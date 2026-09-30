Old clips of Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of Remnant Christian Network, resurfaced online, showing him sharply criticising an unnamed cleric

Osayi described the mystery cleric as a 'strange false prophet' who operated by the spirit of divination and had no verifiable Christian background

The video quickly captured attention on social media, igniting reactions from Nigerians

Old video clips of Apostle Arome Osayi, founder of the Remnant Christian Network, have resurfaced on social media and set off a fresh wave of debate within Nigerian Christian communities about prophetic legitimacy and ministry standards.

In the circulating footage, Osayi delivered a pointed critique of an unnamed cleric, describing the individual as a "strange false prophet" who was never born again and whose ministry operated through what he called the "spirit of divination" rather than the Holy Spirit. He also alleged that the unnamed figure had no traceable Christian history, no Bible school training, and no identifiable spiritual father.

Apostle Arome speaks about an unnamed cleric in an old video. Credit: tbjoshua/apostlearome

Source: Instagram

Osayi went further, stating that the said cleric was born again in his mother's womb. He also claimed the unnamed cleric leveraged large-scale philanthropy to attract followers while producing signs and wonders that, in his view, lacked what he called the "life of God."

He, however, did not mention any name throughout the videos.

Recall that Arome came under scrutiny online after he was criticised by online critic VeryDarkMan over his comment about Nigeria.

One of the videos of Arome making waves online is below:

Another video of Arome criticising a cleric is below:

Netizens react to Apostle Arome Osayi's past criticism online. Credit: apostlearome.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Arome's clips

The resurfaced videos sparked sharp disagreement on Twitter, with many questioning whether the criticism was even directed at the Late TB Joshua in the first place.

@Adenry10 wrote:

"Who discipled Apostle Paul? Do this men think everyone is foolish like their members who don't open the bible?"

@MrLakaImpactOgu stated:

"He can't lace TB Joshua's shoes... Far below his cadre."

@PeteObis_petals observed:

"Is this the man you all are dragging VDM for? TB Joshua ran his own ministry and never dragged anyone"

@mightilyhelped noted:

"But he didn't mention anyone's name here and this description fit many people"

@jaurzking pointed out:

"He never mentioned TB Joshua in this video. So why did you write all this essay"

Catholic priest urges VDM to apologise to Arome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest urged online critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) to apologise to Apostle Osayi Arome following a video in which he was seen mimicking the clergyman.

Rev. Fr. Chinenye John Oluoma, a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, September 18, 2026, to weigh in on the controversy.

He argued that no provocation justifies insults or ridicule targeted at another person.

Source: Legit.ng