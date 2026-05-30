Tension in NDC As Popular Peter Obi's Ally Raises Strong Allegation
- The NDC leadership has been accused of conducting a flawed senatorial primary at the FCT senatorial district ahead of the 2027 election
- Aisha, who is known to be an activist and strong ally of Peter Obi, a potential presidential candidate of the NDC, raised the allegation against the leadership of the party
- The activist stated that she did not quit the senatorial race or step down, while explaining what transpired at the senatorial primary of the NDC
Aisha Yesufu, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) who was earlier reported to have dropped his senatorial ambition for the FCT House of Representatives seat, has said she did not quit, nor did she step down from the senatorial race.
Yesufu, who is known to be an activist and strong ally of Peter Obi, a potential presidential candidate of the NDC, officially joined politics ahead of the 2027 elections and declared the ambition to contest the FCT senatorial seat. However, reports emerged that she has withdrawn from the NDC senatorial primary because the party decided not to conduct a primary election for the seat.
Yesufu had earlier declared interest in the senatorial race after defecting from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, saying her decision was influenced by her growing political experience and engagement within party structures.
In recent weeks, speculation had grown within political circles that the FCT senatorial ticket may have been allocated to another aspirant, Amanda Pam, who had been in the party before Yesufu joined. The development culminated in the party’s decision to suspend primaries for the senatorial seat, effectively ending the contest.
However, in a social media post on Saturday, Aisha Yesufu maintained that she did not quit and not step down, but "choose." She alleged that the party conducted a flawed primary and someone was elected. Her statement reads in part:
"What I did was choose, for the greater good of the party and the nation, to accept a flawed outcome rather than tear the NDC apart when a bigger fight looms."
Nigerians react as Yesufu criticises NDC leadership
However, her statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:
Taiwo Adeniyi said Aisha Yesufu is fighting a broken system:
"Accepting corruption for the greater good is quite the strategy. A flawed primary only produces a flawed party. Enjoy fighting the bigger fight with a broken system."
Leonardo Okojie criticised the activist:
"NDC did not consider you even after you betrayed your conviction of not standing in respect of "Tinubu's" anthem."
Ade Ademola said Aisha only obeyed the directive of the NDC founder:
"You didn't quit jare, you simply obeyed Dickson whose choice candidate emerged. Take Note for future reference that you stated that you accepted a flawed primary in your party. Take further note, that you cowardly decided not to challenge what you believe was wrong."
Serialwinnar said Aisha cannot bully NDC leaders as she did with the Labour Party:
"See the way you're calm and humble. You know you dare not bully the leadership of NDC like you did in LP and even your Lord Peter Obi, dem no no born am well to flex muscle with Dickson."
You can read Aisha's full statement on X here:
DLA: Female presidential aspirant pulls out of party
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Presidential aspirant of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Mrs Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, has resigned her membership of the party and formally demanded a refund of her nomination fee, citing concerns over the credibility of its primary process.
In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, she said her decision was driven by what she described as the party’s failure to conduct a transparent and competitive primary ahead of the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng