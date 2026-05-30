Jeffrey of the viral “Feral Throuple” has explained why only one of his partners is legally married to him while the other remains a “spiritual wife.”

During an interview with Teddy A, he revealed the legal limitations in Nigeria and shared what the trio plans to do next outside the country

Chidinma also spoke about her parents’ reaction to the unusual arrangement and made her stance on approval crystal clear

Jeffrey, one of the men behind the widely talked-about “Feral Throuple,” has addressed the question many Nigerians have been asking about his relationship with two women.

She gave the explanation during a recent interview on Echo Room with Teddy A.

Jeffrey explained why he is officially married to Chidinma while his relationship with Precious remains outside legal paperwork for now.

Jeffrey explains he is officially married to Chidinma while his relationship with Precious remains outside legal paperwork for now. Photos: Feral Throuple.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the reason is simple but complicated at the same time.

He stated that Nigerian law does not currently permit him to be legally married to two women at once, which is why only Chidinma is recognised on paper.

But beyond the legal side, Jeffrey said his bond with Precious already feels complete.

“We already see ourselves as married,” he explained during the conversation, adding that they are planning to get a marriage certificate in South Africa.

The conversation took another turn when one of the female co-hosts asked why the trio had not explored a customary marriage in Nigeria, especially since some traditions recognise polygamy.

Jeffrey admitted they had considered different options but said involving families directly would only make things more difficult.

For him, keeping things simple has made the relationship easier to navigate.

While his answer drew attention, Chidinma’s comments about family acceptance gave a more personal glimpse into their reality.

She admitted that her parents are still trying to fully understand the relationship.

“My parents are somewhat quiet about it and not still believing,” she said.

Her honesty gave viewers a look at what happens behind the cameras and online conversations.

When Teddy A asked if she cared about receiving approval from family or outsiders, Chidinma did not hesitate.

“I don’t care for anybody’s approval, not just my parents but anybody at all. Nobody lives my life for me,” she said.

She also addressed the wider criticism around polygamous relationships.

According to her, every relationship comes with its own challenges.

She explained that monogamous unions also face difficulties and that what truly matters is communication, healing, and emotional maturity.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Jeffrey's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users here:

@Julszbest stated:

"The so called Jeffrey is not even fine and I can’t place my hands around what this whole thing is on about"

@mannequin_lordess noted:

"Good luck to them. While training your kids, never forget the importance of teaching them absolute self love."

@glowupskinsignature1 wrote:

"We sha do not want to hear justice for precious ooooo , but ehn if the wife does same will the man accept😂, na innocent question oooooo 🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️, in all everyone actually should do whatever makes them happy and feel good , YOLO"

Phyna opens up on surrogacy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reality TV Phyna once again opened up about her evolving plans for motherhood.

She disclosed that she intends to welcome her first child through surrogacy.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner made the disclosure during a recent livestream, where she spoke candidly about her plans, financial goals, and changing perspectives on parenting.

Source: Legit.ng