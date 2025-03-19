Top 10 oldest presidents in U.S. history: Who served at the oldest age?

Age has been a defining factor in U.S. presidential history, with some leaders taking office or leaving it at an old age. From Donald Trump and Joe Biden, to Ronald Reagan, the U.S. has seen some of the oldest presidents in its history.

Donald Trump (L), George Bush (C) and Joe Biden (L) are some of the U.S presidents who served at the oldest age. Photo: David Becker, Howard L. Sachs, Roberto Schmidt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The oldest presidents in U.S. history brought years of experience and wisdom to the presidency.

Several U.S. presidents, like Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan, took office at an older age.

President Biden became the first person in his 80s to be a U.S. president.

Biden became the oldest president in U.S. history upon his inauguration in 2021.

Top 10 oldest presidents in U.S history

Thirty-five is the minimum age requirement for the U.S. presidency, but there is no maximum limit. While wisdom often comes with experience, age can also bring challenges to governance. Here is a list of ten oldest presidents in U.S. history and who served at the oldest age.

Name Age at inauguration Age at the end of the term Presidency Donald Trump 78 years, 220 days Still in office 45th and 47th Joe Biden 78 years and 61 days 82 years, 61 days 46th Ronald Reagan 69 years, 349 days 77 years, 349 days 40th Dwight D. Eisenhower 62 years, 98 days 70 years, 98 days 34th Andrew Jackson 61 years, 11 months, 19 days 69 years, 11 months, 19 days 7th James Buchanan 65 years, 315 days 69 years, 315 days 15th George H.W. Bush 64 years, 222 days 68 years, 222 days 41st William Henry Harrison 68 years 68 years (died in office) 9th Zachary Taylor 64 years 65 years (died in office) 12th John Adams 61 years 65 years 2nd

1. Donald Trump

Donald Trump during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House on 13 March 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Donald John Trump

: Donald John Trump Date of birth : 14 June 1946

: 14 June 1946 Age at inauguration : 78 years, 220 days

: 78 years, 220 days Place of birth : Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, New York, United States

: Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, New York, United States Presidency: 45th and 47th U.S. President (2017 – 2021, 2025 – present)

Donald Trump is the oldest U.S. president to serve in office, taking his second oath on 20 January 2025, at 78 years and 7 months old. He was first elected as the 45th president in 2016 and later won a second term in 2024, making him the 47th president.

Before politics, Donald was a successful businessman and TV personality, best known for his real estate empire and hosting The Apprentice. Trump's presidency has focused on economic policies, immigration, and strong nationalist views, making him a significant figure in modern U.S. history.

2. Joe Biden

Joe Biden at the 2024 NATO Summit on 11 July 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Date of birth : 20 November 1942

: 20 November 1942 Age at inauguration : 78 years and 61 days

: 78 years and 61 days Age at end of term : 82 years, 61 days

: 82 years, 61 days Place of birth : Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA

: Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA Presidency: 20 January 2021 – 2025

Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States on 20 January 2021, at 78 years old, making him the oldest to take office at the time. At 80, he became the oldest sitting U.S. president. His age brought experience and scrutiny, making him one of the most discussed leaders in recent history.

Biden took office when COVID-19 was hitting older people in America hard, and he admitted he was older too. During an interview with during his candidacy, he stated:

It’s a legitimate question to ask about my age. Hopefully, I can demonstrate not only with age has come wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better.

Before serving as president, Biden had a long political career, serving as a U.S. senator for over 35 years and later as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

3. Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan served as the 40th president of the United States. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ronald Wilson Reagan

: Ronald Wilson Reagan Date of birth : 6 February 1911

: 6 February 1911 Age at inauguration : 69 years, 349 days

: 69 years, 349 days Age at end of term : 77 years, 349 days

: 77 years, 349 days Place of birth : Tampico, Illinois, United States

: Tampico, Illinois, United States Presidency: 20 January 1981 – 20 January 1989

Ronald Reagan served as the 40th president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. He took office at 69 years old and completed his second term just before turning 78. While campaigning in 1980, Reagan tried to put to rest questions about his age by pledging that he would resign if the White House physician ever detected signs of mental deterioration.

