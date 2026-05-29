Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, has said he had he has not been offered the ADC vice presidential ticket

Amaechi also disclosed that he had consulted before rejecting the outcome of the ADC presidential primary election results

Recall that Amaechi contested for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections, but lost to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation, has denied the claim that he was offered the vice presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers State, had contested for the presidential ticket of the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election alongside former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, a former director of the defunct FSB International Bank.

Rotimi Amaechi says he has not been offered ADC VP slot Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

However, the former minister garnered 504,117 votes to come second after Atiku, who scored1,846,370 votes and before Hayatu-Deen, who secured 177,120 votes. Atiku was declared the winner of the presidential primary.

The Cable reported that the former governor, in a statement, rejected the outcome of the primary, citing irregularities and voter disenfranchisement on Tuesday, May 26.

Amaechi claimed that the results were "concocted" and that they were not the reflection of the values that the party had pledged to uphold. In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, a media personality and broadcaster, the former minister said he had made some consultations before the statement was released.

Also, Amaechi said that he had met with the ADC national chairman, David Mark, but he never mentioned anything about the ADC's vice presidential slot.

His statement reads in part:

"People said I stormed out after he told me to run for VP. But I am not joking; nobody has ever told me to be vice-president because they know my worth and what will be my reaction.”

Nigerians react as Amaechi speaks on ADC

However, the former minister's interview has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Toochukwu of Divine Mercy alleged that the former governor was reaching out to be Atiku's VP in the ADC:

"Nobody has ever told you to be vice president, meaning you are itching for someone in Atiku's camp to make that offer. As for the ADC result being concocted, Amaechi is absolutely correct, but the caveat is that Amaechi and his people also concocted results where they are on the ground. There were basically a few places that ADC Primaries held in Rivers State, yet Amaechi and his people cooked up over 100,000 votes. The greater 'concoter' won."

Rotimi Amaechi speaks on ADC presidential primary Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Michael Ogwo urged Amaechi to take the VP slot:

"Oga take VP and boost your CV, nobody knows you for Nigerian politics to the stage of becoming a president. Una no go win still."

Chidi Ukaonu faulted Amaechi:

"I think everybody concocted, but some concocted better and 'won'"

Samuel Okonkwo criticised the former minister:

"Sometimes I mistake Amaechi for Kenneth Okonkwo. Both are supposed to be acting in Nollywood."

Watch the full video on X here:

Peter Obi speaks on Kwankwaso and 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, stated that Nigeria is in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself.

The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso, can match his efforts in wealth creation.

Obi made the claim while responding to Kwankwaso, who stated at Chatham House in London in 2023 that he had a PhD and was more qualified to be the president.

Source: Legit.ng