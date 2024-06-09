Sunny Anderson is an American TV personality, radio broadcaster, chef and former military officer. She became famous for hosting the Food Network hit reality TV series The Kitchen. Due to her successful career spanning over a decade, many are interested in Sunny Anderson's relationships. Is Sunny from The Kitchen married?

Sunny Anderson is preparing coleslaw in The Kitchen (L). The American chef holds a cookie on The Kitchen show (R). Photo: @sunnyanderson (modified by author)

Sunny Anderson debuted her TV career in 2008. She became the host of the Food Network cooking show How'd That Get On My Plate? She has also hosted Cooking for Real and co-hosted with Gotta Get It alongside Marc Istook. Sunny Anderson's relationships have attracted the attention of many, even though she prefers to keep her personal life private.

Profile summary

Full name Sunny Anderson Gender Female Date of birth 9 April 1975 Age 49 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lawton, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Rescue Mountain, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Thomas Anderson Mother Linda Anderson Relationship status Single Education Madison High School, Defense Information School University Loyola University Profession Chef, TV personality, former military officer Net worth $5 million Instagram @sunnyanderson

Who is Sunny Anderson?

The reality TV personality was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, United States. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Sunny Anderson's parents are Thomas and Linda Anderson. Her father is a former army colonel, while her mother was also in the US Army. Sunny Anderson's family moved frequently due to her parent's military service.

Five facts about Sunny Anderson. Photo: @sunnyanderson on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Sunny Anderson's age? The radio host is 49 years old as of 2024. She was born on 9 April 1975, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Sunny Anderson attended Education Madison High School before joining the Defense Information School in 1993. Later, she joined the Loyola University.

Sunny Anderson's relationships

Is Sunny Anderson married? The American chef is not married. However, she stated that she had dated before, although she had not revealed the identity of her partners.

During her interview with Delish in April 2009, she stated she had a boyfriend and liked spending time in Brooklyn with him. However, she never gave out his name.

The talented chef has also previously shared her dating life on social media. In 2016, she posted on X (Twitter) that she has had two serious relationships. She wrote:

No, not at all...my parents know I'm enjoying the single and dating life with no goals. They've only met 2 serious boyfriends.

In another post on (X) Twitter in 2018, she told her followers that she used to date a monster in high school. She wrote:

I just wanna say I dated a MONSTER in high school... he could easily get 100 people from then to say he was great. Not everyone gets to meet the MONSTER.

Besides her confessions, she has only been publicly linked to one man. Here is a look at Sunny Anderson's partner.

Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez at the 2024 FOX Spring Preview held at FOX Studios on March 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Aarón Sánchez was rumoured to be a sunny Anderson partner in 2013. Sánchez is an American-Mexican celebrity chef, restaurateur, reality TV personality, author and philanthropist. He is the co-owner and executive chef at the Mexican restaurant Johnny Sánchez in New Orleans.

Sunny and Sánchez dating rumours in 2013 started after the two appeared together for a show. However, in October of the same year, Sunny posted a picture of her and Aaron on (X) Twitter, referring to Aarón as a play boyfriend. She wrote:

Haaaiii ran into my play boyfriend in my mind, @Chef_Aaron, and we shook a tail feather ... haaaiii Aaron, haaaiii...

Are Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson friends?

Bobby Flay is seen during the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida, on February 24, 2024. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

The two are good friends in real life. Bobby is an American reality TV star and celebrity chef. The two appear together on Beat Bobby Flay and BBQ Brawl, and Sunny likes to give Bobby a hard time. In an interview, Sunny jokingly told Tasting Tables that Bobby had never invited her for dinner at his house. She said:

I should never have to invite myself over. Other people will stand around me and talk and brag about dinners they had at this place. I'm like, 'That's so rude, Bobby. Invite me, or don't talk about it around me.

What are some interesting facts about Sunny Anderson?

Some interesting facts about Sunny Anderson include:

She is a former senior airman in the US Air Force.

She was a radio DJ.

She has previously worked as a caterer for famous hip-hop artists.

She lived with her family in Germany for three years.

Her favourite comfort food is spicy macaroni and cheese.

FAQs

Who is Sunny Anderson? She is a well-known radio broadcaster, chef, reality TV personality and former military officer. How old is Sunny Anderson? The reality TV star is 49 years old as of 2024. She was born on 9 April 1975, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Where is Sunny Anderson from? She was born in Lawton, Oklahoma, but lived in New York City for a while. Does Sunny Anderson have siblings? Nothing is known about Sunny Anderson's siblings. Does Sunny from The Kitchen have kids? The American TV personality does not have any children. Who is Sunny Anderson's husband? The American radio host is unmarried and has not publicly declared that she is in a relationship. Where does Sunny Anderson live? The American chef resides in Rescue Mountain, New Jersey, United States.

Sunny Anderson's relationships have been kept under wraps. The American TV personality, radio broadcaster, journalist, and chef has been linked to one man, Aarón Sánchez. She publicly stated that she has had two serious relationships but did not mention names. She is not married and does not have children.

