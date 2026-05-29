Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential hopeful, has not been elected as the NDC presidential candidate with 22 million votes ahead of the 2027 election

A social media user had claimed that the former governor of Anambra State had secured 22 million votes from the NDC presidential primary, a claim that has been fact-checked

However, as of the time of writing this report, the NDC had yet to conduct its presidential primary and the event was scheduled for Friday, May 29

The claim that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has won the party's presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections has been fact-checked.

However, fact-check indicated that the claim was false because there is no evidence or credible report that confirms that the 2027 presidential hopeful has emerged as the presidential candidate of the NDC for the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi did not win the NDC presidential ticket with 22 million votes Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

A social media user had made the claim in a post, which has not gone viral on different platforms. The claim was traced to an X user, who was identified as "Mayor of Calabar."

In the post on X, the Mayor of Calabar alleged that the former governor secured the presidential ticket of the NDC with 22 million votes ahead of the 2027 general election.

He wrote:

“Peter Obi has clinched the NDC ticket with a total of 22 million votes. APC, ntoor. Tinubu had only 10.9 million votes .”

However, the claim is false because, as of the time of writing this report, the NDC has not held its presidential primary elections. The Cable reported that the presidential primary election for Friday, May 29; thus, the post is misleading.

Nigerians react as NDC screens Obi

The claim was made five days after the NDC screened Peter Obi ahead of the party's primary. Obi had announced the screening exercise on his social media page, which generated reactions from his supporters. Below are some of their comments:

Femi Obaf congratulated Obi:

"The vision is distinctive, clear, authentic, original and unambiguous. A New Nigeria will be possible in our lifetime. Congratulations PO. Let us roll out the biggest campaign ever to convince those not yet on our side. We will prove them wrong like Arsenal."

Nigerians react as NDC screens Peter Obi Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Ayemojubar projected how Obi's campaign would be:

"Peter Obi go see parallel campaigns, he go shock am. As you dey do your campaign for Kano, we dey do our own too for 36 states of the country, both on ground and virtually."

Osas said Obi would not win the presidential ticket if his performance as Anambra governor were reviewed:

"Did they review your performance as Governor? Strongly doubt they will give you the ticket if they objectively rated your abysmal performance as Governor."

Saint Isaiah congratulated Obi:

"Congratulations, Nigerians, congratulations, Okwute. The big task commences now. We're taking back our country from evil, wicked and senseless leaders. Sending them to hell where they came from."

You can read Obi's full statement on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Kwankwaso and 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, stated that Nigeria is in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself.

The former governor of Anambra State disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso, can match his efforts in wealth creation.

Obi made the claim while responding to Kwankwaso, who stated at Chatham House in London in 2023 that he had a PhD and was more qualified to be president.

Source: Legit.ng