Before politics, Ronald was a Hollywood actor and the Governor of California. As president, Reagan focused on economic growth, reducing government regulations, strengthening the military, and confronting the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

4. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Dwight Eisenhower seated at a desk with pen in hand. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dwight David Eisenhower

: Dwight David Eisenhower Date of birth : 14 October 1890

: 14 October 1890 Age at inauguration : 62 years, 98 days

: 62 years, 98 days Age at end of term : 70 years, 98 days

: 70 years, 98 days Place of birth : Denison, Texas, USA

: Denison, Texas, USA Presidency: 20 January 1953 – 20 January 1953

Dwight D. Eisenhower was the 34th president of the United States from 1953 to 1961. He took office at 62 and finished his second term at 70, making him one of the oldest presidents of his time. He was succeeded by the second-youngest president ever elected, John F. Kennedy, a brother of Eunice Kennedy Shriver.

Before his presidency, Dwight was a five-star general in World War II, leading Allied forces in Europe and playing a key role in the D-Day invasion. He died of heart failure on 28 March 1969, at the age of 78 at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.

5. Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson was the 7th President of the United States. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Andrew Jackson

: Andrew Jackson Date of birth : 15 March 1767

: 15 March 1767 Age at inauguration : 61 years, 11 months, 19 days

: 61 years, 11 months, 19 days Age at end of term : 69 years, 11 months, 19 days

: 69 years, 11 months, 19 days Place of birth : Waxhaws

: Waxhaws Presidency: 4 March 1829 – 4 March 1837

Andrew Jackson was the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837. He took office at 61 and finished his second term just before turning 70. Before his presidency, he rose to fame as a general in the U.S. Army and served in both houses of the U.S. Congress. He was recognised for his victory in the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812.

As president, Jackson focused on expanding democracy, opposing the national bank, and enforcing federal authority. He died on 8 June 1845 at the age of 78. His cause of death was likely a combination of chronic tuberculosis, heart failure, and lead poisoning from bullets that remained in his body from past duels.

6. James Buchanan

James Buchanan was the 15th President of the United States, serving from 1857 to 1861. Photo: Pictures from History

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Buchanan Jr.

: James Buchanan Jr. Date of birth : 23 April 1791

: 23 April 1791 Age at inauguration : 65 years, 315 days

: 65 years, 315 days Age at end of term : 69 years, 315 days

: 69 years, 315 days Place of birth : Cove Gap, Pennsylvania, USA

: Cove Gap, Pennsylvania, USA Presidency: 4 March 1857 – 4 March 1861

James Buchanan served as the 15th president of the United States from 1857 to 1861. He took office at 65 years old and completed his term just before turning 70. Buchanan promised not to seek reelection and was succeeded by President Lincoln in 1860. He served immediately before the American Civil War.

Buchanan was a lifelong politician and the only bachelor president in U.S. history. His presidency was marked by rising tensions between the North and South over slavery, and his failure to address the crisis is often blamed for the start of the Civil War. James died on 1 June 1868 at the age of 77. His cause of death was believed to be respiratory failure, likely due to pneumonia.

7. George H.W. Bush

George HW Bush during a White House press conference, Washington DC on 6 February 1989. Photo: Ron Sachs

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Herbert Walker Bush

: George Herbert Walker Bush Date of birth : 12 June 1924

: 12 June 1924 Age at inauguration : 64 years, 222 days

: 64 years, 222 days Age at end of term : 68 years, 222 days

: 68 years, 222 days Place of birth : Milton, Massachusetts, United States

: Milton, Massachusetts, United States Presidency: 20 January 1989 – 20 January 1993

George H.W. Bush is another U.S. president who served at the oldest age. He served as the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993. He took office at 64 years old and completed his term at 68. President Bush was the first sitting vice president to ascend to the presidency since 1837.

