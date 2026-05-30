Man Whose Parents Continued Praying For Him to Relocate to Canada Shares Secret He Kept From Them
- A Nigerian man disclosed a troubling secret about travelling to Canada that his parents do not know about
- He explained that his parents are completely unaware of the development and still pray for his travel
- The man blamed his relocation ordeal on a travel agency, sparking mixed reactions and questions online
A Nigerian man has triggered massive conversations online after sharing a heavy secret he has been keeping away from his parents regarding his relocation plans.
The man, known on X as @Jay_benks44, confessed that his parents constantly hold prayer sessions for him to move to Canada, without knowing that he has been banned from entering the North American country.
He explained that the emotional weight of listening to their expectations becomes heavy whenever they communicate over the phone.
Nigerian man hidden secret from parents
In his social media post, the man detailed the inner conflict he experiences during family prayer times.
@Jay_benks44 wrote:
"Every time my parent prayed for me over the phone, they always says “by this time next year you’ll be in Canada” meanwhile I don’t know how to tell them I’m currently on 5 years visa ban from Canada."
The young man also disclosed whose fault it was that got him banned from entering the country. He stated that the travel agency he used submitted forged papers during his application process without his prior knowledge.
"The travel agency went to use fake documents to submit my application."
Reactions to Nigerian man's Canada ban
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:
@mayowafalowo said:
"Anything can still happen sha. Miracle no dey tire Jesus."
@BelovedDauta said:
"You need to tell them so they will change their prayer point."
@ymg_series said:
"I think you should sit them down and tell them the truth."
See his X post here:
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Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady with a master's degree living overseas opened up about her financial status and deportation risk.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng