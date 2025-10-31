A look at Steph Curry's family and the Steph you don't always see
The most important thing is your family and taking care of each other and loving each other no matter what.
These are the words of NBA superstar Steph Curry about his family. Steph Curry's family has been instrumental in his life and career. His parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, nurtured his talent alongside his two siblings. Steph is married to Ayesha Curry and has four children.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Steph Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya, played basketball and volleyball, respectively, in college.
- His brother, Seth Curry, is a professional basketball player.
- Steph's sister, Sydel Curry, is a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and former college volleyball player.
- The NBA star's wife, Ayesha Curry, is an American chef, author, actress, producer, and businesswoman.
- He is a father of four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.
Profile summary
Full name
Wardell Stephen Curry II
Gender
Male
Date of birth
14 March 1988
Age
37 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Akron, Ohio, United States
Current residence
Bay Area, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
height in feet
6'2"
Height in centimetres
188
Weight in pounds
185
Weight in kilograms
84
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Hazel
Mother
Sonya Curry
Father
Dell Curry
Siblings
2
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Ayesha Curry
Children
4
School
Charlotte Christian School
University
Davidson College
Profession
Professional basketball player
Net worth
$240 million
A look at Steph Curry's family
Stephen Curry has an inspiring and close-knit family, including his parents, siblings, wife, and four children. The professional basketball player, considered by many as the greatest shooter in NBA history, was born on 14 March 1988 in Akron, Ohio, United States.
Steph Curry's parents: The roots of his sporting legacy
The Golden State Warriors point guard is the son of Dell and Sonya Curry. The two met in College at Virginia Tech, where he played basketball, and she played volleyball. Dell and Sonya married in 1988 and had three children, including Steph Curry. They divorced in June 2021 after 33 years together, with allegations of infidelity from both parties. Below is a look at each one of them.
Dell Curry
Dell Curry is a former professional basketball player, who had a three-decade-long career in the NBA from 1986 to 2002. He started playing basketball in college at Virginia Tech. Dell has played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, the Charlotte Hornets, and Toronto Raptors.
According to Essentially Sports, Dell is a basketball analyst and broadcaster at Amazon Prime Video's NBA broadcast team for the 2025-2026 season. Before his current role, Dell was a colour commentator for the Charlotte Hornets. The former NBA player got married to a woman named Nicki.
Despite his divorce from Steph's mother, Dell checks in on his children every week. Speaking exclusively to People he said:
I watch all their games, whether live or taped, and I try to check in with them every week.
Sonya Curry
Sonya Curry is a renowned American educator and author, but many people know her best as the mother of NBA star Steph Curry. She was born Sonya Alicia Adams on 30 May 1966, in Radford, Virginia. Sonya was a volleyball player at Virginia Tech, where she met and later married her ex-husband, Dell Curry.
As an educator, Sonya founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina. The school is a charitable institution that helps students with overall development.
Sonya is also an author. She published her memoir Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose on 3 May 2022.
Steph Curry credits his mother for some of his skills. Speaking to SF Gate in 2013, he said:
A lot of people say whatever defensive abilities I have, I get from her. My toughness and grittiness.
He continued acknowledging her efforts as she spent most of her time with Steph and his siblings since their father travelled a lot.
She's a strong woman. Growing up in an NBA household, with my dad being on the road a lot, she did a great job with me and my siblings. She deserves a lot of credit for how we turned out.
Sonya is rumoured to be dating former NFL player Steven Johnson. The former tight end played at Virginia Tech before joining the New England Patriots briefly.
Meet Steph Curry's siblings
The American athlete has two siblings: Seth and Sydel Curry. The two are also into sports like their famous brother. Here is a look at each one of them.
Seth Adham Curry
Seth Curry is Steph's younger brother and a professional basketball player. He was born on 23 August 1990 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
Seth was signed by the Golden State Warriors for the 2025-2026 NBA season as a shooting guard, reuniting with his brother.
Before joining the team, Seth Curry had previously played for several teams, including the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.
The sports personality is married to Callie Rivers, a former volleyball player. The two tied the knot in September 2019 and share three children: Carter, Cash, and Cruz.
Sydel Alicia Curry
Sydel Curry is Steph's younger sister. She is a YouTuber, entrepreneur, and former volleyball player. She played for Elon University before stepping away in 2017 after an injury. Sydel was born on 20 October 1994 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. She is 31 years old as of October 2025.
Sydel is a wife and a mother. She married Damion Lee in September 2018, and they share three children: Daxon, Daryn, and Dacen Lee.
Get to know Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry is an American author, chef, actress, producer, and businesswoman. She met Steph as a teenager, and they married in 2011. They have four children.
Besides being a wife and a mother, she is a food enthusiast and author. She has created a food blog and a YouTube channel, and has written successful cookbooks like The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate. The celebrity wife has also hosted cooking shows on TV, such as Ayesha's Home Kitchen.
Ayesha is also an actress and film producer. According to her IMDb profile, she has starred in numerous films and TV shows, including Irish Wish, Gary Unmarried, Love for Sale, and Ballers. As a filmmaker, Ayesha has produced Sentenced, About Last Night, Family Food Fight, and Ayesha's Homemade.
Ayesha Curry is also a businesswoman who founded the lifestyle brand Sweet July, which includes products like skincare, household items, and food. Beyond her busy schedule, Ayesha and her husband, Stephen, give back to society through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which works to help kids with hunger and education.
Steph Curry's children: The next generation of Currys
The basketball player has four children: two daughters and two sons. Riley Elizabeth is the oldest child of Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha. She was born on 19 July 2012, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Riley gained public attention in 2015 when she famously joined her dad at an NBA Finals press conference. According to ABC News, she stole the show with her fun, quirky antics, even telling her dad to be quiet. She said:
You’re too loud, daddy. Be quiet
In the following years, Riley also made appearances on her mum Ayesha's Food Network series, Ayesha's Home Kitchen, which ran from 2016 to 2017, and on the TLC show, Playhouse Masters, in August 2016.
Ryan Carson is their second daughter, who was born on 10 July 2015. She is 10 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Steph and Ayesha welcomed their first son, Canon Curry, on 2 July 2018. He is seven years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.
Most recently, the couple welcomed their youngest child, Caius Curry, who was born on 11 May 2024. He is one year and five months as of October 2025, and his zodiac sign is Taurus.
FAQs
- Who is Steph Curry? He is a professional basketball player who plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.
- Who is Stephen Curry's real mum? The sports personality's biological mother is Sonya Curry.
- What nationality is Sonya? Sonya is an American national. She was born in Radford, Virginia, United States.
- What ethnicity are Steph Curry's parents? Steph's dad, Dell, is of African-American ethnicity, while his mum, Sonya, is of mixed ethnicity with African-American, Haitian Creole, and Filipino heritage.
- What happened to Steph Curry's parents? They divorced in June 2021 after 33 years of marriage.
- Is Ayesha Curry still married to Steph? Ayesha Curry is still married to Steph Curry.
- How many children does Curry have? The NBA player has four children: Riley, Ryan, Canon, and Caius.
- Does Curry have a twin brother? Steph Curry does not have a twin brother, but he has a younger brother named Seth Curry.
Steph Curry's family has been instrumental in his life and career success. The NBA star's parents played collegiate sports, and his brother and sister are also into sports. Curry is married to Ayesha Curry, and together they have four children.
