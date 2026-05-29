Peter Obi, a 2027 presidential hopeful, has mourned the demise of Retired Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor

Obi, in a statement on Thursday, May 28, described the late retired general as a respected soldier, patriotic and one of Nigeria's finest

However, Obi's mourning note has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, as some commended him and others criticised him for politicising the loss

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections and current chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has mourned the demise of Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor (RTD) of the Nigerian Army.

Obi, who is projected to be the presidential flagbearer of the NDC, announced the passing away of the general in a statement on social media on Thursday, May 28, describing him as "a respected soldier, patriot, and one of Nigeria’s exceptional international peacekeepers."

Peter Obi mourns the demise of retired Lieutenant General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra State recalled that he recently engaged the military general for some information, adding that his demise was hard to believe. He noted that he still mentioned his name at a public event on Monday, May 24.

However, Obi's mourning has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Akpos78 criticised the Tinubu administration:

"Tinubu's APC leadership have seen more losses of Army generals than all other administrations put together. It's either they are unalived by terrorists or Tinubu's inflicted hardship ravaging our country. May his soul rest under the bosom of the Lord."

Thankgod Okonkwo praised the late retired general and prayed for his soul:

"A brilliant general, an exceptional patriot, and a pride to the global peacekeeping community has gone home. Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor’s life was defined by absolute dedication to humanity and country. Thank you for your service to Nigeria and the world, General. Your name is permanently written in gold. Rest well!"

M.O.E. criticised Peter Obi over alleged fake empathy:

"Hypocritical condolence. Same you who supports IPOB/ESN terrorists, who derive joy in killing military personnel. You also tacitly support bandits and terrorists. You amplify news of their attacks while neglecting the successes of our troops. Your fake and pretentious sympathy will take you nowhere near Aso Rock."

Obi Kwa sent his condolences to the family of the deceased:

"A painful loss for Nigeria. Lt. Gen. Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor served this nation with honour, courage, and dedication. His contributions to peacekeeping and national service will never be forgotten. My heartfelt condolences to his family, the Armed Forces, and all who mourn him. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Akin-Nolan Fred asked Obi not to politicise the death of the late retired general:

"This is not a forum for criticism. Let's respect the fallen Statesman for his service to our Nation. Mr Peter Obi, according to Shakespeare, 'We have come to bury Caesar, not to praise him'. Keep the politics out; the families are grieving!"

You can read the full statement of Peter Obi on X here:

Source: Legit.ng