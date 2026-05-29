Content creator and streamer Jarvis Jadrolita left many netizens in awe as she spoke fluent French during a recent event

A video showed the moment a young girl named Jasmine asked her to speak the language during a live stream

Jarvis immediately got to work and began speaking the language in a way that left the young girl and everyone else marvelling

Content creator and streamer Jarvis Jadrolita drew attention after she demonstrated her ability to speak French during a public appearance.

Her command of the language caught many viewers off guard and generated massive reactions online.

Jarvis speaks French fluently on video. Photo credit: @Jarvis Jadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis captured on camera speaking French

The intriguing moment quickly caught the attention of many people who reacted to her unexpected fluency.

The footage was shared on TikTok by @Hennyblog who shared the background story behind the scene.

In the clip a young girl identified as Jasmine approached Jarvis while she was live and requested that she speak French.

Jarvis responded without hesitation and began conversing in the language.

Her delivery impressed the child who had made the request and also stunned others who watched the interaction unfold.

The streamer appeared comfortable and confident throughout the entire exchange.

Observers noted that Jarvis handled the request smoothly and maintained confidence while speaking.

The young girl reacted with visible admiration as she listened to Jarvis speak the language.

Jarvis goes viral after showing off her French speaking skills. Photo credit: @Jarvis Jadrolita/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Others present at the event and on the live stream also expressed surprise at how easily she switched into French.

The entire scene was captured on camera and later uploaded for a wider audience to see.

Following the display, Jarvis addressed her capability directly during the recording.

She noted that her skill in French was genuine and not exaggerated, and this impressed viewers.

That confirmation settled doubts some viewers had expressed and reinforced the impression she had created with her performance.

Reactions as Jarvis speaks French

TikTok users commented on the unexpected talent she displayed and shared their reactions to the scene.

The video showed a side of Jarvis that many had not seen before and added a new dimension to public perception of her abilities.

@Neasky Nash unknown soul said:

"I need a French friend to teach me please."

@chizzy nwa said:

"She speaks good french."

@Leatie said:

"Broo this is not French in the beginning it was but that wasn’t Elle est entre de monture."

@Ziva said:

"How ? But I thought she’s from Edo state."

@Sheisamara said:

"The way she said she sabi speak french a lot e dey kill pass."

@Olivia added:

"Why don't you want to come visit us in Benin? I know you're very, very kind and that you'll come. So we Beninese are waiting for you. Long live you, my favorite couple on TikTok."

See the post below:

Lady who speaks different languages goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady from the Democratic Republic of Congo shared two fascinating things that many people don't know about her.

The lady, who left home at the age of 12, shared that she is fluent in five different languages listing them as English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and Lingala, a language native to Congo.

Source: Legit.ng