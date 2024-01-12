Who is Aaron Kendrick De Niro? Meet Robert De Niro's son

Aaron Kendrick De Niro is an American celebrity child best known as the son of Robert De Niro, a prominent Hollywood actor, director, and producer, and Toukie Smith, an American actress and model. Discover more details about him in his bio.

Robert De Niro with his sons, Julian and Aaron (L), Aaron De Niro with Rachel Cargo. Photo: @mixdgrlproblems on X (Twitter), @iamldp on Instagram (modified by author)

Robert De Niro's son, Aaron Kendrick De Niro came into the spotlight following his parents’ popularity in the entertainment industry. Despite having parents who are prominent Hollywood figures, Aaron Kendrick De Niro prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

Profile summary

Full name Aaron Kendrick De Niro Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Robert De Niro Mother Toukie Smith Siblings 6 Relationship status Single

Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s biography

The celebrity child was born in New York City, New York, United States of America, where he was raised. He and his twin brother Julian were conceived through in-vitro fertilisation and were delivered through surrogacy. He is an American national of mixed heritage.

What is Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s age?

He is 28 years old as of 2024. When was Aaron Kendrick De Niro born? He was born on 20 October 1995. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Robert De Niro poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Who are Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s parents?

His parents are Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith. His father is a highly acclaimed American actor, producer, and director. He is known for his prominent roles in various iconic movies such as Bang the Drum Slowly (1973), Taxi Driver (1976), Cape Fear (1991), and Silver Linings Playbook (2012).

Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s mother is an American actress and model known for her role as Eva Rawley on the NBC sitcom 227. His parents separated a year after his birth. Following their split, his mom and dad had joint custody of their kids.

Who are Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s siblings?

Aside from his twin brother Julian De Niro, Aaron has five more siblings from his father’s different relationships. He has two step-brothers, Raphael and Elliot, and three step-sisters, Drena, Helen Grace and Gia Virginia Chen.

Why is Aaron Kendrick De Niro famous?

Aaron Kendrick De Niro is best known as the son of the son of a prominent American actor, producer, and director Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, an American actress and model. However, there is little information available about Aaron due to his incredibly private nature, as he has chosen to keep most aspects of his life out of the public eye.

Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith circa 1990 in New York City. Photo: Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

What is Aaron Kendrick De Niro’s height?

Robert De Niro’s son stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Aaron Kendrick De Niro is a celebrity son from the United States of America. He gained public recognition for being the son of Robert De Niro, an American actor, producer, and director, and Toukie Smith, an American actress and model. While his parents are famous Hollywood figures, Aaron prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

