Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30, 2026

PSG aims to defend their title, while the Gunners are aiming for their first trophy in the competition

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the result of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

PSG and Arsenal will clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at a 5 PM kickoff time to close the European season.

Ousmane Dembele scored the goal that sent PSG to the Champions League final. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

The French Ligue 1 champions are seeking to defend their trophy, while the Premier League champions want to win their first in the competition.

According to L’Equipe, it's the first time that two teams from capital cities will face off in the final since the competition changed its name to the Champions League in 1992.

PSG’s path to the final

Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League group stage was not smooth, and they finished outside the top eight, similar to last season.

The Parisians started with three consecutive wins over Atalanta, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 14 goals and conceding only three goals.

This was followed by a home loss to Bayern Munich, a win over Tottenham Hotspur and a draw against Spanish opponent Athletic Bilbao.

The final two matches were a loss to Sporting CP and a draw with Newcastle United. PSG finished 11th on the 36-team table, thus entering the playoffs.

In the play, PSG defeated fellow French club AS Monaco 5-4 on aggregate to reach the knockout stage, where they had a revenge on Chelsea for the Club World Cup loss with an 8-2 aggregate win.

Luis Enrique’s side beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate in the quarter-final and reached the final after a 6-5 aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

Arsenal’s path to the final

The Gunners had a flawless group stage campaign, winning all eight matches, including wins over Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, scoring 23 goals.

They finished top of the table and thus avoided the playoffs, and, on their return to the knockout stage, eliminated Bayer Leverkusen with a 3-1 aggregate score.

Arsenal kept it moderate against Sporting Lisbon. Kai Havertz’s late strike secured a win in Portugal before a 0-0 draw at the Emirates sent the Gunners through.

The Gunners played a 1-1 draw at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano before Bukayo Saka’s goal in London helped Arsenal reach their second final since 2006.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka scored the goal that sent Arsenal to the Champions League final. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The supercomputer ran 10,000 simulations of the match, which gives Paris Saint-Germain the advantage over the Gunners within 90 minutes.

PSG has a 56% chance of retaining their trophy, while Arsenal have a 44% chance of winning their first-ever and completing a historic double.

The French club has a 43.5% chance of winning in 90 minutes, and Arsenal 29.7% of winning in regulation time. The remaining 26.8% requires extra time or a penalty shootout.

Arsene Wenger predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsene Wenger predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

The former manager, who spent 22 years in charge of the Gunners, is behind his team to do what he couldn't do 20 years ago against Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng