comedian and actor.

8. Neve Campbell — $10 million

Neve Campbell attends the "Scream 7" Global Premiere. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Neve Adrianne Campbell

Neve Adrianne Campbell Date of birth: 3 October 1973

3 October 1973 Age: 52 years old (as of July 2026)

52 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Guelph, Ontario, Canada Profession: Actress, producer

Neve Campbell's net worth is estimated to be $10 million. She became one of horror's most iconic stars as Sidney Prescott, the resilient heroine who has led the Scream franchise since its debut.

Outside the series, Campbell has starred in acclaimed productions such as House of Cards, The Craft, and Wild Things. Her fortune reflects decades of consistent success in film and television, supported by franchise earnings and a long-standing Hollywood career.

7. Karl Urban — $20 million

Karl Urban attends "The Boys" photocall. Photo: Lucia Casone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karl-Heinz Urban

Karl-Heinz Urban Date of birth: 7 June 1972

7 June 1972 Age: 54 years old (as of 2026)

54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Profession: Actor

Karl Urban's net worth is approximately $20 million. The New Zealand actor is renowned for his roles in major franchises, including The Lord of the Rings as Éomer, Star Trek as Dr Leonard "Bones" McCoy, and Thor: Ragnarok.

Actor Karl Urban also stars as Billy Butcher in Amazon's hit series The Boys, one of his most successful roles to date.

6. Emma Roberts — $25 million

Emma Roberts at "The Chronology of Water" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emma Rose Roberts

Emma Rose Roberts Date of birth: 10 February 1991

10 February 1991 Age: 35 years old (as of 2026)

35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Rhinebeck, New York, United States

Rhinebeck, New York, United States Profession: Actress, producer, model

Emma Roberts has an estimated net worth of around $25 million. She joined the Scream franchise as Jill Roberts in Scream 4 (2011), delivering a memorable performance as one of the film's masterminds.

Beyond the horror franchise, Roberts rose to fame with Nickelodeon's Unfabulous before appearing in films such as Nancy Drew and We're the Millers. She also became a familiar face on Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story anthology series, appearing across multiple seasons.

5. David Arquette — $30 million

David Arquette attends the "Scream 7" Global Premiere. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Arquette

David Arquette Date of birth: 8 September 1971

8 September 1971 Age: 54 years old (as of July 2026)

54 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Winchester, Virginia, United States

Winchester, Virginia, United States Profession: Actor, producer, retired professional wrestler

David Arquette has an estimated net worth of $30 million. He is best known for playing the lovable Deputy Sheriff Dewey Riley throughout the Scream franchise, making him one of the series' most recognisable characters.

Beyond acting and production, the American actor made headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s when he ventured into professional wrestling. He famously won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a journey later documented in the acclaimed 2020 film You Cannot Kill David Arquette.

4. Henry Winkler — $40 million

Henry Winkler attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO Original series "Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness". Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Henry Franklin Winkler

Henry Franklin Winkler Date of birth: 30 October 1945

30 October 1945 Age: 80 years old (as of July 2026)

80 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, United States

Manhattan, New York, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, director, producer, author

Henry Winkler's net worth is approximately $40 million. The veteran actor appeared in the original Scream (1996) as Principal Arthur Himbry, bringing his trademark screen presence to the iconic horror film.

Best known as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli in Happy Days, Winkler later earned his first Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in HBO's Barry. His wealth has been built through decades of acting, producing, television royalties, and his successful career as a children's author.

3. Liev Schreiber — $40 million

Liev Schreiber attends the U.S. premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Bride!". Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Isaac Liev Schreiber

Isaac Liev Schreiber Date of birth: 4 October 1967

4 October 1967 Age: 58 years old (as of July 2026)

58 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, screenwriter, producer

Liev Schreiber has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He portrayed Cotton Weary in the first three Scream films, a character whose story became central to the franchise's early mysteries.

Beyond Scream, Schreiber is an acclaimed stage and screen actor who won a Tony Award and gained widespread recognition for leading the hit Showtime series Ray Donovan. He has also starred in major film roles in Spotlight, The Manchurian Candidate, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

2. Drew Barrymore — $85 million

Drew Barrymore attends the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame Awards 33rd Anniversary Gala. Photo: Manoli Figetakis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Drew Blyth Barrymore

Drew Blyth Barrymore Date of birth: 22 February 1975

22 February 1975 Age: 51 years old (as of 2026)

51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Culver City, California, United States

Culver City, California, United States Profession: Actress, talk show host, producer, entrepreneur

According to Celebrity Net Worth, actor Drew Barrymore has an estimated net worth of $85 million. She made horror history with her unforgettable performance as Casey Becker in the opening scene of the original Scream (1996), one of the genre's most memorable introductions.

Drew Barrymore became a child star playing Gertie in Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982). As an adult, she built a successful career in romantic comedies, starring in films such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Music and Lyrics, while also taking on action roles in Charlie's Angels.

Beyond acting, Drew Barrymore established herself as a producer through Flower Films and later became the host of the syndicated daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show.

1. Courteney Cox — $150 million

Courteney Cox attends the "Scream 7" Global Premiere. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Courteney Bass Cox

Courteney Bass Cox Date of birth: 15 June 1964

15 June 1964 Age: 62 years old (as of 2026)

62 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, United States

Birmingham, Alabama, United States Profession: Actress, producer, director

Courteney Cox is the richest Scream cast member, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. She has portrayed the determined reporter Gale Weathers in every Scream film, making her one of the franchise's most enduring stars.

Much of Cox's fortune comes from her iconic role as Monica Geller on NBC’s Friends, which continues to generate substantial syndication income. She has also expanded her wealth through television production, starring roles in series such as Cougar Town, and real estate ventures.

Who was the highest-paid actor in Scream?

Among the Scream films, Neve Campbell reportedly earned the highest upfront salary of any cast member. She received a reported $7 million payday to return as the lead in Scream 7, marking her highly publicised comeback to the franchise.

How much do Scream actors get paid?

Pay across the Scream franchise varies widely. Long-time stars can earn between $2 million and more than $7 million per film. For example, Neve Campbell reportedly received $7 million for Scream 7, while Courteney Cox reportedly earned $2 million. Newer leads and supporting cast members typically make anywhere from SAG minimum rates to the mid-six figures.

How much did Jenna Ortega make from Scream 6?

Jenna Ortega was reportedly paid around $500,000 for her role in Scream VI.

The cast of Scream has turned horror fame into lasting Hollywood success. While some stars built their fortunes through long-running TV roles, others expanded their wealth through blockbuster films, business ventures, and creative projects, proving there is more than one path to success beyond the franchise.

Legit.ng also published an article on the net worth of the RHOBH cast. The cast has built their wealth through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and work in Hollywood.

Kathy Hilton is the wealthiest member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, with an estimated net worth of $350 million. Sutton Stracke has a reported net worth of $50 million, built from her fashion boutique and a substantial divorce settlement.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng