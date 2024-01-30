Jamie Oliver’s children: How many kids does he have?

Jamie Oliver is a British celebrity chef and restaurateur. He has been featured in the television show The Great Cookbook Challenge and is the author of cookbooks Everyday Super Food and One: Simple One-Pan Wonders. Who are Jamie Oliver’s children, and is he still married?

Jamie Oliver is a top chef and has not only worked in high-end hotels but has also published cookbooks to guide people passionate about cooking. While everyone knows about his illustrious profession, fans have been curious about the people in his life. Who are Jamie Oliver’s children? Discover the people the chef calls family.

Profile summary

Full name Jamie Trevor Oliver Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 1975 Age 48 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Saffron Walden, England, United Kingdom Current residence Essex, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sally Oliver Father Trevor Oliver Marital status Married Partner Juliette Norton Children 5 School Joyce Frankland Academy College Westminster Kingsway College Profession Celebrity chef, restaurateur, cookbook author Instagram @jamieoliver X (Twitter) @jamieoliver TikTok @jamieoliver Facebook @jamieoliver YouTube Jamie Oliver

Who is Jamie Oliver?

He was born Jamie Trevor Oliver to his parents, Sally and Trevor Oliver, on 27 May 1975 in Clavering, Saffron Walden, England. He is 48 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Jamie is among the three children of Sally and Trevor Oliver. His other siblings are Anna-Marie and Ian Oliver. He completed his studies at Joyce Frankland Academy before joining Westminster Kingsway College, where he obtained a qualification in home economics.

Jamie Oliver has made a name in the culinary world as a top chef, having worked in world-class restaurants and mastered multiple cuisines. The multi-award-winning chef has been featured in multiple cooking TV shows, including The Great Cookbook Challenge and Jamie's One Pan Wonders.

He has also published cookbooks like Everyday Super Food, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, and Natural Baking: Healthier Recipes for a Guilt-Free Treat.

Jamie Oliver’s children

How many kids does Jamie Oliver have? The British celebrity chef is a father of five children. He has three daughters and two sons, born between 2002 and 2016. Learn more about the kids below.

1. Poppy Honey Rosie

Poppy is the eldest child and daughter of the celebrity chef and his wife, Juliette Norton. She was born on 18 March 2002, and her age is 21 as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Poppy has not chosen a career path yet, but she graduated from the University of Leeds in July 2023. She is dating her college sweetheart, Ben, who graduated from the same university. The two reportedly went on a world tour after completing their undergraduate studies.

2. Daisy Boo Pamela

Daisy is the second daughter of Jamie Oliver. She was born on 10 April 2003. Her age is 20 years as of January 2024, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Daisy is reportedly in college. According to her father’s Instagram post on her twentieth birthday, he revealed her daughter is training to become a nurse.

3. Petal Blossom Rainbow

Petal Blossom Rainbow is the British celebrity chef’s third child and daughter. Jamie and his wife Juliette welcomed her on 3 April 2009. She is 14 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is probably pursuing her high school education, and the family has not disclosed much about her besides her birthday celebrations.

4. Buddy Bear Maurice

Jamie Oliver’s fourth-born child and first son, Buddy Bear Maurice, was born on 15 September 2010. He is 13 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Buddy is slowly following in his father’s footsteps in the culinary world. He is passionate about cooking and has presented recipes alongside his father on the Instagram page @cookingbuddiesclub. He also shares recipes and cooking tips for kids on the YouTube channel Cooking Buddies, which boasts over 130 thousand subscribers.

5. River Rocket

River Rocket is the last-born child and second son of Jamie and Juliette Norton. He was born on 7 August 2016 and is seven years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Who is Jamie Oliver’s wife?

The celebrity chef and restaurateur is married to Juliette Norton, famous as Jools. They are childhood sweetheart who began their relationship in Essex, England. The couple exchanged their marriage vows on 24 June 2000 at All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex.

She has been married to Jamie for over two decades and is the mother of all his children. Does Jamie Oliver have baby number 6? He does not have a sixth baby, but his wife revealed that she was thinking of having her sixth child through IVF.

FAQs

Why is Jamie Oliver so famous? He is known as a professional chef featured in the shows The Great Cookbook Challenge and Jamie’s One Pan Wonders. He has also published several cookbooks. Who is Jamie Oliver’s wife? He is married to his wife, Juliette Norton. They tied the knot on 24 June 2000. Juliette is a former model and owns a kid’s clothing line called Little Bird on the fashion store Next. What are Jamie Oliver’s children's names? His children are Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket. When was Jamie Oliver’s eldest child born? Poppy Honey Rosie, his first-born child, was born on 18 March 2002. Who is the youngest among Jamie Oliver’s kids? His last-born child is River Rocket, born on 7 August 2016. What do Jamie Oliver's daughters do? His first-born daughter completed her college education, Daisy Boo Pamela is studying to be a nurse, and Petal Blossom Rainbow is believed to be in high school. Did Jamie Oliver have a sixth child? He only has five children at the moment.

Who are Jamie Oliver’s children? The celebrity chef is a father of five children born between 2002 and 2016. He has three daughters and two sons. He shares the children with his wife, Juliette Norton, with whom he has been married for over two decades.

