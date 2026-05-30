Bukola Saraki, the former Nigerian Senate president and ex-governor of Kwara State, has announced his presence at the Puskás Arena, Budapest, Hungary, to see the UEFA Champions League final between English side Arsenal and French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The football match has gained global attention following the emergence of Arsenal as the winner of the English Premier League Championship earlier in the month.

Bukola Saraki lives at the Puskás Arena, Budapest, for the Champions League Final between PSG and Arsenal Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Announcing his arrival at the stadium to see the Champions League final, Saraki wrote: "Live at the Puskás Arena, Budapest for the Champions League Final. COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!"

However, the announcement by Saraki to see the Champions League final has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

KelechiHQ questioned Saraki if he had built a stadium for his people in Kwara:

"You do stadium for ur people? Leaders there refused to compromise; they rejected inflicting hunger and suffering on their people to make things work like that. Small pupils de Forest now, but na champions league be ur problem."

Michael projected that Arsenal would be defeated in the Champions League final:

"Arsenal is losing this. You would've helped fix your home before jetting out to watch Arsenal play in Puskás Arena."

Abbeyor criticised the former Senate president:

"After ruling Nigeria with hardship, he chose a better life for himself & others, and the citizens are living in hardship daily. When the tables turn, we will ask for our money."

Folarin Fabamise knocked the former Senate president over his failure to see the Kwara United, a local team in the Nigerian League match in his home state:

"One Nigerian leader who cannot watch the Kwara United match at home has gone to Budapest to watch the UEFA Champions League. Is God not wonderful? Misplaced priority!"

HYPER_STARLINK said Saraki brings fortunes for Arsenal when he sees their game abroad:

"I think it's high time we as Kwarans see this man for who he is..Anytime he watches Arsenal games live, we've always won, and while he was governor, the state was good ...the Goodluck that follows him can not be over emphasized."

Olayinka criticised the former Senate president:

"See how simple life can be if the needful is done by people trusted with power to govern. In Budapest, without security, you're safe but can't do the same in your home country. May God lead us right."

You can read more reactions on X here:

Source: Legit.ng