Before becoming president, he served as vice president under Ronald Reagan, CIA director, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and a congressman. His presidency focused on foreign policy, including leading the U.S. during the Gulf War, managing the end of the Cold War, and overseeing the fall of the Berlin Wall. He lost re-election in 1992 to Bill Clinton.

8. William Henry Harrison

Portrait of President William Henry Harrison by Albert Gallatin Hoit. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Henry Harrison

: William Henry Harrison Date of birth : 9 February 1773

: 9 February 1773 Age at inauguration : 68 years

: 68 years Age at end of term : 68 years (died in office after 32 days)

: 68 years (died in office after 32 days) Place of birth : Charles City County, Virginia

: Charles City County, Virginia Presidency: 4 March – 4 April 1841

William Henry Harrison was the 9th President of the United States, but his time in office was very short. He became president on 4 March 1841 but got sick and died just 32 days later on 4 April 1841.

William was the first president to die in office, causing a brief constitutional crisis since presidential succession was not then fully defined in the U.S. Constitution. Harrison is remembered for his Indian treaties, and also his inventive election campaign tactics.

9. Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor was the 12th president of the United States. Photo: Heritage Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor Date of birth : 24 November 1784

: 24 November 1784 Age at inauguration : 64 years

: 64 years Age at end of term : 65 years (died in office)

: 65 years (died in office) Place of birth : Orange County, Virginia, United States

: Orange County, Virginia, United States Presidency: (4 March 1849 – 9 July 1850)

Zachary Taylor was an American military officer and politician who was the 12th president of the United States. He became president on 4 March 1849 at the age of 64 but died 16 months into his term, on 9 July 1850 from a stomach disease.

Taylor had the third-shortest presidential term in U.S. history. Before becoming president, he was a famous general who fought in the Mexican-American War.

10. John Adams

John Adams served as the 2nd president of the United States from 1797 to 1801. Photo: Thepalmer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Adams

: John Adams Date of birth : 30 October 1735

: 30 October 1735 Age at inauguration : 61 years

: 61 years Age at end of term : 65 years

: 65 years Place of birth : Braintree, Massachusetts

: Braintree, Massachusetts Presidency: (4 March 1797 – 4 March 1801)

John Adams is another U.S. president who served at an older age. He was the second president of the United States from 1797 to 1801. He took office at 61 and completed his term at 65. Before that, he was Vice President under George Washington.

Adams helped America become independent from Britain and was one of the founding fathers. He eventually lived to be 90 years old, making him one of the longest-living presidents in history.

Who was the oldest president elected?

The oldest president ever elected is Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election at 77 years old and took office on 20 January 2021 at 78 years and 61 days old.

Who was the eldest US president at death?

The oldest U.S. president at the time of death was Jimmy Carter, who passed away on 29 December 2024 at the age of 100 years, 89 days old.

Who is the oldest president in the world?

As of March 2025, the oldest serving president in the world is Paul Biya, the President of Cameroon. He was born on 13 February 1933 and is currently 92 years old. Biya has been in power since 1982.

How old was Obama when he became president?

Barack Obama was 47 years old when he became president. He was inaugurated as the 44th president of the United States on 20 January 2009.

The oldest U.S. presidents showed that age can bring experience and challenges in leadership. Ronald Reagan, Joe Biden and Donald Trump became presidents later in life after many years in politics, business, or the military.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the oldest churches in America. America's rich religious heritage is reflected in its many historic churches, some of which date back to the earliest days of European colonisation.

The oldest places of worship in America tell the story of faith, resilience, and community. These churches are still standing today, though many have undergone reconstructions over the past few centuries. Find out about some of the oldest churches in America that you should visit.

Proofreading by Night Mongina, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng