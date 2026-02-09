How fame, DJ gigs and businesses shaped Jersey Shore cast net worth
MTV fame turned the Jersey Shore cast into major earners through DJ gigs, endorsements, and business ventures. Cast members such as DJ Pauly D, Snooki, JWoww, and Vinny Guadagnino built successful income streams beyond the show. Today, the Jersey Shore cast’s net worth ranges roughly from $2 million to $20 million, with DJ Pauly D standing out as the richest.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Jersey Shore cast's net worth: Who is the richest cast member?
- Who is the richest in Jersey Shore?
- How much do the Jersey Shore cast members get paid?
- How much is Sammi Giancola worth in 2025?
- How rich is Jenni?
- What happened to Mike Sorrentino’s net worth?
Key takeaways
- Jersey Shore cast salaries increased dramatically over time, with top stars reportedly earning between $80,000 and $150,000 per episode.
- DJ Pauly D is considered the wealthiest Jersey Shore star with an alleged net worth of approximately $20 million.
- Many cast members expanded their income through business ventures, endorsements, and social media influence.
Jersey Shore cast's net worth: Who is the richest cast member?
In compiling and ranking this Jersey Shore cast's net worth list, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes.
Jersey Shore cast member
Net worth
DJ Pauly D
$20 million
Vinny Guadagnino
$5 million
Angelina Pivarnick
$4 million
Sammi Giancola
$4 million
JWoww
$4 million
Snooki
$4 million
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
$3 million
Deena Cortese
$2 million
Mike Sorrentino
$300,000
9. The Situation – $300 thousand
- Full name: Michael Paul Sorrentino
- Date of birth: 4 July 1982 (43 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: West Brighton, New York, United States
- Profession: Reality TV star, author, entrepreneur
Mike Sorrentino’s net worth is estimated at approximately $300,000. At the height of his career, his net worth was reportedly as high as $10 million, but it declined significantly due to poor investment decisions and tax evasion charges.
During his time on Jersey Shore, he was reportedly paid around $150,000 per episode, making him one of the show's highest earners. His television appearances include Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Family Feud.
Beyond TV, Mike the Situation has ventured into entrepreneurship with the dessert brand Bang Cookies and his clothing line, The Sitch Store. He is also the founder of The Archangel Centers, an addiction treatment facility, reflecting his focus on recovery and personal transformation.
8. Deena Cortese – $2 million
- Full name: Deena Nicole Buckner
- Date of birth: 12 January 1987 (39 years old as of 2026)
- Place of birth: New Egypt, Plumsted, New Jersey, United States
- Profession: Reality TV star, podcaster, entrepreneur
Deena Cortese has an alleged net worth of approximately $2 million. She joined the Jersey Shore cast in season three and was reportedly paid around $40,000 per episode for the remainder of the series.
Her appearance on the show significantly boosted her public profile, leading to appearances in several other television productions. These include Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Couples Therapy, When I Was 17, Celebrity Family Feud, and Celebrity Fear Factor.
Alongside Danielle Oscar-Matteo, she owns the Christopher John clothing line and co-hosts the Meatball podcast with Snooki. She also runs an Instagram page dedicated to cooking, where she shares quick, easy recipes.
7. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – $3 million
- Full name: Ronald J. Ortiz-Magro Jr.
- Date of birth: 4 December 1985 (40 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
- Profession: Reality television personality
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is another wealthy Jersey Shore star with an alleged net worth of approximately $3 million. By the later seasons of the reality series, he reportedly earned around $80,000 per episode. In addition to Jersey Shore, his television appearances include Famously Single and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
The Jersey Shore star has diversified his income streams through real estate and endorsements. In 2020, he listed a Las Vegas property for $870,000, having reportedly purchased it for $752,000 in 2017. He has also earned income from commercial appearances, most notably promoting Xenadrine, and is alleged to own a CBD brand.
6. Snooki – $4 million
- Full name: Nicole Elizabeth LaValle
- Date of birth: 23 November 1987 (38 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Santiago, Chile
- Profession: Reality TV star, businesswoman, social media influencer, podcaster
Snooki’s net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. When she first joined Jersey Shore, she reportedly earned about $2,200 per episode, but her salary quickly increased to $30,000 per episode in the second season. By the show’s final season, Snooki was reportedly earning an impressive $150,000 per episode.
Beyond television, Snooki has built a strong personal brand with a massive social media following, particularly on Instagram, where she boasts over 17 million followers. This wide reach has attracted lucrative brand partnerships and endorsements. She also runs an apparel business, The Snooki Shop, and has invested in Messy Mawma Wine.
5. JWoww – $4 million
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Farley
- Date of birth: 27 February 1985 (41 years old as of 2026)
- Place of birth: East Greenbush, New York, United States
- Profession: Reality TV star, brand influencer
JWoww’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million. She rose to prominence through her appearance on Jersey Shore, where she reportedly earned around $100,000 per episode.
Building on the show’s success, JWoww went on to feature in several spin-offs, including Snooki & JWoww, Snooki & JWoww: Moms with Attitude, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Beyond reality television, JWoww has established herself as a prominent social media personality. She boasts more than 7 million followers on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle content and collaborates with major brands, including Fashion Nova.
In the real estate sector, JWoww and her former partner, Roger, purchased a 2.5-acre property in Holmdel, New Jersey, in April 2019. She also made a notable property sale that same year, listing a home she originally bought in 2011 for $685,000 at an asking price of $1.4 million. The property was ultimately sold in December 2019 for $1.1 million.
4. Sammi Sweetheart – $4 million
- Full name: Samantha Rae Giancola
- Date of birth: 14 March 1987 (38 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Hazlet, New Jersey, United States
- Profession: Reality TV star, model, entrepreneur
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is another Jersey Shore cast member with a considerable net worth, alleged to be approximately $4 million. During her time on the reality series, she reportedly earned around $80,000 per episode and appeared in all 71 episodes of the show.
Beyond reality television, Sammi Giancola has built a successful career as an entrepreneur. In 2013, she launched her clothing line, Sweetheart Styles, and later partnered with SXE Fitness to release her own line of gym wear apparel. She has also expanded into the beauty industry with a fragrance brand called Dangerous.
She is also a professional model and has appeared in magazines such as Harper's Bazaar and People.
3. Angelina Pivarnick – $4 million
- Full name: Angelina Marie Pivarnick
- Date of birth: 26 June 1986 (39 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, United States
- Profession: Reality television personality
Angelina Pivarnick has an estimated net worth of approximately $4 million. She reportedly earned about $3,000 per episode during the show’s first season, with her salary increasing to $15,000 per episode in the second season. Her other reality TV show appearances include Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Couples Therapy, and All Star Shore.
Beyond reality TV, Angelina Pivarnick has ventured into music, releasing singles such as I’m Hot, Serendipity, and Gotta Go Out. She also briefly tried professional wrestling, making an appearance in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Additionally, Angelina worked as an EMT for the New York City Fire Department between 2016 and 2018.
2. Vinny Guadagnino – $5 million
- Full name: Vincent Joseph Guadagnino
- Date of birth: 11 November 1987 (38 years old as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, United States
- Profession: Reality television personality, actor
Vinny Guadagnino’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He rose to fame as a cast member on Jersey Shore, where he reportedly earned about $90,000 per episode at the height of the show’s popularity. His reality television career later expanded with appearances on All Star Shore, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Page.
Beyond television, Guadagnino has built a reputation as an advocate for mental health awareness and animal rights. In 2016, he authored the self-help book Control the Crazy: My Plan to Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama, and Maintain Inner Cool, sharing personal insights on managing stress and maintaining balance in the public eye.
Reflecting his financial success, the reality TV star purchased a Hollywood Hills home for $3.5 million in 2017, which he later listed for sale in 2021 at $3.85 million.
1. DJ Pauly D – $20 million
- Full name: Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr.
- Date of birth: 5 July 1980 (45 years as of February 2026)
- Place of birth: Providence, Rhode Island, United States
- Profession: Reality television personality, DJ
According to Celebrity Net Worth, DJ Pauly D is the wealthiest member of the Jersey Shore cast, with an estimated net worth of about $20 million. His success on reality TV laid the foundation, with reports suggesting he earned around $150,000 per episode, while a 2012 Forbes report noted that he made roughly $40,000 per DJ set.
Beyond the show, Pauly D has built a thriving music career, performing at major entertainment events alongside stars such as 50 Cent, Britney Spears, and Big Sean. He has also expanded his income through appearances on other reality TV series, including Famously Single, Marriage Bootcamp, Double Shot at Love, and Game of Clones.
Outside of entertainment, Pauly D has ventured into business, launching clothing and tanning-lotion lines that have further added to his impressive fortune.
Who is the richest in Jersey Shore?
DJ Pauly D is widely regarded as the richest Jersey Shore cast member. He has an estimated net worth of about $20 million, largely from DJing, endorsements, and television appearances.
How much do the Jersey Shore cast members get paid?
Cast salaries varied by season and popularity. Early seasons reportedly paid a few thousand dollars per episode, but by later seasons, top stars like Snooki, Pauly D, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were earning between $80,000 and $150,000 per episode.
How much is Sammi Giancola worth in 2025?
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s net worth in 2025 is alleged to be approximately $4 million, earned through her Jersey Shore salary and business ventures such as Sweetheart Styles and fitness apparel collaborations.
How rich is Jenni?
Jenni “JWoww” Farley has an alleged net worth of around $4 million. Her income comes from reality TV appearances, spin-off shows, brand endorsements, and social media partnerships.
What happened to Mike Sorrentino’s net worth?
His net worth declined due to poor investment decisions and serious tax issues. At the peak of his Jersey Shore fame, he was worth several million dollars, but legal penalties and unpaid taxes significantly reduced his wealth. As a result, his net worth reportedly dropped to around $300,000.
The Jersey Shore cast turned reality TV fame into significant financial success. While some of the reality TV personalities had established careers in entertainment before the show, others used its popularity to kick-start their careers. The stars continue to thrive in their various ventures, steadily building more wealth.
Legit.ng recently published the net worth of the cast of Owning Manhattan. The reality TV series, which premiered in June 2024, follows the lives of high-profile real estate agents as they close million-dollar deals on luxury Manhattan homes. Cast members’ net worths reportedly range between $3 million and $40 million.
The show features several prominent agents, including Ryan Serhant, Jade Shenker, Nile Lundgren, and Tricia Lee. Many of the stars are involved in ventures beyond real estate, such as music, modelling, and TV production. Read on to discover who is the richest and how their fortunes compare.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com