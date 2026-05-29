Ice Prince has opened up about his love life during an interview with Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni

He stated that he is scared of getting married while sharing reasons for his stance and when he plans to settle down

Some people who knew him in the past taunted him over his former lifestyle and shared their take about his utterance

Nigerian singer Ice Prince has shared his thoughts on marriage and why he may not walk down the aisle anytime soon.

He was a guest on The Black Box hosted by Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni. According to him, he is scared of marriage after seeing what people and their friends go through.

Reactions as Ice Prince reveals why he is delaying marriage until 40. Photo credit@iceprince

Source: Instagram

He noted that he might not get married until he is 40 years old, as he explained the reason behind his decision.

Ice Prince speaks about marriage at 40

Sharing the reason for his stance, Ice Prince said that many people who get married these days do not stay long in the institution. He also spoke about the stress people go through in marriages and even before getting married.

“I see people get married and in less than one year, they get out. I see the stress that people go through. I see the drama that people go through. I see how people go around borrowing money just to do the wedding ceremony.”

Ice Prince shares more about marriage

Also in the interview, he noted that some of his friends came to him to borrow money when they were getting married, and he did not want to experience the same thing.

Ice Prince speaks about future plan, fans react. Photo credit@iceprince

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, the singer said that he would like to get married when he turns 40 because he wants to go back to school and also own a farm.

According to the music star, he is already building a farmhouse in Jos, which he hopes will be ready in the next three years.

“By the time I am 40, I might get married. Some of my mentors did. I won’t want to mention names, but someone like M.I Abaga got married at that age. I want to go back to school and own a farmhouse. I don’t want to be releasing music after I am 40. I am planning for it already. I am building a farmhouse in Jos and hope to finish it in three years.”

Here is the X video below:

Reactions by fans about Ice Prince's interview

Here are comments below:

@Oloriade reacted:

"After he had slept with the whole Nollywood girls back in the day. Guy, go take care of your son."

@atobatele shared:

"Marriage is scary."

@Phobeoka wrote:

"He is definitely going to be a fool at 40."

Ice Prince on growing up amid the Jos crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Ice Prince had recounted how he grew up amid the crisis in Jos, Plateau state, following the viral Kwara church attack.

In a series of posts on his X account, he shared the painful experience of witnessing lives being taken indiscriminately.

He urged Nigerians to wake up and take action, warning that history is repeating itself in the country.

Source: Legit.ng