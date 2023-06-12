Kimberly Noel Kardashian is a prominent socialite, influencer, and businesswoman from the United States. She gained international fame for her role on the popular TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The star has been romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities over the years. Kim Kardashian's boyfriends' list highlights some of her former lovers you never knew about.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian began her career serving as an assistant to socialite Paris Hilton in 1998. She first gained prominence in 2007 after her adult tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J leaked online. Since then, her dating life has been a subject of scrutiny. How many partners did Kim Kardashian have? Discover who the socialite has dated and married in the past.

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriends' list

Kardashian has been romantically linked with several male celebrities, some being true while others are mere rumours. Here is the highlight of Kim Kardashian's past boyfriends.

Ray J (2003–2006)

William Ray Norwood Jr, famous as Ray J, is a well-known American singer and songwriter. Some of his albums include Everything You Want and This Ain't a Game. Kardashian dated the American singer from 2003 to 2006. The two first met when the reality star worked as a stylist for Ray's elder sister, Brandy.

A year after their separation, Kim and Ray J's private tape leaked online, propelling the socialite into the limelight. Kim sued Vivid Entertainment for ownership of the tape. However, she dropped the case after receiving a payment of $5 million from Vivid Entertainment.

Nick Lachey (2006)

Nicholas Scott Lachey is a famous American singer, dancer, actor, and television personality. Nick Lachey and Kim started dating in 2006, six months after Nick divorced his former spouse, Jessica Simpson.

The two were reportedly photographed by the paparazzi while on a date. However, their relationship did not last long, as they separated in the same year.

Nick Cannon (2006–2007)

Nick Cannon is also one of Kim K's exes. Cannon is an American comedian, rapper, television presenter, and actor. He is known for his work in shows like The Nick Cannon Show and All That. Kim started dating Nick Cannon in 2006 after breaking up with Nicholas Scott Lachey.

At the time, Kim was working as socialite Paris Hilton's assistant. The two called it quits in 2007, one month before Kim's private tape with Ray J leaked. The American singer claimed that he dumped Kim after she lied to him about the existence of the tape.

Reggie Bush (2007–2010)

Kardashian and the American NFL star Reggie Bush first met in 2007 during the ESPY Awards. Shortly after, they began dating, and their relationship was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The former lovebirds parted ways in 2009 but reconciled one year later. They dated again for a few months before ending their relationship in 2010.

Miles Austin (2010)

Miles Austin, the American football coach, started dating Kardashian in June 2010. They reportedly met at a restaurant in Los Angeles and exchanged numbers. The ex-couple parted ways in September 2010. Despite being spotted together in the restaurant, they never went public with their relationship.

Pete Davidson (2021–2022)

The American comedian Pete Davidson's relationship with the make-up mogul began when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Later, the former lovers were photographed on a Halloween date at Knott's Berry Farm in California.

Davidson and Kardashian eventually made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April 2022. They reportedly broke up in August 2022 due to their busy schedules.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husbands

How many times has Kim Kardashian been married? The reality star has been married thrice. Below are her former spouses.

Damon Thomas (2000–2004)

Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? Kardashian’s first husband was Damon Thomas, a famous American music director and record producer. Damon and Kardashian married in 2000 after dating for a while. At the time of their marriage, Damon was 29 years old, while Kim was 19.

They married for four years before they divorced in 2004. Kim cited emotional and physical abuse as her main reasons for walking out of the marriage. However, the record producer claimed that he filed for divorce after discovering that Kim Kardashian had been cheating on him with several men.

Kris Humphries (2011–2013)

Who was Kim Kardashian's second husband? Her second husband was Kris Humphries, a former American professional basketball player who played in the National Basketball Association. The two began dating in October 2010. After dating for a while, they got engaged in May 2011 at the popular socialite's home.

Kris and Kardashian eventually exchanged marriage vows on 20 August 2011. However, two months after their marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the NBA player, citing irreconcilable differences. Kris and Kim eventually divorced in June 2013.

Kanye West (2012–2022)

Kanye West is also one of Kim Kardashian's ex-husbands. He is a renowned rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. His relationship with the American media personality began in 2012.

They got engaged on 21 October 2013 at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium in the presence of Kardashian's family and friends. They eventually married in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. The two divorced on 2 March 2022. The ex-couples have four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim has also been romantically linked to several other male celebrities. For instance, she was rumoured to have dated the famous footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. They were reportedly seen kissing during one of her trips to Spain. She later denied the rumours about the alleged relationship. Some of the celebrities Kim has been linked with include Van Jones and Jamie Reuben.

FAQs

Who is Kim Kardashian? She is a renowned American media personality, socialite and businesswoman. How old is Kim Kardashian? She was born on 21 October 1980, which makes her 42 years old as of April 2023. Who are Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends? She has been romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Miles Austin, and Pete Davidson. Who is Kim Kardashian's spouse? She is not married, and she is seemingly not dating anyone. She was previously married to Kanye West, Kris, and Damon. How many times has Kim Kardashian been married? The American socialite has been married thrice. Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? She was first married to Damon Thomas, a famous music producer.

Based on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriends' list, the socialite has been romantically linked with high-profile guys only. Her last relationship was with Pete Davidson, the former Saturday Night Live star. She has also been married thrice, but the unions didn't work out.

