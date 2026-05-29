Ice Prince Reveals Why He Is Delaying Marriage Until 40: “Why I Am Scared of Getting Married”
- Ice Prince has opened up about his love life during an interview with Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni
- He stated that he is scared of getting married while sharing reasons for his stance and when he plans to settle down
- Some people who knew him in the past taunted him over his former lifestyle and shared their take about his utterance
Nigerian singer Ice Prince has shared his thoughts on marriage and why he may not walk down the aisle anytime soon.
He was a guest on The Black Box hosted by Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni. According to him, he is scared of marriage after seeing what people and their friends go through.
He noted that he might not get married until he is 40 years old, as he explained the reason behind his decision.
Ice Prince speaks about marriage at 40
Sharing the reason for his stance, Ice Prince said that many people who get married these days do not stay long in the institution. He also spoke about the stress people go through in marriages and even before getting married.
“I see people get married and in less than one year, they get out. I see the stress that people go through. I see the drama that people go through. I see how people go around borrowing money just to do the wedding ceremony.”
Ice Prince shares more about marriage
Also in the interview, he noted that some of his friends came to him to borrow money when they were getting married, and he did not want to experience the same thing.
Sharing more, the singer said that he would like to get married when he turns 40 because he wants to go back to school and also own a farm.
According to the music star, he is already building a farmhouse in Jos, which he hopes will be ready in the next three years.
“By the time I am 40, I might get married. Some of my mentors did. I won’t want to mention names, but someone like M.I Abaga got married at that age. I want to go back to school and own a farmhouse. I don’t want to be releasing music after I am 40. I am planning for it already. I am building a farmhouse in Jos and hope to finish it in three years.”
Yul Edochie speaks about relationship with his first daughter: “I don’t expect her to understand me”
Here is the X video below:
Reactions by fans about Ice Prince's interview
Here are comments below:
@Oloriade reacted:
"After he had slept with the whole Nollywood girls back in the day. Guy, go take care of your son."
@atobatele shared:
"Marriage is scary."
@Phobeoka wrote:
"He is definitely going to be a fool at 40."
Ice Prince on growing up amid the Jos crisis
Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Ice Prince had recounted how he grew up amid the crisis in Jos, Plateau state, following the viral Kwara church attack.
In a series of posts on his X account, he shared the painful experience of witnessing lives being taken indiscriminately.
He urged Nigerians to wake up and take action, warning that history is repeating itself in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng