The NDC leadership has been accused of conducting a flawed senatorial primary at the FCT senatorial district ahead of the 2027 election

Aisha, who is known to be an activist and strong ally of Peter Obi, a potential presidential candidate of the NDC, raised the allegation against the leadership of the party

The activist stated that she did not quit the senatorial race or step down, while explaining what transpired at the senatorial primary of the NDC

Aisha Yesufu, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) who was earlier reported to have dropped his senatorial ambition for the FCT House of Representatives seat, has said she did not quit, nor did she step down from the senatorial race.

Yesufu, who is known to be an activist and strong ally of Peter Obi, a potential presidential candidate of the NDC, officially joined politics ahead of the 2027 elections and declared the ambition to contest the FCT senatorial seat. However, reports emerged that she has withdrawn from the NDC senatorial primary because the party decided not to conduct a primary election for the seat.

Aisha Yesufu accuses NDC leadership of conducting a flawed primary Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Yesufu had earlier declared interest in the senatorial race after defecting from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, saying her decision was influenced by her growing political experience and engagement within party structures.

In recent weeks, speculation had grown within political circles that the FCT senatorial ticket may have been allocated to another aspirant, Amanda Pam, who had been in the party before Yesufu joined. The development culminated in the party’s decision to suspend primaries for the senatorial seat, effectively ending the contest.

However, in a social media post on Saturday, Aisha Yesufu maintained that she did not quit and not step down, but "choose." She alleged that the party conducted a flawed primary and someone was elected. Her statement reads in part:

"What I did was choose, for the greater good of the party and the nation, to accept a flawed outcome rather than tear the NDC apart when a bigger fight looms."

Nigerians react as Yesufu criticises NDC leadership

However, her statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Taiwo Adeniyi said Aisha Yesufu is fighting a broken system:

"Accepting corruption for the greater good is quite the strategy. A flawed primary only produces a flawed party. Enjoy fighting the bigger fight with a broken system."

Nigerians react as Peter Obi's ally, Aisha Yesufu, criticises NDC leadership Photo Credit: @AishaYesufu

Source: UGC

Leonardo Okojie criticised the activist:

"NDC did not consider you even after you betrayed your conviction of not standing in respect of "Tinubu's" anthem."

Ade Ademola said Aisha only obeyed the directive of the NDC founder:

"You didn't quit jare, you simply obeyed Dickson whose choice candidate emerged. Take Note for future reference that you stated that you accepted a flawed primary in your party. Take further note, that you cowardly decided not to challenge what you believe was wrong."

Serialwinnar said Aisha cannot bully NDC leaders as she did with the Labour Party:

"See the way you're calm and humble. You know you dare not bully the leadership of NDC like you did in LP and even your Lord Peter Obi, dem no no born am well to flex muscle with Dickson."

You can read Aisha's full statement on X here:

DLA: Female presidential aspirant pulls out of party

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Presidential aspirant of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Mrs Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, has resigned her membership of the party and formally demanded a refund of her nomination fee, citing concerns over the credibility of its primary process.

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, she said her decision was driven by what she described as the party’s failure to conduct a transparent and competitive primary ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng