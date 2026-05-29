Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced the governorship candidate of the party in the 2027 gubernatorial election in Kano.

Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general elections and former governor of Kano state, announced the development in a statement on Friday, May 29.

NDC selects Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo as its Kano governorship candidate in 2027 Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

According to Kwankwaso, who recently joined the NDC to actualise his presidential ambition in 2027, said Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the immediate past deputy governor of Kano, would be the NDC governorship candidate in the 2027 election, citing "fairness" and "loyalty" as the reasons for Gwarzo's nomination.

The former governor also announced that Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the Kano governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, was nominated as the NDC Kano Central senatorial district candidate in the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso's statement reads in part:

"This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence, values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity."

Recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano was a political son of Kwankwaso before dumping the NNPP for the APC, but Gwarzo declined to follow the governor to the APC and subsequently resigned as the deputy governor of Kano, an action that expressed his loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

As part of the alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election, Gawuna also dumped the APC and joined Kwankwaso in the NDC to achieve his governorship ambition in the 2027 election. However, Kwankwaso declared that Gawuna would be contesting for the senatorial seat while Gwarzo would be the party's governorship candidate in the election.

The announcement was welcomed by several supporters on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Faisal Balarabe said Kwankwaso may not get Kano people's support in 2027:

"I don't think Kano people will give your candidates support this time around considering the fact that you betrayed the support they have been giving you. You betrayed the North, go join that boy Obi, it's a miscalculation. And you'll pay the price."

Saliu Adekunle questioned the use of selection in Kwankwaso's statement:

"So let me get this straight. Peter Obi was handpicked as the NDC presidential candidate with no primaries, and people called it out. And now the Kano gubernatorial candidate has been "selected" in the same party with the same process, and they are calling it equity and fairness. No votes. No primaries. just a selection."

Abubakar Kabir said Gawuna is more popular than Gwarzo:

"Is Gawuna not more popular than Gwarzo? I feel like it would have been easier for the NDC to choose someone who is already loved by the street. Madugu had his reasons sha, but comrade Gwarzo need to top up his game and be a real governor figure sha."

Birni said Gawuna should have been given the governorship ticket:

"How on earth can you give the governorship ticket to Comrade while you have Gawuna. In terms of popularity, we all know Gawuna is more popular in the whole state than Comrade."

Read Kwankwaso's full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng