Qatar Releases List of 37 Countries Eligible for Joint Tourist Visa for 30 Days
- The Qatari government published the full list of 37 countries whose citizens qualify for a joint tourist visa covering both Qatar and Oman
- The joint tourist visa is issued on arrival, valid for 30 days, and allows its holders multiple entries into both countries
- It is noteworthy that eligible travellers can extend the joint tourist visa for an extra 30 days by paying an additional fee
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Qatar and Oman offer citizens of 37 countries a joint tourist visa that can be obtained on arrival, granting access to both Gulf nations under a single travel document.
According to information published by the Qatari government, the visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and permits multiple entries into the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman.
Travellers who need more time can extend their stay by a further 30 days upon payment of an additional fee.
Countries eligible for Qatar-Oman joint tourist visa
The 37 countries whose citizens qualify for the joint visa are:
1. Andorra.
2. Australia.
3. Austria.
4. Belgium.
5. Brunei.
6. Canada.
7. Cyprus.
8. Denmark.
9. Finland.
10. France.
11. Germany.
12. Greece.
13. Hong Kong.
14. Hungary.
15. Iceland.
16. Ireland.
17. Italy.
18. Japan.
19. Liechtenstein.
20. Luxembourg.
21. Malaysia.
22. Monaco.
23. Montenegro.
24. Netherlands.
25. New Zealand.
26. Norway.
27. Poland.
28. Portugal.
29. San Marino.
30. Singapore.
31. South Korea.
32. Spain.
33. Sweden.
34. Switzerland.
35. United Kingdom.
36. United States.
37. Vatican City.
How the Qatar-Oman joint visa works
The arrangement simplifies travel across both destinations, allowing visitors to move between Qatar and Oman without separate visas.
The on-arrival format means eligible travellers do not need to apply in advance through an embassy or consulate.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed 47 countries who are eligible for free tourist visa for 30 days.
Qatar names countries eligible for 90-day tourist visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had released the names of 34 countries that qualify for its free tourist visa for 90 days.
According to information published on the Qatar Ministry of Interior's official portal, eligible travellers can stay in the country for up to 90 days per visit.
The visa itself remains valid for 180 days from the date of issuance, carries no fee, and is issued as a sticker placed directly on the passport.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng