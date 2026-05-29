A University of Ibadan student studying Mechanical Engineering has taken to social media to mention his JAMB score

The young boy spoke about the score he got when he sat for the post-UTME exam of the popular university

He mentioned that the post-UTME score candidates who applied to study Law at UI might need to gain admission into the school

A University of Ibadan engineering student who secured admission to study the major course at the institution has mentioned the JAMB score as well as the post-UTME score that helped him become a student of the institution.

In a post he recently shared on his media page, he mentioned that he studies Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ibadan while speaking about the aggregate mark required by the school.

University of Ibadan student shares scores that secured his admission. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/Tanatanb04, Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student posts JAMB score

@Tanatanb04 said that the post-UTME mark required to study his course at the University of Ibadan is also similar to what is needed to study Law at the same school.

The brilliant student mentioned that he knew he needed to score about 70 points and above to be able to study the course at the University of Ibadan (UI), so he did.

University of Ibadan student reveals admission-breaking JAMB score. Photo Source: Twitter/Tanatanb04

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student shares UTME score

He also revealed in the viral post that he got a total score of 276 in the JAMB exam.

His statement on his media page read:

"I had 276 in JAMB, and the course (Mechanical Engineering) I chose in UI is a course that admits with an aggregate of nothing less than 69+, which is the same as Law, so I needed to get 70+ to be on a safer side and I did it easily."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his painful experience after scoring low in his post-UTME exam.

The young man said he thought the exam was simple until he saw that he scored 10. He later wrote the post-UTME again and shared important lessons he learned during the admission process.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrated online after graduating with First Class Honours.

The young lady shared her academic journey and expressed happiness over her achievement after years of hard work in school.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her final result online after graduating with First Class Honours. The young lady said she had always been a brilliant student from primary school up to the university level.

She also revealed that she studied Early Childhood and Educational Foundations at the University of Ibadan.

University of Ibadan candidate reveals UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan aspirant shared his experience after scoring 10 in his first post-UTME exam.

The young man said he thought the exam was simple until he saw his result. He later wrote the post-UTME again and shared important lessons and mistakes many UI aspirants make during the admission process.

Source: Legit.ng